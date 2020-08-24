Used 2009 Lincoln Navigator for Sale Near Me
804 listings
- 144,019 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,987
- 115,436 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,349
- 170,691 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,950$882 Below Market
- 107,135 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500$1,811 Below Market
- 127,252 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$684 Below Market
- 142,369 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,911
- 81,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$15,488
- 158,080 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,122
- 129,200 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
- 154,726 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,675
- 108,141 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,800
- 141,925 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,998$476 Below Market
- 133,744 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,885
- 130,282 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,199
- 177,195 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 166,793 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,333
- 91,975 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
- 174,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln Navigator
Read recent reviews for the Lincoln Navigator
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.84 Reviews
Report abuse
Big Jim,11/27/2009
I have owned and driven GM, Chrysler and most recently a 2004 Expedition Eddie Bauer. Each of these has lacked something significant to make the driving experience perfect. I just bought the used 09 Navigator and drove it home (850 miles). I got 16.5 mpg at 73mph plus some town driving. That mpg is what I used to get in my AWD Town and Country. This vehicle is the epitome of the SUV. I have driven the new cross overs including the Lincoln MKT. Nothing rides like the Navigator, or feels like the Navigator. I will update as the ownwership process continues.
