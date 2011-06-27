  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
1994 Lexus GS 300 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Lexus GS 300.

5(88%)
4(5%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most Dependable Car I've Ever Owned
Most Dependable ,04/05/2006
Have never had any major problems with car. Has outlasted every car I have ever owned. Drives and rides better than much newer vehicles I currently own.
Great Car
karlgnau,03/02/2002
We bought this car used, with 36,000 miles--now have 99,000 on it. This is a high quality car showing some interior wear but performing and performing without problems. Only brakes and tires have been needed beyond regular maintenance items. We love it!
Goodbye to an old firend
Steve M,04/14/2005
Folks, I just sold my 1994 Lexus GS300 and I felt compelled to say something about how wonderful this car has been. I bought it in 1997 as Lexus Certified Pre-Owned vehicle and it has served me well these past 8+ year. There is no doubt in my mind that this is one of the best vehicles ever produced for mass consumption on the planet. Rock-solid reliability, great styling, and longevity are the high points. I'm convinced the straight-6 will run forever. Performance (although not bad) and rear seat room are lows. All in all, I would do this again in a heart beat. If you're considering this vehicle, buy it and enjoy for many years to come. Categorically the best car I have ever owned.
Lexury
Greenwood,12/01/2004
Owned 7 years and it's my favorite car ever. I've spent more, but enjoyed less. Always 20+MPG, lots of top end speed, and comfortable. It won't beat anybody racing to the end of the block, but at highway speeds it has legs. Had to make a 180 mile one-way trip to deliver emergency bio-medical supplies, and when I returned home I got a call that the parts were wrong and would I please make another trip. No problem. Went to a movie that night with my daughter, and I drove! My spouse keeps hinting that it's time to get a new car, but I'm resisting.
See all 17 reviews of the 1994 Lexus GS 300
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Lexus GS 300 Overview

The Used 1994 Lexus GS 300 is offered in the following submodels: GS 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Lexus GS 300?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Lexus GS 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Lexus GS 300 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Lexus GS 300.

Can't find a used 1994 Lexus GS 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS 300 for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,190.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,445.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS 300 for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,202.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,334.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Lexus GS 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

