Vehicle overview

While the 2016 Lexus GS is still fundamentally the same car as last year, an additional engine choice and a cosmetic face-lift fleshes out its presence this year. This midsize luxury sedan remains a feature-rich, comfortable and competent performer. For 2016, the new GS 200t is the most affordable GS of them all. It has the same turbocharged four-cylinder engine that Lexus has installed in its smaller IS sedan and RC coupe this year. With 241 horsepower, it's still suitably powerful for the larger GS, and it helps return an EPA-rated 26 mpg combined.

The 2016 GS gets an aggressive face-lift that brings it in line with the rest of Lexus' offerings.

The four-cylinder engine is offered with rear-wheel drive only, so buyers in need of all-wheel drive will have to turn their attention to the traditional GS 350. It's offered in rear- or all-wheel-drive configurations with a 311-hp V6. Either way, though, this is a sedan that strikes a well-considered balance between comfort and performance, and is equally well-suited to daily commute duty or long road trips. Nor is the GS afraid of tight turns — it's actually one of the better cars in this class, and its performance cred can be dialed up a tick on all models by opting for the F Sport package. Top it off with a cabin that packs class, style and a long list of technology and the GS is a compelling alternative to the familiar German models.

The GS faces off squarely against the 2016 Audi A6, 2016 BMW 5 Series and 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. But the midsize luxury sport sedan is a crowded segment, with Cadillac CTS and Jaguar XF also vying for your attention. You're really not going to go wrong here with any of these sedans, but certainly the 2016 Lexus GS distinguishes itself as a fine all-around performer.