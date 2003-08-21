Used 2000 Lexus GS 400 for Sale Near Me

GS 400 Reviews & Specs

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 400

15 reviews
My best car ever!
Majorleaguer,08/21/2003
I have owned over 75 cars, including all sorts of other luxury vehicles, sports cars, etc. The GS400 is the best car I have ever owned! It combines style, luxury, room, convenience, and of course performance. By the way, I also own 3 other Lexuses (LS400, IS300, RX330). I have the Platinum Edition and I've done some other things to it, including a full REAL wood dash treatment, strut tower bar, and K&N air filter performance kit -- and all that makes it even better!
