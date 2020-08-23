Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

568 listings
GS 350 Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    20,637 miles
    Great Deal

    $34,999

    $5,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    43,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,999

    $3,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in White
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    30,097 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,977

    $4,239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350

    25,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,638

    $2,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    46,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,900

    $1,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350

    23,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,271

    $3,536 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Gray
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    22,586 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350

    30,659 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,495

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    20,519 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $40,387

    $287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    27,769 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $36,000

    $1,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in White
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    19,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $37,798

    $1,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350

    24,020 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,977

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    30,613 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $39,688

    $1,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in White
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    33,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $37,998

    $1,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    21,924 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $40,998

    $1,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    15,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $44,988

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT

    7,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,998

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus GS 350 in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Lexus GS 350

    43,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $35,988

    $289 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 350

Overall Consumer Rating
55 Reviews
See all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
The unrecognized competitor of the A6 and 5 series
Renee,06/27/2018
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The Lexus GS350 is the luxury sport sedan that gives you the best of both worlds if you are looking for comfort and performance. It may lack a few seconds on the 0-60 time at 5.7 seconds compared to some of its German competitors, but makes up for that with the luxury features and overall quality expected from a Lexus. The F-Sport package gives the vehicle a unique styling and sportier appearance compared to the regular trim level on the GS. Lexus is a brand well known for its reliability, comfort, and quietness and of course all factors are taken into account with the GS350, but the performance singles this vehicle out from the rest of the Lexus lineup. The GS350 is made for those who do not necessarily need to feel the road while driving but still would like great acceleration and handling. Lexus is stereotyped to older clientele, but as a 21 year old the F-sport styling swept me off my feet, but the ride is what sold me on the vehicle. The Triple-beam LED headlights are a must have feature when buying this vehicle and not only look high-end from a mile down the road, but give you unbelievable visibility. I recommend anyone to test drive the GS350 if you are considering any of the other competitors to this vehicle.
