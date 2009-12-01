Used 2003 Lexus GS 300 for Sale Near Me
30 listings
- 161,754 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,454
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,695
- Not Provided1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,988
- 201,774 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
- 126,886 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
- 96,094 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,701 Below Market
- 155,416 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,891
- 149,990 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,500
- 162,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$782 Below Market
- 130,715 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,200$923 Below Market
- 134,910 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$894 Below Market
- 92,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,507 Below Market
- 124,423 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,997$346 Below Market
- 176,144 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,900$554 Below Market
- 45,807 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998$216 Below Market
- 121,622 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$8,988$548 Below Market
- 131,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,985
- 47,309 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 300
Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 300
Craig,01/12/2009
Traded in a 95 LS400 which had 173000 miles and still going strong. The GS300 car handles as good as my 91 corvette without the harsh ride. It is firmer than the LS400 but not harsh. The inline 6 cylinder is smooth as silk. Took a long trip and got 26.5 MPG; in 5th gear at 70mph it is turning 2800 RPM,which seems high for overdrive (compared to 2200RPM on the LS400). This car is an excellent blend of performance and luxury. The brakes are much more responsive than I am used to, but really prefer that. You must drive one of these, very impressive!
