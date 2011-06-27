  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 400
  4. Used 2000 Lexus GS 400
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2000 Lexus GS 400 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8, plenty of safety technology on-board, available Mark Levinson audio system, great blend of luxury and sport.
  • Overdone styling, gauges wash out in direct sunlight, no manual transmission, navigation system bundled with controls that work better with knobs and buttons.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
Lexus GS 400 for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,617 - $3,530
Used GS 400 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A sedan to consider if you can't decide which you like more, luxury or sport.

Vehicle overview

Looking to create the ultimate sport sedan in both price and performance, Lexus redesigned its GS 400 in 1998 and came up with a truly exceptional car. This is one model that can hang with the best Europe has to offer.

A distinctive quad-headlight design sweeps back into the hood and fenders in much the same manner as Mercedes' E-Class cars. Short front and rear overhangs give the GS a sporty look, and tidy hindquarters with creative rear taillights keep this car from blending in with the rest of today's high-line sport sedans.

The appearance of the car is supported by a powerful drivetrain. The GS 400 packs a 4.0-liter V8 that develops 300 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 310 pound-feet of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine uses variable valve timing (called VVT-i) to promote additional power and fuel efficiency. A five-speed automatic is the only transmission available. To take advantage of the transmission's five forward gears, the GS 400 features manual upshift and downshift buttons on the steering wheel spokes, controlled by the thumb and forefinger of either hand.

The Lexus' roomy cabin provides the driver and front-seat occupant with excellent visibility and room to stretch out. An impressive 44 inches of legroom and 58 inches of shoulder room accommodates the long-limbed and broad-shouldered in the front seat. Rear-seat passengers don't fare as well, however, and get only 34.3 inches of legroom. Luxury touches include a standard dual-zone climate control, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and all of the other power goodies typically found on luxury cars. Popular options include a Nakamichi premium sound system and a GPS-based navigation system that uses touch-screen controls.

Both models come standard with Vehicle Skid Control, which is a system that employs the sensors, actuators and computer electronics of the antilock braking and traction control systems to help reduce vehicle skids caused by understeer or oversteer conditions. ABS, front and side airbags, and traction control are all standard.

As with other vehicles in the Lexus line, road feel and absolute sportiness take a back seat to pure luxury and refinement. BMW's 5 Series offers a bit more fun, and the Mercedes E-Class has, well, the Mercedes emblem on the hood. But for all-around, everyday living with rock-solid reliability, you can't beat the GS series, especially if price is a consideration.

2000 Highlights

The GS 400 gets a new BrakeAssist system and child seat-anchor brackets. Crystal White and Millennium Silver Metallic replace Diamond White Pearl and Alpine Silver Metallic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lexus GS 400.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My best car ever!
Majorleaguer,08/21/2003
I have owned over 75 cars, including all sorts of other luxury vehicles, sports cars, etc. The GS400 is the best car I have ever owned! It combines style, luxury, room, convenience, and of course performance. By the way, I also own 3 other Lexuses (LS400, IS300, RX330). I have the Platinum Edition and I've done some other things to it, including a full REAL wood dash treatment, strut tower bar, and K&N air filter performance kit -- and all that makes it even better!
Lexus GS 400
Chris,04/02/2006
Fast, comfortable, and decent gas mileage. The GS 400 is a great car when you compare it to anything else in its class. Especially when it comes to reliability and quality. My previous car was a Benz E-320, and the Lexus blows it away in every category.
Best car ever!
Greg,04/01/2007
Lexus did a good job with the GS 400. It's everything you can expect in luxury, performance, reliability, and styling. With 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, it's quick off the line. It turns heads and I like how it's big-bodied in the front like cadillacs. There are aftermarket parts to soup this car up if you want a V8 performance sedan! Once you drive a lexus you'll never wanna go back to anthing else!
Lexus GS 400 Hot Rod
Larry Renner,02/18/2005
I have had this car almost 5 years and it is just as fun to drive and as comfortable as the first day I drove it. Handling and performance wise, it is one of the best in it's category in my opinion. It will stay with or outperform a BMW 540 any day and cost a lot less to maintain. It is almost as much fun to drive as my 2003 Anniversary model Corvette!
See all 15 reviews of the 2000 Lexus GS 400
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Lexus GS 400 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2000 Lexus GS 400

Used 2000 Lexus GS 400 Overview

The Used 2000 Lexus GS 400 is offered in the following submodels: GS 400 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Lexus GS 400?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Lexus GS 400s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Lexus GS 400 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Lexus GS 400.

Can't find a used 2000 Lexus GS 400s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS 400 for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,586.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,541.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS 400 for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,645.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,372.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Lexus GS 400?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus GS 400 lease specials

Related Used 2000 Lexus GS 400 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles