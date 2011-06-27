Estimated values
2017 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,062
|$48,466
|$52,034
|Clean
|$43,530
|$46,825
|$50,271
|Average
|$40,466
|$43,543
|$46,746
|Rough
|$37,402
|$40,262
|$43,220
Estimated values
2017 Lexus LS 460 L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,862
|$45,750
|$48,781
|Clean
|$41,405
|$44,201
|$47,128
|Average
|$38,491
|$41,104
|$43,823
|Rough
|$35,577
|$38,006
|$40,518
Estimated values
2017 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,340
|$44,483
|$47,780
|Clean
|$39,935
|$42,977
|$46,161
|Average
|$37,124
|$39,965
|$42,924
|Rough
|$34,313
|$36,954
|$39,686
Estimated values
2017 Lexus LS 460 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,454
|$42,261
|$47,288
|Clean
|$36,181
|$40,831
|$45,686
|Average
|$33,634
|$37,969
|$42,482
|Rough
|$31,088
|$35,108
|$39,278