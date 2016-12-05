2017 Lexus GS 350 Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth V6 engine is simultaneously strong and efficient
- Comfortable and spacious interior is richly appointed
- All-wheel-drive versions of standard and F Sport models are available
- Entertainment and navigation system controller is hard to use
- Trunk not expandable because rear seatbacks do not fold down
- Rear-wheel-drive F Sport summer tires not compatible with cold weather
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which GS 350 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
The current generation of the GS 350 first hit the market as a 2013 model, and after a full year in one, we came away mighty impressed by its well-appointed and accommodating interior, willing powertrain, sure handling and smooth ride. But Lexus did not rest on its laurels. In 2014, the 3.5-liter V6 was treated to a new fuel-injection system, and rear-wheel-drive versions received a new eight-speed transmission. Just last year, a lower-priced GS 200t turbocharged four-cylinder model was added one rung lower in the GS lineup, and the GS 350 received a mild V6 engine power increase and an infotainment system upgrade.
In other words, the fourth-generation GS 350 has been incrementally improved year over year from its strong initial starting point. Today, it's even more the luxurious, smooth, comfortable and engaging midsize luxury sedan it was at the outset.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team purchased and lived with a Lexus GS 350 for a year. In that time, we drove the GS for more than 20,000 miles and came to appreciate its high-quality interior as well as its smooth road manners over long distances. Since our ownership experience, Lexus has added new features, but most of our observations remain relevant. Check out our long-term GS 350 test page for a more detailed look into our ownership experience.
2017 Lexus GS 350 models
Choice is something the GS 350 lineup provides in abundance. At its core, it's a well-equipped rear-wheel-drive luxury machine powered by a 311-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 engine, and that's what you get when you buy the base GS 350. Step up to the F Sport for a sportier look and sharper handling. Those in snow country can buy all-wheel-drive versions called the base AWD and the F Sport AWD.
Oddly enough, the base AWD version is the price leader this year because the formerly standard leather interior is now optional on this one model. Also, all-wheel-drive models retain the six-speed automatic transmission.
Eighteen-inch wheels and all-season tires are standard, as are LED headlights and heated, power-folding mirrors. The interior is very comprehensively equipped with things such as keyless ignition and entry, a sunroof, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, and an automatic climate control system that optimizes airflow based on where passengers are seated. Standard tech content includes Bluetooth, the Remote Touch infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, a 12.3-inch display screen and a 12-speaker sound system. A variety of driver safety aids (blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the Lexus Safety System Plus suite of advanced active safety features) are also included.
Leather is optional by way of the Premium package, which also includes heated and ventilated front seats, automatic wipers and a power rear sunshade.
Next up the price ladder is the base GS 350, which is a rear-wheel-drive machine that is otherwise identical except that it comes standard with leather seats and the other Premium package items, and it has variable gear ratio steering and an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-season tires are once again standard, but stickier summer tires are a zero-cost option.
The rear-wheel-drive F Sport ups the ante on the handling front by adding 19-inch, staggered-width wheels and summer performance tires, a sport-tuned adaptive variable suspension (AVS) and bigger front brakes. It offers the option of four-wheel steering or a limited-slip rear differential. The F Sport has more aggressive front and rear bumper and grille styling, power sport seats and different interior trim pieces.
Finally there's the F Sport AWD, which is identical to the F Sport on the inside but reverts to a six-speed automatic transmission. Its 19-inch wheels are the same width all around, and they are shod with all-season tires that are better suited to snow and cold weather. For similar reasons, the bigger brakes are absent, and the steering ratio is fixed instead of variable.
Those who are not interested in the F Sport but like some of its appointments may want to consider adding the Luxury package to a GS 350 or GS 350 AWD. This option pairs 19-inch all-season tires with the AVS suspension and outfits the interior with wood trim, upgraded power front seats, premium leather, heated rear seats, and three-zone climate control with rear-seat climate and audio controls.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test and an extended yearlong test of the 2013 Lexus GS 350 F Sport (3.5-liter V6; 6-speed automatic).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the GS 350 has received some upgrades, including an eight-speed automatic transmission for the rear-wheel-drive models, a more sophisticated fuel-injection system, engine upgrades that added 5 horsepower, LED headlights and more capable entertainment system software. Our initial findings remain broadly applicable to this year's GS 350.
Driving4.0
Comfort4.5
Interior4.5
Utility3.5
Technology4.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.0 / 5
|Driving
|4.0
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|4.5
|Utility
|3.5
|Technology
|4.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus GS 350.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the GS 350 models:
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Also known as adaptive cruise control, this standard GS feature works all the way down to a complete stop, which isn't always the case.
- Pre-Collision System w/Ped. Detection
- Standard across the GS line, this forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking system can also react to pedestrians.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Another standard GS feature, this lane departure warning system can also apply corrections to help prevent the car from leaving its lane.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the GS 350
Related Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 LC 500
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 IS 350