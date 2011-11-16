Used 2009 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Lexus GS 350 in White
    used

    2009 Lexus GS 350

    81,800 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,491

    $2,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GS 350 in White
    used

    2009 Lexus GS 350

    130,183 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2009 Lexus GS 350

    91,184 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,000

    $1,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2009 Lexus GS 350

    92,380 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,200

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2009 Lexus GS 350

    84,155 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,988

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2009 Lexus GS 350

    79,644 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,963

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2008 Lexus GS 350

    44,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,975

    $4,689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GS 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus GS 350

    111,222 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GS 350 in Light Green
    used

    2008 Lexus GS 350

    112,500 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,990

    $2,673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus GS 350

    91,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,777

    $2,923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2010 Lexus GS 350

    70,602 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,966

    $2,276 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus GS 350

    141,570 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $7,965

    $2,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GS 350 in White
    used

    2008 Lexus GS 350

    99,993 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    $1,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GS 350
    used

    2008 Lexus GS 350

    124,491 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,988

    $514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2008 Lexus GS 350

    98,957 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,987

    $1,745 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2008 Lexus GS 350

    109,247 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,775

    $622 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    certified

    2008 Lexus GS 350

    18,069 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $28,900

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GS 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus GS 350

    82,084 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,550

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 568 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 350
Overall Consumer Rating
512 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
2009 GS 350 - That's all I drive.
vdimaio77,11/16/2011
I have owned now three GS models 2000, 2006, and now 2009. Which I just picked up last week. The car is great - I had a couple of concerns with my 2006 model and I'm hoping that I'm not going to have this problem with my 2009 model. The Car has a very "sexy" look it to, Sporty and Classy, built for Comfort and Sport. It's a great combination of both, a real Sharp Car over all.
Report abuse
