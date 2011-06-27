Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me
- $10,495Great Deal | $2,431 below market
2011 Lexus GS 350 Base132,335 milesDelivery available*
America's Auto Mall - Wichita / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1KS4B0051811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995
2011 Lexus GS 350 Base78,695 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2011 Lexus GS350 LUXURY AWDLuxury Pkg, Navigation System, Smoke Granite Mica W Light Gray Interior, Well Equipped with AWD, A/C Seat(s), ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear Spoiler, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Sunroof(s), Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1KS2B0028810
Stock: AT12910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- Price Drop$16,577Good Deal | $2,005 below market
2011 Lexus GS 350 Base53,749 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wallingford Auto Park - Wallingford / Connecticut
Clean CARFAX.Certified by our 108-point safety inspection!We do the service work up front, not after you have seen the vehicle! Buy this Lexus 350 with full confidence and ask for the service records that we have. Give us a call at 203-294-4610 or visit www.WallingfordAutoPark.com to see our full inventory! Trade Ins are welcome. We finance for all credit types!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1KS4B0028775
Stock: 15855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $13,495Fair Deal | $587 below market
2011 Lexus GS 350 Base83,999 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
30-DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY. Recent Arrival! Black 2011 Lexus GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Here at Ultimate Rides We take our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping at Ultimate Rides is car buying the way it should be Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises: * Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!! *Non-Commissioned, Pressure Free , Efficient, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! * ASE Certified Service Technicians! Experience the Ultimate Rides Difference for Yourself Today!: *WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK!*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1KS3B0030260
Stock: 7192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2019
- New Listing$14,991
2011 Lexus GS 350 Base93,677 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
INTRODUCING THE 2011 LEXUS GS350! THIS 2011 LEXUS GS350 IS A VERY WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE WITH 93K MILES. IT IS LOADED WITH OPTIONS SUCH AS:TAN LEATHER INTERIOR,POWER FRONT SEATS,DRIVER MEMORY SEAT,AC/HEATED VENTILATED SEATS,MULTI FUNCTIONAL WOOD STEERING WHEEL,CRUISE CONTROL,CLIMATE CONTROL,AM/FM/CD-CHANGER,NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA,POWER MIRRORS,POWER SUNROOF,KEYLESS GO,FOG LIGHTS AND MORE.ALL THE OPTIONS FUNCTION ACCORDINGLY! THE POWERFUL 6 CYLINDER 3.5L ENGINE RUNS VERY GOOD AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY INTO GEARS! THE STARFIRE PEARL EXTERIOR IS IN VERY GOOD AND HEALTHY CONDITION AND THE TAN LEATHER INTERIOR HAS BEEN KEPT EXTREMELY CLEAN.SMOKE FREE! FOR QUESTIONS AND INFORMATION PLEASE CAL L:713-839-9800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1KS0B0053670
Stock: B0053670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $13,998
2011 Lexus GS 350 Base118,704 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hi-Line Motors - Plano / Texas
NAVIGATION*CAMERA*COOLED & HEATED SEATS*CARFAX CERTIFIED*WE FINANCE. You'll look great behind the wheel of our seductive Accident Free 2011 Lexus GS 350 on display in Starfire Pearl. Powered by a robust 3.5 Liter V6 that generates 303hp while mated to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive sedan provides you with nearly 26mpg on the open road. Take another look at the bold wheels, distinct Lexus grille, and sweeping body style. This luxury sedan is perfect for impressing the boys at the office, picking up groceries from the store, or heading out to the shopping mall. Once you've soaked in the gorgeous exterior, it's time to slide inside this GS 350. The smooth leather seat trim entices all who enter, while the heating function lures you in for life. While you're soaking in the comfort of the seats, take a look out of the power sunroof that provides the cabin with an outstanding ambiance that is sure to make any gloomy day a little brighter. You'll love the Premium Lexus sound system inside our GS 350; it comes complete with a 6-disc CD changer, MP3 decoder, full-color navigation, and available satellite radio. It wouldn't be a Lexus if there wasn't top of the line safety equipment, too. Brake assist, electronic stability control, back up camera, ABS, and four-wheel independent suspension will keep you confident on the road, while the front and rear anti-roll bars, occupant sensing technology, and a small army of airbags will keep you out of harm's way in this GS 350. There really is nothing like a Lexus. If you've been dreaming of a luxury car your whole life, you won't want to miss out on this deal! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1KS3B0051590
Stock: 051590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- New Listing$8,995Fair Deal
2011 Lexus GS 350 Base274,136 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
NOW Available to the Public for WHOLESALE** Located at our Irondale location** Satellite XM Radio** Front dual zone A/C** Heated and Ventilated front seats** Parking Assist** Navigation System** Power moonroof** Rear Back-Up Camera** Remote keyless entry** All wholesale vehicles made available to the public will be sold "As Is" and will be inspected to disclose any service work that is needed. We also offer any elected services to be purchased and performed by our service department prior to taking delivery. To learn more about this vehicle or our specials, contact our Sales Department at 205-989-2802. **While we make every effort to verify options; occasionally human error may occur.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1KSXB0053319
Stock: U053319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $11,998
2011 Lexus GS 350 Base124,157 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hi Auto Sales - Westminster / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1KS5B0052000
Stock: 52000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$10,900Great Deal
2010 Lexus GS 350 Base111,222 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Big Star Ford - Manvel / Texas
Due to temporary closing of all local auto auctions, for a LIMITED time BIG STAR FORD is offering vehicles typically designated for auction direct to the public at or below auction pricing. These vehicles are usually higher mileage with some apparent cosmetic or mechanical defects. This vehicle is priced to sell very FAST! Don't miss out on this vehicle! Come schedule your test drive TODAY! We are located at 17717 south freeway, Manvel, TX 77578.Due to temporary closing of all local auto auctions, for a LIMITED time BIG STAR FORD is offering vehicles typically designated for auction direct to the public at or below auction pricing. These vehicles are usually higher mileage with some apparent cosmetic or mechanical defects. This vehicle is priced to sell very FAST! Don't miss out on this vehicle! Come schedule your test drive TODAY! We are located at 17717 south freeway, Manvel, TX 77578.Big Star Ford is honored to offer this gorgeous 2010 Lexus GS. Deep Sea Mica 350 RWDRecent Arrival! Odometer is 2205 miles below market average!19/26 City/Highway MPGCall our Internet team at 877-683-0816 for a VIP appointment. Stop by today for an exceptional car buying experience. Located at 17717 South FWY, Manvel, TX 77578.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1KS7A0048769
Stock: T0048769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $11,966Good Deal | $2,276 below market
2010 Lexus GS 350 Base70,602 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Lexus GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 70,602 miles, you can feel confident that this GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. This Lexus GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic has been smoke free since when it was new. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. With a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Lexus GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This car is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Lexus GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic. You will not find another Lexus GS GS 350 AWD 6-Speed Automatic fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. It is obvious that the previous owner took really good care of it because the exterior finish is immaculate. We at Merlex Auto Group understand that buying a car isn't just about transportation but comfort as well. With confidence we can assure the comfort gained from this car's unadulterated interior will be unmatched. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. The interior is really quite clean and has no unsightly stains or rips anywhere to be found. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this car's CARFAX One Owner report provide the proof. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this car below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Waldorf! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1KS1A0025315
Stock: 025315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,550Fair Deal
2010 Lexus GS 350 Base82,084 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
VA Auto Sales - Harrisonburg / Virginia
Due to COVID-19, please call/text before coming to help us regulate traffic! New Tires! AWD! Comes with: navigation system, back-up camera, sunroof, push start, keyless entry, leather interior, power front seats, heated/cooling front seats, alloy wheels, fog lamps, AM/FM/SAT radio, CD player, cruise control, and more. Video of this Lexus is here ----->> (https://youtu.be/rAeD46TVyAM) Our vehicles are Carfax Certified! They are serviced, detailed and pass a rigorous Virginia State Inspection. We offer great financing, affordable extended warranties, and we can register and title your vehicle in Virginia! Only $199 processing fee! With over 20 years in business, VA Auto Sales, a used car dealership in Harrisonburg, Virginia will provide you with the service you deserve! Call Now (540)-564-0952 Text us: (540)228-0002 WWW.VAAUTOSALES.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1KS2A0024707
Stock: 20562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$11,590
2010 Lexus GS 350 Base154,770 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Grand Forks Subaru - Grand Forks / North Dakota
REDUCED FROM $11,981! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Multi-CD Changer, iPod/MP3 Input, RAIN-SENSING WIPERS & ADAPTIVE FRONT.. REAR SPOILER CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: RAIN-SENSING WIPERS & ADAPTIVE FRONT LIGHTING SYSTEM (AFS) headlamp washers, INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST, WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, REAR SPOILER, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS. Lexus GS 350 with MERCURY METALLIC exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 303 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: newCarTestDrive.com explains "Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.". AFFORDABILITY: Was $11,981. VISIT US TODAY: Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Grand Forks, ND. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1KS8A0025022
Stock: A0025022T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $15,499
2010 Lexus GS 350 Base50,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Concord Toyota - Concord / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1KS8A0049557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$14,995
2010 Lexus GS 350 Base52,406 milesDelivery available*
Prestige Lexus of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
GREAT MILES 52,406! GS 350 trim. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, REAR SPOILER, MARK LEVINSON AUDIO W/NAVIGATION SYST... WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Lexus GS 350 with OBSIDIAN exterior and BLACK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 303 HP at 6200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO W/NAVIGATION SYSTEM 6-disc in-dash CD/DVD changer, HDD-based navigation, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, (14) speakers, Lexus insider, Lexus enform w/destination assist & edestination, RAIN-SENSING WIPERS & ADAPTIVE FRONT LIGHTING SYSTEM (AFS) headlamp washers, INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST, WOOD & LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, REAR SPOILER, VENTILATED FRONT SEATS. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: newCarTestDrive.com's review says "Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.". OUR OFFERINGS: Welcome to Prestige Lexus of Ramsey! We are an authorized Lexus dealer located in northern New Jersey that has served the greater New York region for over 20 years. Our dealership offers a tremendous selection of new Lexus models and over 100 hand-picked, Lexus Certified vehicles that are reconditioned to the highest standards. At Prestige Lexus of Ramsey, owning or leasing a new vehicle is easier and more affordable than you ever imagined. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1KS4A0026393
Stock: L7384T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- Price Drop$14,990Great Deal | $3,059 below market
2013 Lexus GS 350 Base110,480 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McKenzie Buick GMC - Milton / Florida
Vroom Vroom this gorgeous Lexus is ready to get fast and furious with you today. All power equipment, heated and vented leather seats, navigation, moonroof, aftermarket wheels and tires on this beautiful red and ready trade in. Come see this beautiful luxury car today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BL3D5028132
Stock: X4601B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $11,491Great Deal | $2,084 below market
2009 Lexus GS 350 Base81,800 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**350**V6**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**CLEAN CARFAX**)) 2009 Lexus GS 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Cassette, Dual front side impact airbags, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Power steering, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Trip computer. 19/26 City/Highway MPG The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2009 Lexus GS 350
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE96S690046418
Stock: MZP1272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,000Great Deal
2013 Lexus GS 350 Base86,334 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BL4D5001943
Stock: T06566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,988Great Deal | $2,838 below market
2013 Lexus GS 350 Base67,990 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bishops Corner Auto Sales - Sapulpa / Oklahoma
2013 Lexus GS350 Awd 3.5L Automatic with 67K miles. Silver over gray climate controlled leather with black carpet. Sunroof, proximity key, large Navigation screen, back-up camera/sensors, rear power shade, bluetooth hands free and aux input. Just serviced this GS350 has sport alloy wheels with matching Michilin tires! $17988- We Finance with rates as low as 3.15% Wac. No Credit, No Problem! Visit our website to fill out a credit application www.bishopscorneronline.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1BL7D5014089
Stock: 014089
Certified Pre-Owned: No