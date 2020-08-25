Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Rest assured, once you take this Lexus GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport home you will know you've made a solid investment. It is a one-owner car in great condition. The title records confirm this. An odometer that reads 18,052 miles speaks for itself. This GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. No need to stress over if this Lexus GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Our customer's safety is important to us. We guarantee that this vehicle has never suffered damage from a wreck. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine and people will know you've arrived. You can count on the 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Make driving fun again with the exhilaration of a sports suspension that is precision tuned to grip the road. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. Why not be pampered by your vehicle? This car has all of the comforts that you could want. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Lexus GS 350 AWD 8-Speed Automatic F-Sport. Compare and see for yourself. Everything under the hood is in perfect shape thanks to our multi-point inspection that every vehicle on our lot undergoes. Completely free of any door dings or scratches, you will have a hard time telling this one from new. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. Our inspection of this car confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. We run a AutoCheck Report on every car we buy and make that information available to you just for asking. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase, so we offer an optional extended warranty at a very affordable price. Just ask for the details. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. The price we have set is way below BLUE BOOK, so it definitely won't last long. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHCZ1BL4HA005304

Stock: 005304

Certified Pre-Owned: No

