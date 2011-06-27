  1. Home
2010 Lexus GS 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive power, refined ride and handling balance, quiet and well-appointed cabin, outstanding fit and finish.
  • Minor ergonomic shortcomings, touchy brakes, headroom might be insufficient for taller occupants.
Lexus GS 350 for Sale
Used GS 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Lexus GS 350 delivers competitive performance and superb engineering at a moderate price, but its competitors are ultimately more desirable.

Vehicle overview

It takes a lot to get noticed in the midsize luxury sedan segment. Customers are looking for prestige as well as refinement, quality and performance, and for almost two decades, Lexus has been trying to match the big names from Germany on each of those counts with its GS series of luxury sport sedans. Today's 2010 Lexus GS 350 is indeed the strongest entry yet, and we doubt that buyers will be disappointed in its abilities to transport as well as coddle them from point A to point B. However, we're not sure it does them well enough to draw attention away from those pesky big names from Germany.

The GS 350 is one of three GS models available (the V8-powered GS 460 and hybrid GS 450h are covered in separate reviews). It features an eager 303-horsepower V6, but otherwise shares their flawless fit and finish, quiet and sumptuous cabin, and all the latest features a luxury sedan buyer could want. The GS 350 fleshes out its technology roster this year with audio enhancements like standard iPod/USB connectivity, streaming Bluetooth audio and satellite radio, while the optional navigation system now features casual-language voice recognition and traffic/weather reporting. Active front headrests and emergency communications are added as well, further enhancing the GS 350's state-of-the-art safety systems.

Our main gripes concern its handling aptitude, overly sensitive brakes and headroom, areas where the GS 350 still trails behind many competitors. The BMW 5 Series (whether the present model or the upcoming 2011 all-new replacement) is the choice for those who want the most performance and space. The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is impressively well-rounded and obviously comes with the panache of Benz's three-pointed star. Those interested in the Lexus' value relative to the Germans should consider the Hyundai Genesis, which cannot be matched for its bang for the buck. Models like the Audi A6 and Infiniti M35 are also worth considering. So the 2010 Lexus GS 350 deserves a look -- especially because of Lexus' strong reliability reputation -- but it's still overshadowed for good reason.

2010 Lexus GS 350 models

The 2010 Lexus GS 350 is a midsize luxury sport sedan with standard rear-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive. The GS 350 is well-appointed in a single trim level with all the niceties you'd expect of Lexus, including 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, a sunroof, power trunk closer, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power front seats with driver memory and lumbar adjustment, Safety Connect emergency telematics, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 10-speaker stereo with six-CD changer, satellite radio and USB/iPod interface.

The Luxury Value Edition adds a hard-drive navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, a rearview camera, voice controls and extra telematics services. A 14-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound stereo can be added to the Luxury Value Edition. Other options includes an adaptive variable suspension, adaptive cruise control (includes Pre-Collision system), 18-inch alloy wheels and summer tires, an automatic parking system, automatic wipers, heated and ventilated front seats, and a power rear sunshade.

2010 Highlights

The Lexus GS 350 carries over with minor trim and technology upgrades for 2010. New standard features include iPod/USB connectivity, streaming Bluetooth audio, satellite radio, Safety Connect emergency telematics and active front headrests. The optional navigation system features casual-language voice recognition and traffic/weather capability.

Performance & mpg

The Lexus GS 350 is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 303 hp and 274 pound-feet of torque. Power is transmitted through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode. The GS 350 is a swift performer, completing the 0-60-mph sprint in 5.7 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for rear-drive models checks in at 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined, while all-wheel-drive versions are a tad thirstier at 18/25/20.

Safety

Lexus strengthens its commitment to safety by adding standard active front headrests and Safety Connect emergency communications to the 2010 GS 350. Other carryover features include antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, stability control, front and rear side-impact airbags, front knee airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints.

The optional adaptive cruise control includes a pre-collision system that detects impending collisions and responds by pre-tensioning the seatbelts and activating brake assist. The 2010 Lexus GS 350 is a stellar performer in IIHS crash testing, receiving the highest rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact collisions. In Edmunds brake testing, the GS 350 with 18-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in an excellent 114 feet.

Driving

We think most drivers will be quite satisfied with the 2010 Lexus GS 350's abundant power, supple ride and respectable handling. The advanced V6 is right at home during the daily commute, yet also possesses sufficient power reserves for seriously quick motoring. The GS 350 features a sophisticated suspension that confidently handles corners and transitions, but it lacks the responsiveness of more athletically tuned sport sedans. The brakes can be touchy for the unfamiliar, but they offer solid, competitive performance. The all-wheel-drive option provides an unobtrusive extra measure of confidence and security for those who drive regularly in poor weather.

Interior

The 2010 GS 350's cabin reflects Lexus' reputation for fine craftsmanship, and is clothed in supple leather plus genuine wood and aluminum accents. Four average-sized adults will fit comfortably, but adding a fifth person at the elevated rear center position can make for a tight fit in back. Likewise, overall headroom is fine for most, but tall occupants can feel more confined than in most competitor sedans. Instrument panel displays and the optional high-resolution navigation touchscreen are easy to see and use, although the integrated audio system controls aren't naturally intuitive. Another minor ergonomic shortcoming involves the highly polished wood trim, which occasionally reflects distracting glare in bright sunlight.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lexus GS 350.

5(84%)
4(7%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Like a Magic Carpet
benesthesia,09/22/2013
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This car is absolutely incredible. I came from a 2004 BMW 330xi that was a complete nightmare from beginning to end, so I was looking for a car that was not made in Europe. The GS is rocket fast, quiet, extremely luxurious, and has impeccable build quality. The only option I wish I had was the Levinson sound, but I must say, the 10-speaker factory audio is not too shabby at all. I am hoping this beautiful beast will be far more reliable than the joke/gouge-fest that is BMW. ***UPDATE*** I've put about 40,000 miles on this car, and I still love it. I have no desire to trade it in or upgrade, and I still look forward to driving this vehicle every day. The only thing that has needed repair was the left rear door lock mechanism, which was about a $300 repair. Otherwise, just routine maintenance! Love this car!
Wonderful luxury sedan!
Mark,01/25/2010
This is probably the best sedan I've ever owned. The engine is smooth, quiet and powerful. The ride is just right, not too soft..not too hard. The build quality of this automobile sets it apart from the other sedans in this class.
Awesome car
yodamark,06/12/2014
I've had my 2011 GS350 for 3 years. It was the last one of this body style on the lot and I got an amazing deal on it! This is my 4th Lexus, and my wife drives 2012 RX350. Amazing car. It is dead quiet at only 87 dB on the highway at 65 mph as measured by my sound level meter. The GS350 handles great, drives great, takes bumps nicely, and is fun to drive. At 25K miles I have never had a single issue with it, nor with any of my other Lexus or Toyota vehicles. Best "value" Lexus sedan out there. I think the snappy performance has saved me from an accident more than once. I will be in market for GX460 soon just for something different.
So-so audio
apc,11/15/2010
This is my first Japanese luxury car, coming out of 2 Audis and 1 MB. Though it doesn't have the tight road feel of the German cars, it blows them away with the technology, rear camera, parktronic and nav. But, having said that the audio sound system is disappointing, We don't have the Mark Levenson system. Our sound system doesn't have the fullness or the sharpness of even the basic systems in the German cars I have had. You shouldn't have to pay an extra $2,000 to get a really great sound in a $50,000+ luxury car.
See all 13 reviews of the 2010 Lexus GS 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Lexus GS 350

Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 Overview

The Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 is offered in the following submodels: GS 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lexus GS 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Lexus GS 350 Base is priced between $11,966 and$13,550 with odometer readings between 70602 and82084 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Lexus GS 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Lexus GS 350 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 GS 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,966 and mileage as low as 70602 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Lexus GS 350.

Can't find a used 2010 Lexus GS 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS 350 for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,222.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,862.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS 350 for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,336.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,454.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Lexus GS 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

