Used 2009 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Lexus GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 70,602 miles, you can feel confident that this GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. This Lexus GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic has been smoke free since when it was new. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. With a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Lexus GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Lexus GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic. You will not find another Lexus GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a car isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this car's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this car's CARFAX One Owner report provide the proof. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this car below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Waldorf! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHCE1KS1A0025315

Stock: 025315

Certified Pre-Owned: No

