Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

- 18,052 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,966$3,789 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Rest assured, once you take this Lexus GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. An odometer that reads 18,052 miles speaks for itself. This GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. No need to stress over if this Lexus GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. You can count on the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Lexus GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport. Compare and see for yourself. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL4HA005304
Stock: 005304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,601 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,966$4,439 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Lexus GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport. It is a one-owner car that has truly been well maintained. An odometer that reads 41,601 miles speaks for itself. This GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. The maintenance of a vehicle is essential, and you can purchase with confidence knowing that we provide a comprehensive SERVICE HISTORY with this car. This car and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage. With a powerful 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Under the hood of this car rests a fuel efficient 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Lexus GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Lexus GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport like this at any price! This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. Rest easy knowing that all of the major mechanical systems have been checked and are confirmed to be in great shape and road ready. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. Let the CARFAX report prove to you that this is a one owner car. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. Want a great deal? This car has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL7HA004907
Stock: 004907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT31,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,800$4,109 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Park Assist (Ipa) Leather Seats Navigation System One-Touch Power Trunk Preferred Accessory Package F Sport Perforated Leather Heated Steering Wheel Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; F Sport Leather F-Sport Package Front & Rear Black Brake Calipers Smoky Granite Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/CERTIFIED 2017 Lexus GS350 F SPORT has an original MSRP of $58,490 that includes: SANITIZED INTERIOR O GS350 WITH PRECISIONCARE T350 ONE-TOUCH POWER TRUNK SMOKY GRANITE MICA BLACK, F SPORT LEATHER Leather Seats F SPORT PERFORATED LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST (IPA) Rear Parking Aid MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM Premium Sound System F-SPORT PACKAGE FRONT & REAR BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BLXHA010633
Stock: HA010633
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 23,448 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$28,999$2,489 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4267 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL2HA009590
Stock: O303887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 24,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,530
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL5HA010491
Stock: 10451948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 23,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,991$2,991 Below Market
Koons Lexus of Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
2017 Lexus GS 350 Ultra White AWD, F-SPORT PACKAGE, LOW MILES, AWD, Black w/F Sport Leather, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL0HA004912
Stock: P7707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 19,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$31,839
EchoPark Automotive Houston - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL2HA011937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,727 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,599$2,254 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Premium Package Leather Heated Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trim Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Park Assist (Ipa) Leather Seats Navigation System Cold Weather Package Door Edge Guards Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather-Trimmed Seats Eminent White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Lexus GS we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. We at Autonation Honda Columbus are very meticulous. This hand-selected Certified Pre-Owned vehicle has surpassed our own standards and requirements. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2017 Lexus. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus GS GS 350. More information about the 2017 Lexus GS: The Lexus GS competes with midsized sedans from luxury manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. With two powerful engines, sport-tuned suspension and available F SPORT as GS F editions; the GS checks all the right boxes for a sports sedan -- and the availability of options such as all-wheel drive and a hybrid drivetrain provide further diversity to the genre. The Lexus is packed with the latest gadgets and technology, from its energy-efficient climate control system to Bluetooth connectivity to its advanced direct injection engines, the Lexus GS is a thoroughly modern take on the midsized sports sedan. This model sets itself apart with Luxurious and sporty, all-wheel and hybrid drivetrains available, powerful turbocharged and naturally aspirated engines, and incredible refinement All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL2HA004751
Stock: HA004751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- certified
2017 Lexus GS 35040,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$30,672$3,127 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
EPA 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean, L/ Certified, ONLY 40,200 Miles! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Blind Spot Monitor, Onboard Communications SystemSHOP WITH CONFIDENCEMANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY APPLIES. A manufacturer's warranty comes with the vehicle. Consult the manufacturer's warranty booklet for details as to warranty coverage, service location, etc.A GREAT TIME TO BUYThis GS 350 is priced $2,700 below Kelley Blue Book.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, NAVIGATION! Back-Up Camera, Cooled Driver Seat, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated/Cooled Seats Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release.OPTION PACKAGESINTUITIVE PARK ASSIST (IPA), REAR SPOILER, LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL & GRAY SAPELE TRIM. Lexus GS 350 with Obsidian exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 311 HP at 6400 RPM*. Serviced hereVEHICLE REVIEWSKBB.com explains "After considerable time behind the wheel of a new Lexus GS 350 sedan, we found it to be a likable and competent performance sedan with impressive acceleration, cornering and braking response. It's fun to drive and absolutely luxurious.". Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL3HA008755
Stock: P9989
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 30,276 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$31,785$2,402 Below Market
Gregory INFINITI - Libertyville / Illinois
NAVIGATION, PREMIUM PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ THANK YOU FOR MAKING GREGORY INFINITI ONE OF THE HIGHEST VOLUME INFINITI DEALERSHIPS IN THE MIDWEST!! ~~~ ~~~ ~~~ NO HASSLE, UPFRONT PRICING: We utilize no hassle, upfront pricing on all of our vehicles to ensure the best experience. ~~~ TRADE-IN ASSURANCE: We offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle. ~~~ FINANCE DEPARTMENT: We have access to some of the best banks and credit unions in the country to ensure you ultra-competitive rates and terms regardless of credit history. VEHICLE LOCATING: Whether you're looking for a premium package, sport package, technology package, and a tow package; or a car with a navigation system, leather seats, heated seats, and bluetooth; or one a certified pre-owned car with sunroof/moonroof, alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, and a backup camera we have access to many different vehicles and can often locate hard to find cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL5HA005313
Stock: 8310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-14-2020
- 59,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$29,995$1,503 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION F SPORT PACKAGE BLIND SPOT ASSISTANCE All Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Lane Departure Assist, Parking Distance Control, Keyless Go, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster,Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL0HA005798
Stock: 40737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 50,156 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,999$2,635 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars Margate - Margate / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL8HA007394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,457 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,799$1,133 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Lexus GS. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this GS's mileage reads low at 9,457. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This car and our other inventory goes through a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before it is put on our lot to be sold. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Whether hauling a heavy load or accelerating up to highway speeds, the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine is more than up to the task. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a car that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Lexus GS's 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. You'll always be prepared for an adventure with the superior all-terrain suspension. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Lexus GS creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Lexus GS like this at any price! You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We provide the best GUARANTEED FINANCING of any used car dealership around and back this up by actually getting you approved. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. We are only minutes away from La Plata, stop by and visit us today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL9HA006321
Stock: 006321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,113 milesGood Deal
$36,885$1,051 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL2HA004796
Stock: C1104-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 11,899 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$34,390$604 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2017 Lexus GS IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL5HA005926
Stock: 005926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2018
- certified
2017 Lexus GS 35019,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$34,300$1,355 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Park Assist (Ipa) Leather Seats Navigation System One-Touch Power Trunk Preferred Accessory Package Leather Heated Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trim Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Caviar Chateau; Leather-Trimmed Seats This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/CERTIFIED 2017 Lexus GS350includes: SANITIZED INTERIOR WITH PRECISIONCARE T360 NEW FRONT BRAKES NEW FRONT ROTORS PERFORMED LEXUS SCHEDULED 20,000 MILE SERVICE LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST (IPA) Rear Parking Aid ONE-TOUCH POWER TRUNK CAVIAR CHATEAU, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL5HA010958
Stock: HA010958
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 16,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$38,900
Lexus of Wayzata - Wayzata / Minnesota
L/CERTIFIED BY LEXUS! 1 Owner! Equipped with the F/Sport Package, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Park Assist, Triple Beam LED Headlamps, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Moonroof, Bluetooth and so much more! L/Certified Warranty is good until 7/6/2023 with Unlimited Mileage! Also included is the 2 Year/20,000 mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance Program on Every L/Certified Lexus! See Lexus of Wayzata for Details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCZ1BL7HA006107
Stock: 24191P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 90,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,364$1,907 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
Sun/Moonroof Intuitive Park Assist (Ipa) Leather Seats Navigation System One-Touch Power Trunk Leather Heated Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trim Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Leather-Trimmed Seats Smoky Granite Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed rigorous 125 Multi-point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBZ1BL6HA008300
Stock: HA008300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 2020 Audi TT RS