Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    36,075 miles
    Great Deal

    $27,125

    $7,005 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    22,252 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,395

    $2,711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    54,950 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,920

    $3,533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    64,165 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,920

    $1,848 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    45,146 miles
    Great Deal

    $29,377

    $2,634 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    45,574 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,966

    $2,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    39,493 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $28,899

    $1,650 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    25,488 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,250

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in White
    certified

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    21,431 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,983

    $340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in White
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    31,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $30,300

    $1,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    16,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,988

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    77,582 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    58,494 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $28,998

    $1,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    71,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,492

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    22,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,991

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    certified

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    50,186 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $31,963

    $508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Red
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    20,924 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $31,905

    $1,419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus GS 350

    54,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $26,301

    $1,774 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (5%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Very pleased with our GS
SK,05/10/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
In addition to a nice look from outside, the interior is really nice. The quality of the build, and quality of the interior finishing are completely "lexus-like" and expected from them...and they deliver. Car's quiet, handles great, has amazing safety and convenience features. Has some real pep and on the highway we just got 32 MPG. We considered an Audi, BMW and MB but think the ride's at least as good, the quality better and the anticipated reliability over the top of the others. We have a Nebula Gray, tinted, and this car is flat out classy looking. Very pleased.
Report abuse
