Vehicle overview

It takes a lot to get noticed in the midsize luxury sedan segment. Customers are looking for prestige as well as refinement, quality and performance, and for almost two decades, Lexus has been trying to match the big names from Germany on each of those counts with its GS series of luxury sport sedans. Today's 2010 Lexus GS 350 is indeed the strongest entry yet, and we doubt that buyers will be disappointed in its abilities to transport as well as coddle them from point A to point B. However, we're not sure it does them well enough to draw attention away from those pesky big names from Germany.

The GS 350 is one of three GS models available (the V8-powered GS 460 and hybrid GS 450h are covered in separate reviews). It features an eager 303-horsepower V6, but otherwise shares their flawless fit and finish, quiet and sumptuous cabin, and all the latest features a luxury sedan buyer could want. The GS 350 fleshes out its technology roster this year with audio enhancements like standard iPod/USB connectivity, streaming Bluetooth audio and satellite radio, while the optional navigation system now features casual-language voice recognition and traffic/weather reporting. Active front headrests and emergency communications are added as well, further enhancing the GS 350's state-of-the-art safety systems.

Our main gripes concern its handling aptitude, overly sensitive brakes and headroom, areas where the GS 350 still trails behind many competitors. The BMW 5 Series (whether the present model or the upcoming 2011 all-new replacement) is the choice for those who want the most performance and space. The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is impressively well-rounded and obviously comes with the panache of Benz's three-pointed star. Those interested in the Lexus' value relative to the Germans should consider the Hyundai Genesis, which cannot be matched for its bang for the buck. Models like the Audi A6 and Infiniti M35 are also worth considering. So the 2010 Lexus GS 350 deserves a look -- especially because of Lexus' strong reliability reputation -- but it's still overshadowed for good reason.