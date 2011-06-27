1994 Lexus GS 300 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$908 - $1,950
Used GS 300 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Lexus GS 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Most Dependable ,04/05/2006
Have never had any major problems with car. Has outlasted every car I have ever owned. Drives and rides better than much newer vehicles I currently own.
karlgnau,03/02/2002
We bought this car used, with 36,000 miles--now have 99,000 on it. This is a high quality car showing some interior wear but performing and performing without problems. Only brakes and tires have been needed beyond regular maintenance items. We love it!
Steve M,04/14/2005
Folks, I just sold my 1994 Lexus GS300 and I felt compelled to say something about how wonderful this car has been. I bought it in 1997 as Lexus Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and it has served me well these past 8+ year. There is no doubt in my mind that this is one of the best vehicles ever produced for mass consumption on the planet. Rock-solid reliability, great styling, and longevity are the high points. I'm convinced the straight-6 will run forever. Performance (although not bad) and rear seat room are lows. All in all, I would do this again in a heart beat. If you're considering this vehicle, buy it and enjoy for many years to come. Categorically the best car I have ever owned.
Greenwood,12/01/2004
Owned 7 years and it's my favorite car ever. I've spent more, but enjoyed less. Always 20+MPG, lots of top end speed, and comfortable. It won't beat anybody racing to the end of the block, but at highway speeds it has legs. Had to make a 180 mile one-way trip to deliver emergency bio-medical supplies, and when I returned home I got a call that the parts were wrong and would I please make another trip. No problem. Went to a movie that night with my daughter, and I drove! My spouse keeps hinting that it's time to get a new car, but I'm resisting.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Lexus GS 300 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the GS 300
Related Used 1994 Lexus GS 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570