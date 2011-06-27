  1. Home
1995 Lexus GS 300 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$1,084 - $2,328
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Lexus GS 300.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
14 reviews
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent car
Joe,04/10/2002
7 years later and it still looks and runs like new. The only thing that I had to replace after 100,000 miles was a dash light. Rock solid ride with nothing but reliablility. The body style is the original and is better built than the new models.
this is the best body style lexus design
marcus,06/10/2003
I bought this car in 02, I have always wanted this car but could never afford one. this car is beautiful inside and outside, the interior is luxurious with almost every features you can get on a new luxury car. The 93-97 lexus gs300 is one of the most beautiful car made in the 90's. I get so much attention when I am driving this car, most people dont believed me when I told them this car is a 95, the car looks brand new, I plan on keeping this car for atleast 2o years, this car is a classic and they are very rare on the road. this car is more beautiful than the newer gs300 (98- 03)models except for the headlights. I would recommend this car to everyone.
Legendary Japanese Reliability
Hoeman Lew,04/30/2002
OK, ok, not the fastest, nor the classic European styling (although the original GS300 was designed by Italians), nor does it win over the bimmer enthusiasts....but as a previous owner of an 85 535i and 87 M6 along with current owner of ML 430, the Lexus is legendary Toyota reliability; the combination of ergometrics, quality and performance hard to beat.
95 Lexus GS300
K.E.H.,05/27/2002
This is one of the best cars i have owned it has been passed down to 3 family members and still running great
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Lexus GS 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
