How's the tech?

The big screen looks great, but you'll use the 11.1-inch touchscreen above the center console to interact with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It's also used for deeper dives into other settings, and that includes adjusting the air vents. While Lincoln has quick-adjust presets for "blow on you" or "blow away from you," I'd still prefer physical controls. Overall the touchscreen is snappy, responsive and bright, albeit a little far away due to the Navigator's sheer size. Same goes for the push-button gear selector underneath.

The steering wheel's squared-off top lets you see the display better, but it makes the wheel feel undersized for such a bulky vehicle. The steering wheel buttons change their operation depending on what you're doing, echoing the function in use on the screen in front of you. That includes adjusting the mirrors and steering wheel. It takes a bit of getting used to, and I'd still prefer physical controls, but I also give credit to Lincoln for finding a better way to do this electronically than hiding everything in the touchscreen, like on a Tesla.

The Navigator's BlueCruise hands-free driving system works well, letting the Navigator drive itself on the highway for a good 30 minutes without requiring any driver intervention. The automatic lane switching smoothly moves the SUV to the next lane with just a tap of the turn signal. I wish the driver attention monitor would cut me a little slack when I'm looking down at the lower screen to change drive modes, however, since that's exactly why I'd want a hands-free driving feature in the first place. Still, it's a big step forward, and hopefully Lincoln's 130,000 premapped miles of roads where BlueCruise can be used will expand closer to GM's 750,000 miles sometime soon.