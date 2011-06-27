Used 2017 Lexus LS 460 Consumer Reviews

Another Great LS 460 Bill Boss , 04/17/2017 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful This is a great car. Very smooth ride, comfortable and best of all reliable. I previously owned a 2008 LS which was destroyed by another errant driver while on the freeway. That vehicle was 9 years old and never needed to use the warranty, . . . or any maintenance issues at all. . . A very reliable vehicle. My hopes is this '17 LS will be the same. I don't want to spend my time in the dealership getting things fixed for poor assembly, . . and with Lexus LS you will not see the inside of the dealership except for the standard service intervals. I have taken several trips, and find this to be a very comfortable vehicle getting 29 mpg on the freeway at 70+. Second LS with 11 years total between the two vehicles and NO Warranty repairs needed. Excellent quality. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

UPDATED REVIEW 3 service issues before 17kmiles Denise Powell , 12/25/2017 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 15 of 18 people found this review helpful My 10,000 mile service took 3-1/2 hours at the dealership. At 12,300 Miles, I returned to the dealership - the transmission is whiny and there is an issue with the brakes making a clicking noise when you use them. Dealership told me all LS460s will have whining in the transmission....seriously? And the brake actuator had failed. This is a $75,000 car with 2 issues before 15,000 Miles. Dealer told me all the LS460 vehicles sound the same...but the car we took for a test drive didn’t sound like this. Now at 17,000 miles - just had to have the navigation system (which includes the radio) totally replaced. This is a $6,000 System and was covered by the warranty - but why did it need to be replaced? The navigation screen kept going blank when I would be driving the car. Was first told there was nothing wrong with it - then after leaving the dealership, received a call that it would be replaced. I have also some “cracking” of the metal trim on the rear of the car. Looks like wrinkles are forming in the metal. No idea what is causing this! I now have 38,000 miles on the car. The navigation system is shutting down again. Taking it to the dealer again. Also the leather on the armrest has a small crack that looks like a tear. I was told this happens on all Lexus vehicles (my husband also has a Lexus and his armrest is full of cracks - but his car is 16 years old so I would expect that), not on a 3 year old car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Smooth like silk.... David G. , 04/08/2018 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful This car is just plain perfect. It has the ride of a cruise ship on a lake. You don't feel anything, you don't hear any outside noise, nothing. You can't even tell that it's running at idle. The seats are butter soft, large and plush. The stereo is fabulous, the rear seats are fantastic. The level of fit and finish is just so far ahead of the pack that it's not even a race. I just came off of a Jaguar XJL and although it was a classy ride it was always in the shop. Buy this car and see what perfection feels like..... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Comfort-Comfort Don , 12/10/2017 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful One of the most comfort cars I’ve ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse