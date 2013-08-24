Used 2013 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of South Bay - Torrance / California

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! F Sport Pkg Navigation System W/12.3" Screen Mark Levinson Audio Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Intuitive Park Assist Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cabernet Red; F Sport Leather Seat Trim Liquid Platinum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of South Bay has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Lexus GS 350. This Lexus includes: F SPORT PKG Temporary Spare Tire Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler Power Driver Seat Tires - Rear Performance Driver Adjustable Lumbar Active Suspension CABERNET RED Leather Seats LIQUID PLATINUM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Lexus GS 350 's pristine good looks were combined with the Lexus high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This low mileage Lexus GS 350 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus GS 350 is in a league of its own More information about the 2013 Lexus GS 350: The Lexus GS competes with midsized sedans from luxury manufacturers such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes. With a powerful engine, sport-tuned suspension and an available F SPORT edition; the GS checks all the right boxes for a sports sedan-- and the availability of options like all-wheel-drive and a hybrid drivetrain add a further layer of versatility to the genre. A brand-new redesign means that the Lexus is packed full of the latest gadgets and technology. From the latest energy efficient climate control system to Bluetooth connectivity to the advanced direct injection engine, the 2013 Lexus GS is an up to date, modern take on the midsized sports sedan. Strengths of this model include Luxurious but sporty with an available hybrid drivetrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lexus GS 350 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBE1BL7D5022639

Stock: D5022639

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020