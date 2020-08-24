Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

Al Hendrickson Toyota - Coconut Creek / Florida

Offering superior performance and a wealth of amenities, our One Owner Accident-Free 2015 Lexus GS 350 Sedan is at the head of its class in Nebula Gray Pearl! Powered by a proven 3.5 Liter V6 that offers 306hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing passing authority. This Rear Wheel Drive team rewards you with near 26mpg on the open road as well as luxurious comfort and sporty performance. You'll be captivated by the sweeping contours of our GS 350 accented by distinctive alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, and fog-lights. The GS cabin is well-crafted, and the attention to detail is apparent. Sit back in comfortable leather front seats with memorized adjustments as you enjoy the ambiance of a colossal power sunroof. You'll appreciate the Remote Touch interface with a central display, Bluetooth phone/audio, Siri integration, Lexus Enform smartphone app, and a premium audio system with satellite radio, Our Lexus scored excellent safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, numerous airbags, active front head restraints, and a rear camera. Safety Connect, a telematics service with automatic collision notification, a stolen vehicle locator, and an emergency assistance button, is also standard. Reward yourself with this beautiful automobile today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBE1BL5FA019832

Stock: AL3668

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-13-2020