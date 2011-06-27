1995 Lexus GS 300 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,084 - $2,328
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Joe,04/10/2002
7 years later and it still looks and runs like new. The only thing that I had to replace after 100,000 miles was a dash light. Rock solid ride with nothing but reliablility. The body style is the original and is better built than the new models.
marcus,06/10/2003
I bought this car in 02, I have always wanted this car but could never afford one. this car is beautiful inside and outside, the interior is luxurious with almost every features you can get on a new luxury car. The 93-97 lexus gs300 is one of the most beautiful car made in the 90's. I get so much attention when I am driving this car, most people dont believed me when I told them this car is a 95, the car looks brand new, I plan on keeping this car for atleast 2o years, this car is a classic and they are very rare on the road. this car is more beautiful than the newer gs300 (98- 03)models except for the headlights. I would recommend this car to everyone.
Hoeman Lew,04/30/2002
OK, ok, not the fastest, nor the classic European styling (although the original GS300 was designed by Italians), nor does it win over the bimmer enthusiasts....but as a previous owner of an 85 535i and 87 M6 along with current owner of ML 430, the Lexus is legendary Toyota reliability; the combination of ergometrics, quality and performance hard to beat.
K.E.H.,05/27/2002
This is one of the best cars i have owned it has been passed down to 3 family members and still running great
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
