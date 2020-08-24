Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

568 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GS 350 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 568 listings
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    45,138 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,433

    $4,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    98,430 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    $2,993 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    50,679 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,788

    $2,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    70,450 miles

    $17,995

    $5,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    53,712 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

    $3,793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    58,181 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,495

    $1,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    49,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,091

    $2,267 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    30,657 miles
    Theft history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,375

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    10,874 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    89,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,291

    $1,775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    42,854 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,485

    $1,827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    12,071 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,988

    $996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    83,114 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,680

    $1,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    41,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,798

    $1,574 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    39,409 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,999

    $241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    41,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,185

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    25,637 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $26,900

    $1,260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus GS 350 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus GS 350

    36,920 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GS 350 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 568 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 350
  4. Used 2015 Lexus GS 350

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 350

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 350
Overall Consumer Rating
4.622 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (9%)
Right Mix of Luxury, Performance, and Reliability
Jun Lang,04/04/2016
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
As a previous owner of BMW, I think Lexus GS 350 AWD has the right balance of luxury, performance, and reliability. Its cabin is quiet and made of high quality materials. Its ride is plush and comfortable. Its performance, although not quite as good as BMW, but is pretty close. On top of that, you get the excellent reliability of Lexus, which is far better than its German competitor.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
GS 350
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus GS 350 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings