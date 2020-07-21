Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

McGrath Lexus of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois

Thank you for your interest in one of McGrath Lexus of Westmont's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 Lexus GS 350 with 16,461mi. This Lexus includes: LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim COLD WEATHER PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Cooled Front Seat(s) Intermittent Wipers Heated Front Seat(s) Rain Sensing Wipers INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST (IPA) Rear Parking Aid ONE-TOUCH POWER TRUNK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Sure, every Certified Pre-Owned Lexus is rigorously inspected. However, a Certified Pre-Owned Lexus GS 350 from McGrath Lexus of Westmont offers complete peace of mind. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Lexus GS 350 . With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Lexus is in a class of its own. One of the best things about this Lexus GS 350 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. An extra bonus with this Lexus GS 350: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus GS 350 . More information about the 2016 Lexus GS 350: The Lexus GS competes with midsized sedans from luxury manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. With two powerful engines, sport-tuned suspension and available F SPORT as GS F editions; the GS checks all the right boxes for a sports sedan -- and the availability of options such as all-wheel drive and a hybrid drivetrain provide further diversity to the genre. The Lexus is packed with the latest gadgets and technology, from its energy-efficient climate control system to Bluetooth connectivity to its advanced direct injection engines, the Lexus GS is a thoroughly modern take on the midsized sports sedan. This model sets itself apart with all-wheel and hybrid drivetrains available, incredible refinement, Luxurious and sporty, and powerful turbocharged and naturally aspirated engines LEXUS CERTIFIED! **CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE** Clean Carfax - No Accidents/Damage! We have all of the service records! This 2016 Lexus GS350 This was Originally Purchased at McGrath Lexus! Packages NV Navigation System BD Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert BC Backup Camera CISS Heated And Cooled Seats SR Power Sunroof HSW Heated Steering Wheel HM Power Rear Shade OT Power Trunk RS Rain-Sensing Wipers LA Leather MS Memory Seating . INSERT AUTOINK 100% CARFAX Guaranteed! And it seems this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. This vehicle has undergone a rigorous multipoint inspection by our ASE Certified Technicians and we have verified that all maintenance is up-to-date. Ask for Stock# P14039

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHCZ1BLXGA004446

Stock: P14039

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020