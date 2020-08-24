Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 45,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,433$4,154 Below Market
Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida
Offering superior performance and a wealth of amenities, our One Owner Accident-Free 2015 Lexus GS 350 Sedan is at the head of its class in Nebula Gray Pearl! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 306hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing passing authority. This Rear Wheel Drive team rewards you with near 26mpg on the open road as well as luxurious comfort and sporty performance. You'll be captivated by the sweeping contours of our GS 350 accented by distinctive alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, and fog-lights. The GS cabin is well-crafted, and the attention to detail is apparent. Sit back in comfortable leather front seats with memorized adjustments as you enjoy the ambiance of a colossal power sunroof. You'll appreciate the Remote Touch interface with a central display, Bluetooth phone/audio, Siri integration, Lexus Enform smartphone app, and a premium audio system with satellite radio, Our Lexus scored excellent safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, numerous airbags, active front head restraints, and a rear camera. Safety Connect, a telematics service with automatic collision notification, a stolen vehicle locator, and an emergency assistance button, is also standard. Reward yourself with this beautiful automobile today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BL5FA019832
Stock: AL3668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 98,430 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995$2,993 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION..............................2015 LEXUS GS350 PREMIUM LUXURY SEDAN, SILVER WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, WOODGRAIN TRIM, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL HEATED/COOLED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, KEYLESS GO, TINTED GLASS, DUAL EXHAUST, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1BL6FA003286
Stock: MAX18509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 50,679 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,788$2,912 Below Market
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES *** F SPORT*** BLOWOUT PRICES!!!!*** EXCELLENT CONDITION*** NEW BRAKES*** Like New 2015 Lexus ES 350 . Bad or No Credit Fast approval guarantee. Equipped with Backup Camera & Navigation System. Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Sunroof. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Vehicle had a precious accident. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1BL0FA005521
Stock: 005521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 70,450 miles
$17,995$5,111 Below Market
The Car House NJ - Butler / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1BL0FA006538
Stock: 3585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,712 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,995$3,793 Below Market
Fox Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1BL6FA009329
Stock: 9329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,181 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,495$1,375 Below Market
Prestige Lexus of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
ONLY 58,181 Miles! $500 below Kelley Blue Book! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, F SPORT PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LEXUS HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Heated Leather Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: F SPORT PACKAGE F Sport badging, larger front brakes w/high-friction pads, aluminum pedals and Variable Gear Ratio Steering (VGRS), Black Headliner, Striated Aluminum Interior Trim, F Sport Door Scuff Plates, Climate Concierge, F Sport Mesh Front Grille Inserts, Power Rear Sunshade, Perforated Leather Sport Steering Wheel, Wheels: 19" Split 5-Spoke, Tires: P235/40R19 All-Season, F Sport Front Bumper & Rear Lower Valence, Rear Lip Spoiler, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Front Sport Seats, 16-way power driver seat w/power side bolsters, thigh support, 4-way lumbar and memory, F-Sport Tuned Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), sport S+ mode, LEXUS HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM 12.3" high resolution screen, Lexus insider MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OUR OFFERINGS: Welcome to Prestige Lexus of Ramsey! We are an authorized Lexus dealer located in northern New Jersey that has served the greater New York region for over 20 years. Our dealership offers a tremendous selection of new Lexus models and over 100 hand-picked, Lexus Certified vehicles that are reconditioned to the highest standards. At Prestige Lexus of Ramsey, owning or leasing a new vehicle is easier and more affordable than you ever imagined. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1BL1FA006015
Stock: L7267P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 49,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,091$2,267 Below Market
Lapin Motor Co. - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BLXFA019034
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,657 milesTheft history, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,375
Summit Auto Center - Summit Argo / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BL4FA016470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,998
CarMax Irvine - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Irvine / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BL1FA018631
Stock: 19382077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,291$1,775 Below Market
BMW of Vista - Vista / California
Lexus Hdd Navigation System Premium Package Blind Spot Monitor Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Park Assist (Ipa) Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather-Trimmed Seats Nebula Gray Pearl Preferred Accessory Package (Z2) Rear Lip Spoiler Wheels: 18" X 8" Split-5-Spoke Alloy W/Summer Tire Lexus Hdd Navigation System Credit This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. -AUTONATION CERTIFIED VEHICLE! SUBJECT TO A RIGOROUS INSPECTION. Contact BMW of Vista today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Lexus GS 350 . This Lexus includes: BLIND SPOT MONITOR Blind Spot Monitor Power Folding Mirrors Cross-Traffic Alert NEBULA GRAY PEARL PREMIUM PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Cooled Front Seat(s) Intermittent Wipers Heated Front Seat(s) Rain Sensing Wipers INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST (IPA) Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BL1FA006334
Stock: FA006334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 42,854 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,485$1,827 Below Market
Tomlinson Motor Company - Gainesville / Florida
RWD With Lexus HDD Navigation System ($1,730 Value) Leather, Moonroof, Backup Camera, Front Power Seats, Driver's Memory Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, 18 Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry and Ignition, Homelink, AM/FM CD Player, XM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Wood Trim and Much More. - No Dealer Fee! No-Haggle Pricing! All vehicles inspected & serviced by our AAA certified service center. 2 keys, mats and owner's manual included. Delivery to your driveway: Simple, Safe, and Guaranteed! Non-commissioned sales team. Industry's finest financial sources and extended service plans available. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BL2FA007007
Stock: 1002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 12,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,988$996 Below Market
Martin Auto Gallery - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
LUXURY PACKAGE! NAVIGATION! BLIND SPOT MONITOR! PARK ASSIST! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM! POWER CLOSE TRUNK! Luxury package includes the Premium package plus 14-way-adjustable front seats four-way power lumbar adaptive headlights an adaptive suspension with a Sport S+ mode passenger seat memory functions LED foglights different 18-inch wheels glossy interior wood trim rear-seat climate and audio controls manual rear door sunshades upgraded leather upholstery and a wood-trimmed steering wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BL3FA014967
Stock: M20-170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,114 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,680$1,755 Below Market
Lexus of Tacoma at Fife - Fife / Washington
NAVIGATION PACKAGE Includes Navigation System with 12.3 Inch Multimedia Display, Lexus Enform. PREMIUM PACKAGE Includes Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Power Rear Sunshade, Rain Sensing Wipers. Also Equipped with Blind Spot Monitor, Intuitive Park Assist, Backup Camera, Perforated Leather Trim Interior with Driver Memory System, Power Moonroof, Lexus Premium Audio, CD DVD Player, USB Input, XM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Bi Xenon HID headlamps, Dynamic Auto Leveling, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels with Superchrome Finish. All Service History Available. Please contact for availability as vehicles may sell or become unavailable at any time. Vehicle is located at 1708 40th Ave Court East in Fife, WA. All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business the day subject content is removed from website, and all financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. It is the customer's responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BL9FA002399
Stock: 13553A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 41,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,798$1,574 Below Market
Honda West - Las Vegas / Nevada
NAVIGATION SYSTEM. BACKUP CAMERA. TWO OWNER AND CLEAN CARFAX.WHEELS: 18" X 8" SPLIT-5-SPOKE ALLOY W/SUMMER TIRE -inc: superchrome, Tires: P235/45R18 Summer, LEXUS HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM -inc: 12.3" high resolution screen, Lexus insider, advanced voice command casual-language voice recognition system, Lexus Enform App Suite (subscription free): Bing, Yelp, iHeartRadio, Facebook Places, Movietickets.com, OpenTable, Pandora, Slacker, stocks, fuel prices and sports; and Lexus Enform Destination Services: destination assist and eDestination (1-year trial subscription included), Wheels: 18" x 8" Split 5-Spoke Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sequential-Shift -inc: paddle shifters, ECO, normal, sport S, sport S+ (some models) and snow modes, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season, Systems Monitor. This Lexus GS 350 has a dependable Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Experience a Fully-Loaded Lexus GS 350 4dr Sdn RWD *Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Connect Emergency Sos, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear-wheel drive, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Honda West located at 7615 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 can get you a reliable GS 350 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BLXFA017719
Stock: TFA017719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 39,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,999$241 Below Market
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $50,850*** ***REMAINING POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UP TO 07/07/2022 OR 30,778 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW A couple of years ago Lexus fully redesigned its GS 350 midsize luxury sport sedan. We were impressed how the car gained new levels of desirability thanks to strong performance, plenty of features and a comfortable and luxurious interior. For 2015, the GS 350 continues to be a top pick in its class. New for 2015 is added functionality to the optional navigation upgrade. Drivers can now view and control up to three systems at a time (navigation, audio, climate control, etc.) with a multiple split-screen mode. The base GS 350 comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED accent lights, heated mirrors, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, driver-selectable drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Snow), auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with two-way power lumbar), driver seat memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, matte wood trim and ambient lighting. FEATURES One Owner AWD Auto Leveling Headlights Auxiliary Audio Input Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection Cooled Seats Dual Zone A/C HID Headlights Heated Mirrors Heated Seats Navigation System Satellite Radio Seat Memory
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1BL8FA008022
Stock: 008022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 41,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,185
INFINITI Of Bayside - Bayside / New York
This 2015 Lexus GS 350 is offered to you for sale by Titan Motor Group. This Lexus includes: LIGHT GRAY, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER Leather Seats LEXUS HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM CREDIT *CREDIT* PREMIUM PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Cooled Front Seat(s) Intermittent Wipers Heated Front Seat(s) Rain Sensing Wipers TRUNK MAT (PIO) *PRICE TO FOLLOW* NEBULA GRAY PEARL COLD WEATHER PACKAGE LEXUS HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System Telematics INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST (IPA) Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera ALL WEATHER FLOOR MATS (PIO) *PRICE TO FOLLOW* Floor Mats BLIND SPOT MONITOR Blind Spot Monitor Power Folding Mirrors Cross-Traffic Alert *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lexus GS 350 . Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD LexusGS 350 . The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Lexus GS 350 makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus GS 350 . Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Lexus GS 350. More information about the 2015 Lexus GS 350: The Lexus GS competes with midsized sedans from luxury manufacturers such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes. With a powerful engine, sport-tuned suspension and available F SPORT as GS F editions; the GS checks all the right boxes for a sports sedan-- and the availability of options such as all-wheel-drive and a hybrid drivetrain provide further diversity to the genre. The Lexus is packed full of the latest gadgets and technology, from the latest energy-efficient climate control system to Bluetooth connectivity to the advanced direct injection engine, the Lexus GS is a thoroughly modern take on the midsized sports sedan. Interesting features of this model are all-wheel and hybrid drivetrains available and Luxurious and sporty
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE1BL6FA002767
Stock: BU3001T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 25,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,900$1,260 Below Market
Team Toyota - Schererville / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BL6FA017541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,920 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,990
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Offering incredible performance and a wealth of amenities, our 2015 Lexus GS 350 Sedan is at the head of its class in Nebula Gray Pearl! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 306hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing passing authority. This Rear Wheel Drive team rewards you with near 26mpg on the open road as well as luxurious comfort and sporty performance. You'll be captivated by the sweeping contours of our GS 350 accented by distinctive alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, and fog-lights. The GS cabin is well-crafted, and the attention to detail is apparent. Sit back in comfortable leather seats with memorized adjustments as you enjoy the ambiance of a colossal power sunroof. You'll appreciate the Remote Touch interface with a central display, Bluetooth phone/audio, Siri integration, Lexus Enform smartphone app, and a premium audio system with available satellite radio. Our Lexus scored excellent safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, numerous airbags, active front head restraints, and a rear camera. Safety Connect, a telematics service with automatic collision notification, a stolen vehicle locator, and an emergency assistance button, is also standard. Reward yourself with this beautiful GS 350 today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE1BL3FA018081
Stock: P10971B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GS 350 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 350
- 5(73%)
- 4(18%)
- 3(9%)
Related Lexus GS 350 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RC 300 Dallas TX
- Used Lexus GX 460 San Diego CA
- Used Lexus IS 350 Denver CO
- Used Lexus GS F Arlington TX
- Used Lexus ES 300h Reading PA
- Used Lexus LC 500 Phoenix AZ
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Riverside CA
- Used Lexus GS 450h Long Beach CA
- Used Lexus IS 250 C Alexandria VA
- Used Lexus RC 300 Naperville IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015 Stockton CA
- Used Lexus NX 300 2017 Denver CO
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017 Boca Raton FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS