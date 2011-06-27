Estimated values
2008 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,680
|$9,070
|$10,384
|Clean
|$6,046
|$8,214
|$9,399
|Average
|$4,778
|$6,500
|$7,428
|Rough
|$3,510
|$4,786
|$5,457
Estimated values
2008 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,779
|$9,148
|$10,450
|Clean
|$6,136
|$8,284
|$9,459
|Average
|$4,849
|$6,555
|$7,475
|Rough
|$3,562
|$4,827
|$5,492