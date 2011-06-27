Folks, I just sold my 1994 Lexus GS300 and I felt compelled to say something about how wonderful this car has been. I bought it in 1997 as Lexus Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and it has served me well these past 8+ year. There is no doubt in my mind that this is one of the best vehicles ever produced for mass consumption on the planet. Rock-solid reliability, great styling, and longevity are the high points. I'm convinced the straight-6 will run forever. Performance (although not bad) and rear seat room are lows. All in all, I would do this again in a heart beat. If you're considering this vehicle, buy it and enjoy for many years to come. Categorically the best car I have ever owned.

