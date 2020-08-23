Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me
568 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 20,637 miles
$34,999$5,311 Below Market
- 43,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,999$3,118 Below Market
- 30,097 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,977$4,239 Below Market
- 25,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,638$2,777 Below Market
- 46,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,900$1,944 Below Market
- 23,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,271$3,536 Below Market
- 22,586 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,998
- 30,659 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,495$2,332 Below Market
- 20,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,387$287 Below Market
- 27,769 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$36,000$1,577 Below Market
- 19,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,798$1,594 Below Market
- 24,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,977
- 30,613 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,688$1,132 Below Market
- 33,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,998$1,095 Below Market
- 21,924 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,998$1,306 Below Market
- 15,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,988
- 7,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,998
- 43,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,988$289 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GS 350 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 350
Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 350
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating55 Reviews
Report abuse
Renee,06/27/2018
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The Lexus GS350 is the luxury sport sedan that gives you the best of both worlds if you are looking for comfort and performance. It may lack a few seconds on the 0-60 time at 5.7 seconds compared to some of its German competitors, but makes up for that with the luxury features and overall quality expected from a Lexus. The F-Sport package gives the vehicle a unique styling and sportier appearance compared to the regular trim level on the GS. Lexus is a brand well known for its reliability, comfort, and quietness and of course all factors are taken into account with the GS350, but the performance singles this vehicle out from the rest of the Lexus lineup. The GS350 is made for those who do not necessarily need to feel the road while driving but still would like great acceleration and handling. Lexus is stereotyped to older clientele, but as a 21 year old the F-sport styling swept me off my feet, but the ride is what sold me on the vehicle. The Triple-beam LED headlights are a must have feature when buying this vehicle and not only look high-end from a mile down the road, but give you unbelievable visibility. I recommend anyone to test drive the GS350 if you are considering any of the other competitors to this vehicle.
Related Lexus GS 350 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2017
- Used Acura TL 2010
- Used Nissan GT-R 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2012
- Used BMW 7 Series 2015
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Dodge Challenger 2010
- Used Ford Ranger 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2017
- Used BMW i3 2014
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2017
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2011
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2016
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2016
- Used GMC Acadia 2014
- Used Nissan Titan 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus LX 570 Dallas TX
- Used Lexus NX 300 Lakeland FL
- Used Lexus ES 350 Miami Beach FL
- Used Lexus NX 300 Sacramento CA
- Used Lexus LC 500 Torrance CA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Irving TX
- Used Lexus LX 570 Bradenton FL
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Santa Monica CA
- Used Lexus SC 430 Edison NJ
- Used Lexus IS 300 Nashua NH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus LX 570 2016 Long Beach CA
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014 Oakland CA
- Used Lexus GS 350 2013 Saint Petersburg FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i8 2019
- 2019 BMW X1
- 2019 Volvo XC90
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- 2020 Defender
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- BMW 2 Series 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Toyota Prius c
- Kia Cadenza 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Audi S8 2020
- 2019 Subaru Outback
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
- 2020 GLE-Class
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Volkswagen Atlas
- BMW X3 2019