  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 350
  4. Used 2014 Lexus GS 350
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2014 Lexus GS 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable handling with refined ride comfort
  • high-quality interior
  • cutting-edge safety and entertainment technology.
  • Electronics interface can be distracting to use.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Lexus GS 350 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$20,177 - $23,995
Used GS 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Sharp handling, generous standard features and an impeccably crafted cabin make the 2014 Lexus GS 350 a top contender among midsize luxury sport sedans.

Vehicle overview

Lexus cars run the scale of luxury attributes -- refined, composed, serene -- but few have ever been called athletic. The 2014 Lexus GS 350 reshapes that perception. With sharp handling and steering, the latest GS is every bit as capable as rival German-brand luxury sport sedans on a winding road.

Wait, what? A fun-to-drive Lexus GS? Yep. Of course, this wasn't always the case for the GS, but a full redesign last year ushered in a variety of mechanical changes that make this car feel lighter and more nimble when you're driving at a brisk clip. There's even an optional F Sport package that kicks up the car's performance another notch.

During our 12-month Lexus GS 350 long-term test, we observed that its athletic handling abilities don't come at the expense of traditional Lexus strengths. The GS is still easy to drive and maintains the brand's reputation for high-quality materials and excellent build quality. The interior is one of the classiest you'll find, and the backseat is sufficiently roomy for a pair of adults. Of course, a comprehensive set of standard and optional features awaits you as well.

The 2014 Lexus GS 350 is better equipped than ever to run with the likes of the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Cadillac CTS, Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Each of these cars has its own particular set of strengths, but even in this illustrious group of luxury sport sedans, the GS 350 remains worthy of serious consideration.

2014 Lexus GS 350 models

The 2014 Lexus GS 350 is a midsize luxury sport sedan offered in a single, well-appointed trim level. The related GS 450h hybrid is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, a sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and eight-way power front seats with power lumbar adjustment and driver memory settings. Standard electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri Eyes Free voice command integration (for iPhone users), an 8-inch display, a rearview camera, the Lexus Remote Touch interface and a 12-speaker surround-sound audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio and a USB/iPod interface.

From here, you can add the Premium package with heated and ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers and a power rear sunshade. On top of this the Luxury package adds adaptive headlights, LED foglamps, adaptive suspension dampers, upgraded leather and trim, a 14-way power driver seat (with four-way lumbar), passenger memory settings, rear climate and audio controls and manual rear side window sunshades. A Cold Weather package includes a heated steering wheel, a heavy-duty heater, headlight washers and a wiper de-icer. A bundled version of this package with the Luxury package also includes heated rear seats.

The F Sport package offers the most performance bite, adding 19-inch wheels with summer tires, special steering and suspension tuning, larger front brakes, a rear spoiler, a 12-way power sport driver seat and unique interior and exterior styling treatments.

An optional navigation system includes a 12.3-inch display, voice recognition and Lexus Enform smartphone-connected apps and services. There's also a premium Mark Levinson 17-speaker surround-sound audio system. Other options include 18-inch wheels, blind-spot detection with rear-cross traffic alert, a head-up display, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, dynamic rear steering and adaptive cruise control (with a collision mitigation system).

2014 Highlights

On the 2014 Lexus GS 350, rear-wheel-drive sedans get an eight-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Other additions this year include a full-color readout for the optional head-up display, rear cross-traffic alerts for the optional blind-spot monitoring system and an optional power trunk opener. The debut of Siri Eyes Free provides enhanced voice control functionality for Apple users, while the night vision system has been discontinued.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Lexus GS 350 is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine making 306 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel-drive models are only available with an eight-speed automatic transmission that's new this year. All-wheel-drive models carry over a six-speed automatic.

In prior Edmunds testing, a rear-drive GS 350 with the old six-speed automatic accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a respectable 5.8 seconds. We've yet to test this year's car with the eight-speed auto, but it's likely to be a tenth of a second or two quicker.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg combined (19 mpg city/29 mpg highway), while the all-wheel-drive version rates a bit less at 21 mpg combined (19 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Lexus GS 350 include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side-impact airbags, front knee airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Safety Connect, a traditional telematics service with automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator and emergency assistance button, is also standard. A rearview camera is standard, while front and rear parking sensors are optional.

Adding the optional adaptive cruise control includes a pre-collision system that detects impending collisions and responds by tensioning the seatbelts and activating brake assist.

In Edmunds brake testing, a GS 350 with the F Sport package stopped from 60 mph in a short 112 feet.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the GS 350 the best possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side impact and roof strength tests. Its seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

We've yet to drive the 2014 Lexus GS 350 with the new eight-speed automatic, but that transmission should be a welcome addition. The GS 350 is one of the few cars in this segment that still has a naturally aspirated V6 engine and, in contrast to competitors with turbocharged or supercharged engines, you need to rev fairly high to get the most out of it. The all-wheel-drive model's six-speed auto is somewhat of a liability in this regard, but the eight-speed auto's extra gears should allow drivers of the rear-drive GS to access the V6's power with minimal effort.

Otherwise, we're very fond of the way the GS 350 drives. Around turns, the GS feels alert, planted to the road and ready to change direction on a whim -- characteristics that are amplified when the car is equipped with the F Sport package and options like variable-ratio steering and rear-wheel steering. The GS is also well suited as a long-distance companion thanks to its compliant ride quality and low levels of wind and road noise. That said, GS 350 sedans with the F Sport package ride more firmly, and the summer-rated tires are a bit more audible.

Interior

In Lexus tradition, the GS 350 features a finely crafted interior marked by soft leather, deft stitching and rich wood and aluminum trim. As befits this caliber of luxury sport sedan, the firm front seats cradle and cosset in equal measure, limited only by the degree of power adjustments you choose.

The GS 350's Remote Touch multimedia controller, a small mouselike device adjacent to the gear selector, is more problematic. It makes sense conceptually, but cursor control with the Remote Touch controller is wobbly and imprecise, and making audio or navigation selections is even harder when you're on the move. Further complicating the process is the lack of a physical "back" button and the fact that all the icons are the same color. That said, we do like the impressively large 12-inch display that comes with the optional navigation system as well as the optional Mark Levinson audio system, which sounds fantastic.

Lexus opened up more headroom and rear passenger space when it redesigned the GS 350 last year, making it more competitive with established competitors. The seating position for the driver is ideal, particularly with the upgraded seats. In back, two average-sized adults should be pretty comfortable, though the BMW 5 Series is roomier still. The GS's trunk provides 14.3 cubic feet for golf clubs and luggage, which is an average figure for this class. The rear seats don't fold down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Lexus GS 350.

5(54%)
4(31%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

F Sport Love
Dan,02/17/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I recently purchased a 2014 CPO Lexus GS350 F Sport AWD. I wanted an AWD car that was supremely comfortable, reasonably quick, fair on gas, fun to drive and unique. The GS is all that and more. Having owned previous luxury marques such as Acura, Infiniti and a Lexus ES I didn't even bother cross shopping the Cadillac CTS, BMW 5 series, the Audi A6 or the Mercedes E350. Although fine automobiles in their own right my #1 criteria when shopping for any vehicle is reliability and low cost of ownership....and they fall short in that category. That is why I own a Toyota Tundra and not a Ford F150 or a Chevy Silverado, and also a Honda Civic and not a Ford Focus or Dodge Dart. The GS is undoubtedly the nicest vehicle I have ever owned. The 2014 has the toned down spindle grill (compared to the 2016 and other new Lexus'), a high quality interior, great handling and the most comfortable seats I have ever had in a car. The engine is quick to respond, the shifts are crisp without being jarring and the suspension offers great handling while providing a comfortable ride. The steering is fairly precise but a little on the heavy side. There is a sound enhancer under the hood that sends a sweet melody into the cabin when you nail the accelerator. Reminds me of a V8. The Lexus premium audio system is superb. It sounds as good or better than the Mark Levinson system that was in our ES and much better than Acura's ELS or Infiniti's Bose. The huge infotainment screen is top notch as are the gauge readouts. Some have complained about the mouse-like controller for all the functions but after a few minutes of getting familiar I find it quite intuitive. Gas mileage is decent at around 27 hwy / 21 city. Our previous car was a 2014 Accord Touring Hybrid. Loved the 45mpg when gas was $4 a gallon but at today's prices 27mpg is not an issue. I do have a couple complaints with the car, although minor. The first is the road noise from the tires. I can't for the life of me figure out why Lexus builds such an outstanding car and then put on those sorry Bridgestone Turanza EL400s. The entire Potenza/Turanza line of tires are horrible. Doing a little research I have found that the cure for these noisy, hard riding tires are the PIRELLI CINTURATO P7 ALL SEASON PLUS tires. The reviews for these tires are off the charts for any sports sedan. Even better than the much lauded Michelins. I can't wait for these tires to wear out so I can order a set of the Pirellis. The other complaint I have is with the apparent thin paint. My car is Obsidian black and being a CPO Lexus they repaired all the stone chips before selling the car. At only 19,000 miles when I purchased it there are at least 8-10 small repairs on the hood. My Tundra is a silver 2010 with 70k miles and has maybe 3 chips. My '05 Civic has 4 or 5. I owned an Obsidian black Infiniti for 50k miles and it had maybe 3 or 4. I test drove and bought the Lexus on a rainy day so I didn't actually notice the chip repairs until it's first hand washing. Being somewhat OCD about my cars I was a little upset. I hope the repairs were the result of an over zealous paint technician trying to cover up every slight imperfection and not an indication that there is an ongoing problem with the paint. Only time will tell. Besides those 2 complaints I love this car. We are planning a 3 week tour of the western states and can't imagine a better vehicle to take on vacation and enjoy the driving experience at the same time. Other than those 2 minor complaints I am certain this car will provide years of satisfied driving. Update 8/16/2016 Although I have only driven the car about 3,000 miles in the last 8 months we are leaving for Florida soon and will quickly add 2,500 miles. So far the car has been great. I have found that the comfortable 16 way driver's seat becomes a little uncomfortable after a couple hours of seat time. There are no lateral springs on the bottom cushion, just a layer of foam in a steel pan. I purchased a thin memory foam pad that I use on long trips. I was able to repair all stone chips with a razor blade to shave off all the high points. I then used a Porter Cable DA polisher to remove all the car wash scratches that came with the car. It is standing tall and I love driving it. I can't imagine a better road car than the Lexus GS 350. It's the perfect blend of luxury, comfort and performance. My one suggestion is not to buy new. Even though it's a Lexus the depreciation is pretty bad the first 2 years. Either buy a Certified pre owned or if you have to have new, lease. Update 2/17/17 Still an awesome car with tremendous depreciation. MSRP in Aug. 2014: $59,850, CPO price when I bought in Dec. 2015, 19k miles: $39,900 +tax., today's trade value with 26,000 miles: $26-$29k. Daggone! I guess I should have waited and bought it @ 3 years old ...lol! Research by me has revealed that the GS depreciates more rapidly than all other Lexus models. Update 2/21/18 - Sold the car.
Excellent ride!
renaissance1,04/21/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
This car is amazing. I test drove BMW, Mercedes, and Cadillac. My second favorite was the Cadillac CTS. However, while those cars had great strengths, they were also burdened by heavy weaknesses. The Lexus GS 350, on the other hand, is the total package. The infotainment system takes some getting used to, but that's about the only weakness. The car handles great, has a smooth, powerful engine, and is quiet at speed. I like the styling, but of course, that's highly subjective. It has a wonderful interior with all of the features one could desire. If you're shopping in this category, the GS deserves a strong look. Update: I've had the car for two years. I'm still loving it. I have no complaints and have had no problems with it.
super duper
zingeoff,04/06/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
after checking out audis and bmws, I settled on the lexus. for one thing, I hated the interior room of the german cars...they are just too low for me. second, they carry a very big price premium, which doesn't really seem warranted. so, I ended up coming back to my 'go to' brand - Lexus. this car is good looking - albeit pretty large, handles well, and is quite well appointed. the major problems, like others with the Lexus brand include a lousy transmission with poor downshifting, rather soft handling, and lack of control on hard acceleration. this car is very easy and comfortable to drive. the system controls, which are operated by a mouse, are distracting, but can be mastered after a long learning curve. driving also requires a bit of a curve. the car does not like its economy or sports settings...best performance is at normal. it also doesn't like regular octane gas...you have to pay for at least mid grade to get any sort of decent performance and mileage. this car is a real bargain compared to the german competitors....its typically a third less expensive used, which is the ideal way to buy one...overall, a very dependable and fun car to drive, if you are into something on the mid luxury level
Great Buy
jetskichic,12/21/2014
I have been wanting a lexus for over 12 years and i always bought reliable cheap cars. back in 2011 I bought the new ford explorer limited and i loved that car especially with all the options it had, but once i got rid of that car and leased my GS I knew I made the right choice. This car runs smooth, it feels like luxury when you drive it. The exterior looks sporty, it accelerates quickly, the brakes work perfect especially the way I brake I am a woman driver. LOL The only thing i would improve upon is the electronics. The sound quality for the stereo is lame and the radio looks cheap. I love the larger navigation screen but it takes a few times to get used to the mouse. Enform is great
See all 13 reviews of the 2014 Lexus GS 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
306 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
306 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Lexus GS 350 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Lexus GS 350

Used 2014 Lexus GS 350 Overview

The Used 2014 Lexus GS 350 is offered in the following submodels: GS 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Lexus GS 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Lexus GS 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Lexus GS 350 Base is priced between $20,177 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 41668 and78254 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Lexus GS 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Lexus GS 350 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2014 GS 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,177 and mileage as low as 41668 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Lexus GS 350.

Can't find a used 2014 Lexus GS 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS 350 for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,743.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,688.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS 350 for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,726.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,677.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Lexus GS 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus GS 350 lease specials

Related Used 2014 Lexus GS 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles