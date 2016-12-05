If you are looking for a quiet , smooth ride with great acceleration this is not for you. I just bought the car and it is pretty noisy. The tires Dunlop Sport max 050 are very noisy tires. You can feel every bit of the road. It averages over 70 decibels and I get 73-75 decibels of road noise. That was a disappointing. Other than that it is great in all respects leave aside the navigation. Oh and no storage for bottles on the side or a compartment for your glasses. I like the car but not the road noise. Seems each Lexus comes with different tires. So check those tires and make sure you have Michelins if you want a quiet ride. After 7 months I feel the car is a bit underpowered on normal drive mode. Only on Sports mode does it feel sporty and powerful enough. My 10 year old Acura MDX feels more powerful and responsive. So I have to drive it in Sports mode most of the time to feel somewhat good about driving it. After 1 year , I do find the car underpowered in normal mode. I now drive in sports mode all the time and it’s good. After 2 years my feelings are the same. It’s an underpowered car which is basically a city car. After one hour of driving you need to stretch since it starts to hurt. After 3 years the car has grown on me. I realized that the tires have to be inflated with just the right amount of air and then the car drives like a dream. If tires pressure is low then it starts to drag very quickly. All in all it’s a good car.

