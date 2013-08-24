Used 2013 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me
- 110,480 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,990$3,059 Below Market
- 86,334 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,000
- 67,990 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,988$2,838 Below Market
- 76,628 miles
$18,792$1,925 Below Market
- 137,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,907$1,617 Below Market
- 64,637 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,250$2,515 Below Market
- 78,566 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,498$2,859 Below Market
- 56,566 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,995
- 96,329 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,599
- 83,797 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,996
- 101,093 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,985$1,439 Below Market
- 89,542 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,399$1,545 Below Market
- 47,783 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,991$1,040 Below Market
- 61,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,500$458 Below Market
- 32,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,995
- 166,530 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,790$775 Below Market
- 104,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995
- 18,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,850$685 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 350
Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 350
See all 35 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.835 Reviews
Report abuse
dyeyk,08/24/2013
I took my time buying in December 2012, actually spending 4 weekends test-driving the A6, 535i, E350, and GS 350 F Sport. I bought the GS 350 F Sport ... it's just simply the most fun to drive. To top it off, it had all the luxury-sports styling & character, & options & features that mattered most to me. 8 months and 6,000+ miles after, it is still exhilarating to drive this car, and it continues to get comps from kins, friends, and colleagues. Only reason it has relatively low mileage is that I have 2 other cars that also need to be driven. I look forward to many years of reliable use, minimal maintenance cost (for oil and filters, tires, break pads) & excellent Lexus center services.
