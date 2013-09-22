Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

568 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GS 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 568 listings
  • 2010 Lexus GS 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus GS 350

    111,222 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2010 Lexus GS 350

    70,602 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,966

    $2,276 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GS 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Lexus GS 350

    82,084 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,550

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2010 Lexus GS 350

    154,770 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $11,590

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GS 350 in Red
    used

    2010 Lexus GS 350

    50,707 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,499

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus GS 350

    52,406 miles

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus GS 350

    132,335 miles
    Great Deal

    $10,495

    $2,431 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GS 350 in White
    used

    2009 Lexus GS 350

    81,800 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,491

    $2,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus GS 350

    78,695 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GS 350 in White
    used

    2009 Lexus GS 350

    130,183 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,991

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus GS 350

    53,749 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,577

    $2,005 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus GS 350

    83,999 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,495

    $587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2009 Lexus GS 350

    91,184 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,000

    $1,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GS 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus GS 350

    93,677 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GS 350 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus GS 350

    118,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus GS 350

    274,136 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2009 Lexus GS 350

    92,380 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $13,200

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2011 Lexus GS 350

    124,157 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GS 350 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 568 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 350
  4. Used 2010 Lexus GS 350

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.813 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (8%)
Like a Magic Carpet
benesthesia,09/22/2013
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This car is absolutely incredible. I came from a 2004 BMW 330xi that was a complete nightmare from beginning to end, so I was looking for a car that was not made in Europe. The GS is rocket fast, quiet, extremely luxurious, and has impeccable build quality. The only option I wish I had was the Levinson sound, but I must say, the 10-speaker factory audio is not too shabby at all. I am hoping this beautiful beast will be far more reliable than the joke/gouge-fest that is BMW. ***UPDATE*** I've put about 40,000 miles on this car, and I still love it. I have no desire to trade it in or upgrade, and I still look forward to driving this vehicle every day. The only thing that has needed repair was the left rear door lock mechanism, which was about a $300 repair. Otherwise, just routine maintenance! Love this car!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
GS 350
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus GS 350 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings