Vehicle overview

When the current-generation Lincoln Navigator was unveiled a few years ago, the luxury SUV market was thriving. The big Lincoln's massive chrome grille epitomized the era's conspicuous consumption, and the thirsty V8 pulling nearly 3 tons of curb weight was barely a consideration amid cheap fuel prices. The Navigator, along with the Cadillac Escalade and Mercedes GL-Class, became popular status symbols for those looking to make a splashy entrance.

What a difference the intervening years have made. With the recent global economic collapse, fluctuating fuel prices and growing environmental consciousness, these rolling palaces on wheels have drawn criticism in social commentaries and lost some of their previous luster. But manufacturers are betting that the market for full-size luxury SUVs is still alive and well. Lincoln hopes to prove that with the 2010 Navigator.

In its defense, the 2010 Lincoln Navigator is about more than just flashy styling and status. It is a truly capable SUV that returns with the same plush ride, spacious cabin and all-around comfort it has long been known for. The 2010 Navigator is relatively unchanged from the previous year, receiving just minor improvements to its already solid overall package -- Sync has been upgraded to deliver more functions, and safety has been increased with a programmable key and trailer sway control.

But the 2010 Navigator is not alone in its category, and it's not the clear victor by any stretch of the imagination. The Cadillac Escalade provides far more power from its 6.2-liter engine and the Mercedes GL-Class offers more athletic handling -- though both of these competitors come with a heftier price tag. There are also Japanese rivals to consider, namely the Infiniti QX56 and premium versions of the Toyota Sequoia, both of which will spank the Navigator in a straight line. Nonetheless, the 2010 Lincoln Navigator is certainly worthy of your consideration if you don't care about the horsepower wars, though we would also suggest a peek at the mechanically identical and much more attainable Ford Expedition.