Vehicle overview

The original Lexus GS was aimed squarely at the luxury sport sedans from Germany, with the goal of fielding a legitimate contender in the premium midsize sedan class. While the six-cylinder version was a stylish and well-crafted alternative for many years, its luxury bias and underpowered engine didn't pose much of a threat to more enthusiastic rivals. Until recently, that is.

After receiving a nearly 60-horsepower boost last year, the more competitive 2008 Lexus GS 350 boasts more than 300 hp and is now able to keep up with its rivals in the fast lane. High-speed slaloms are still another matter, however, as the GS 350 remains a luxury sedan to the core and still lacks true sport sedan reflexes. Think of it as an exceptional, beautifully finished highway cruiser that now offers straight-line speed and elegance in equal measure. This year, the GS 350 remains mostly unchanged. Outside there's a new grille, restyled front fascia, sideview mirror turn signals and updated wheels. Inside the GS sports revised gauges, handsome new aluminum center stack trim and other minor updates.

As good as the Lexus GS 350 is, the competition in the midsize luxury segment is fierce and getting stronger every year. For true sport sedan aficionados, there's BMW's updated and more powerful 5 Series. More evenly sharing both luxury and performance attributes are the Audi A6, Acura RL, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and an updated version of the very impressive Infiniti M35. Even Cadillac is in the thick of it on the domestic side with a competent and equally powerful direct-injected STS V6. In this class it's mostly a matter of personal preference, and in our opinion the 2008 Lexus GS 350 remains an excellent choice that you certainly won't regret.