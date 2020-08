Used 2013 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

McKenzie Buick GMC - Milton / Florida

Vroom Vroom this gorgeous Lexus is ready to get fast and furious with you today. All power equipment, heated and vented leather seats, navigation, moonroof, aftermarket wheels and tires on this beautiful red and ready trade in. Come see this beautiful luxury car today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBE1BL3D5028132

Stock: X4601B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020