Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

- 36,075 milesGreat Deal
$27,125$7,005 Below Market
Zimbrick BMW - Madison / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL2GA002965
Stock: 18159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,395$2,711 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2016 Lexus GS 350 **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM SOUND**, **F-SPORT**, Black w/F Sport Leather, All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Cargo Net, Intelligent High Beam, Lane Departure Alert System w/Steering Assist, Lexus Safety System Plus, Navigation System, Pre-Collision System, Preferred Accessory Package (Z2), Rear Bumper Applique, Rear Lip Spoiler, Smart Access Key Gloves, Trunk Mat, Wheel Locks. 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift Liquid Platinum Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 20768 miles below market average!KBB Fair Market Range Low: $31,636 CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL2GA005215
Stock: BP6143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 54,950 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,920$3,533 Below Market
USA Auto Sales and Rentals - Lawrenceville / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL7GA004162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,920$1,848 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
We just received this Beautiful 2016 Lexus GS 350 on trade! CARFAX No Accident History Reported. Lexus Safety System Plus, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Intuitive Park Assist, One-Touch Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811. PRICED TO MOVE $700 below Kelley Blue Book! EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM PLUS: LED headlamp, Lane Departure Alert System w/Steering Assist, Pre-Collision System, pedestrian detection, Intelligent High Beam, All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. ONE-TOUCH POWER TRUNK. INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST (IPA). LEATHER STEERING WHEEL: Gray Sapele Trim. VISIT US TODAY: Welcome to Reeves Import Motorcars, a family owned and operated business since 1971. On behalf of our staff While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 7/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL0GA004886
Stock: 2202617A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 45,146 milesGreat Deal
$29,377$2,634 Below Market
Yalcars - Youngstown / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL1GA006582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,574 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,966$2,535 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Lexus GS is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. The title records confirm that this car has had only one previous owner. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 45,574 miles, you can feel confident that this GS is in prime condition. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Lexus GS creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. This Lexus GS comes fully equipped at a great price. Come by and test drive it today. This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. The previous owner kept this exterior in good condition and kept it from rusting and getting dings and dents. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL8GA002565
Stock: 002565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$28,899$1,650 Below Market
Gravity Autos Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Odometer is 9827 miles below market average!CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES!, NAVIGATION!, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY - NEVER WORRY WHEN CHANGING LANES AGAIN!, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL!, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST!, AWD - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!, MOONROOF!, AWD, Leather, All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Cold Weather Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Headlamp Washers, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Heater, Intelligent High Beam, Intuitive Park Assist (IPA), Lane Departure Alert System w/Steering Assist, Leather steering wheel, Lexus Safety System Plus, Power Rear Sunshade, Pre-Collision System, Premium Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Water Repellant Front Door Glass, Wiper Deicer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL0GA002172
Stock: 002172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 25,488 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$29,250
Fields Lexus Glenview - Glenview / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 15027 miles below market average!Fields Lexus of Glenview is pumped up to offer this superb-looking 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Obsidian Beautifully equipped with Lexus Safety System Plus (All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Intelligent High Beam, Lane Departure Alert System w/Steering Assist, and Pre-Collision System), Premium Package (Power Rear Sunshade, Rain Sensing Wipers, and Ventilated Front Seats), Navigation System, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lexus Premium AM/FM/DVD/HD Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 18" x 8" 5-Spoke Alloy!Free Service loaners Local Shuttle Train Service Internet Work Stations Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar, Complimentary Car Washes, All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Intelligent High Beam, Lane Departure Alert System w/Steering Assist, Lexus Safety System Plus, Navigation System, Power Rear Sunshade, Pre-Collision System, Premium Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats. 2016 Lexus GS 350
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BLXGA000784
Stock: L19002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- certified
2016 Lexus GS 35021,431 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,983$340 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North - Kansas City / Missouri
2 yr L/ Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just trades back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much. GS 350 trim. Superb Condition, L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 21,431! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM PLUS, F SPORT PACKAGE, F SPORT PERFORATED LEATHER HEATED STE. INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST (IPA).KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats MP3 Player, Sunroof, Onboard Communications System, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESF SPORT PACKAGE F Sport badging and aluminum pedals, Black Headliner, Striated Aluminum Interior Trim, F Sport Door Scuff Plates, Naguri Aluminum Trim, Power Rear Sunshade, F Sport Mesh Front Grille Inserts, Wheels: 19" x 8" Split 5-Spoke Alloy Machined finish, Tires: P235/40R19 All-Season, F Sport Front Bumper & Rear Lower Valence, Rear Lip Spoiler, Rain Sensing Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Front Sport Seats, 16-way power driver seat w/power side bolsters, thigh support, 4-way lumbar and memory, 10-way passenger seat, F-Sport Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), sport S+ mode, LEXUS SAFETY SYSTEM PLUS 1 LED headlamp, Lane Departure Alert System w/Steering Assist, Pre-Collision System, pedestrian detection, Intelligent High Beam, All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST (IPA), F SPORT PERFORATED LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL.VISIT US TODAYA recipient of the 2018 Elite of Lexus award for providing an exceptional sales and service experience. We invite you to stop by our Dealership and experience why Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North is one of the most highly recommended dealerships in the area! Call us to see the difference 888-236-1932Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BLXGA004298
Stock: L13005A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 31,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$30,300$1,090 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - F Sport - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Sunroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL5GA007105
Stock: U200708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 16,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,988
McGrath Lexus of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Thank you for your interest in one of McGrath Lexus of Westmont's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Lexus GS 350 with 16,461mi. This Lexus includes: LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim COLD WEATHER PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Cooled Front Seat(s) Intermittent Wipers Heated Front Seat(s) Rain Sensing Wipers INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST (IPA) Rear Parking Aid ONE-TOUCH POWER TRUNK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Lexus is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Lexus GS 350 from McGrath Lexus of Westmont offers complete peace of mind. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Lexus GS 350 . With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Lexus is in a class of its own. One of the best things about this Lexus GS 350 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. An extra bonus with this Lexus GS 350: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus GS 350 . More information about the 2016 Lexus GS 350: The Lexus GS competes with midsized sedans from luxury manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. With two powerful engines, sport-tuned suspension and available F SPORT as GS F editions; the GS checks all the right boxes for a sports sedan -- and the availability of options such as all-wheel drive and a hybrid drivetrain provide further diversity to the genre. The Lexus is packed with the latest gadgets and technology, from its energy-efficient climate control system to Bluetooth connectivity to its advanced direct injection engines, the Lexus GS is a thoroughly modern take on the midsized sports sedan. This model sets itself apart with all-wheel and hybrid drivetrains available, incredible refinement, Luxurious and sporty, and powerful turbocharged and naturally aspirated engines LEXUS CERTIFIED! **CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE** Clean Carfax - No Accidents/Damage! We have all of the service records! This 2016 Lexus GS350 This was Originally Purchased at McGrath Lexus! Packages NV Navigation System BD Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert BC Backup Camera CISS Heated And Cooled Seats SR Power Sunroof HSW Heated Steering Wheel HM Power Rear Shade OT Power Trunk RS Rain-Sensing Wipers LA Leather MS Memory Seating . INSERT AUTOINK 100% CARFAX Guaranteed! And it seems this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. This vehicle has undergone a rigorous multipoint inspection by our ASE Certified Technicians and we have verified that all maintenance is up-to-date. Ask for Stock# P14039
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BLXGA004446
Stock: P14039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 77,582 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$26,995
Valmark Chevrolet - New Braunfels / Texas
Chateau w/Leather-Trimmed Seats or Semi-Aniline Leather, All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Intelligent High Beam, Lane Departure Alert System w/Steering Assist, Lexus Safety System Plus, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Pre-Collision System. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 2016 Lexus GS 4D Sedan Nebula Gray Pearl 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift RWD 350 Reviews: * Capable handling with refined ride comfort; high-quality interior. Source: Edmunds Valmark is the dealer that can.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL9GA007463
Stock: 007463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 58,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$28,998$1,072 Below Market
CarMax Schaumburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Schaumburg / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL5GA001115
Stock: 19323397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,492
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Lexus Safety System Plus Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Park Assist (Ipa) Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather-Trimmed Seats Leather Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trim Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL5GA000977
Stock: GA000977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 22,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,991
Alfano Chevrolet - San Luis Obispo / California
Key Features include: 12-Speaker Audio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Blind Spot Sensor: Warning, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency Communication System, Rear View Back-Up Camera, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Door Mirrors, Illuminated Entry, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Memory Seat, Navigation System, Power Moonroof, Lexus Premium Audio System, Rear Side Impact Airbag, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Memory. This vehicle is One-Owner verified and comes with a Clean CARFAX! Displayed in Atomic Silver with Black Interior. RWD. Equipped with a 3.5L V8 Motor and 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sequential Shift. Scoring 20/29 City/Highway MPG!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL0GA004015
Stock: 6000U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- certified
2016 Lexus GS 35050,186 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$31,963$508 Below Market
Jim Hudson Lexus - Columbia / South Carolina
2016 Lexus GS 350Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.Certified. AWD, Chateau w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, All Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Cold Weather Package, Headlamp Washers, Heavy-Duty Heater, Intelligent High Beam, Intuitive Park Assist (IPA), Lane Departure Alert System w/Steering Assist, Leather Heated Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trim, Lexus Safety System Plus, Power Rear Sunshade, Pre-Collision System, Premium Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Water Repellant Front Door Glass, Wiper Deicer.L/Certified Details:* Roadside Assistance* CERTIFIED WARRANTY: Unlimited-mileage warranty up to 6 years. Balance of new car warranty (4 Year/50K Miles) plus 2 Year/Unlimited-mileage L/Certified warranty. SERVICE MAINTENANCE: Complimentary Maintenance Plan covering the first four basic factory-scheduled maintenance services for 2 years or 20,000 miles* Vehicle History* 161 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $07 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL5GA002801
Stock: 29593-1
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 20,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$31,905$1,419 Below Market
McLaren San Francisco - Palo Alto / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL9GA005101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$26,301$1,774 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Park Assist (Ipa) Leather Seats Navigation System One-Touch Power Trunk Leather Heated Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chateau; Leather-Trimmed Seats Liquid Platinum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. <p>This L/CERTIFIED 2016 Lexus GS350 includes:</p><ul><li>ONE-TOUCH POWER TRUNK</li><li>INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST (IPA)<ul><li>Rear Parking Aid</li></ul></li><li>CHATEAU, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER<ul><li>Leather Seats</li></ul></li><li>LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL<ul><li>Heated Steering Wheel</li><li>Leather Steering Wheel</li><li>Woodgrain Interior Trim</li></ul></li><li>REAR LIP SPOILER (PPO)<ul><li>Rear Spoiler</li></ul></li><li>LIQUID PLATINUM</li></ul>*Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL8GA002738
Stock: GA002738
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 350
- 5(89%)
- 4(5%)
- 2(5%)
