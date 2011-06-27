I purchased a 2011 GS350 from a Lexus dealer in 2016, as a CPO car with 48K miles. It came with 2 years free service, including pickup and delivery by the Lexus dealer. The whole CPO package -- price, service, warranty -- was outstanding in my opinion. I recommend folks look into Lexus CPO if they are in that market. This year of Lexus still has a great many elegant touches that the newer vintages are beginning to lose. For example the trunk hinges are complex, articulated affairs, and the lid flips up past vertical, moving the edge away from the loading area. Lots of other elegant, clever, useful, and definitely not entry-level touches. It's what you expect when you hear "Lexus". The car has been essentially bulletproof for the 42K miles I've added to it so far. I did need to replace a pricey exhaust part that developed pinhole leaks, otherwise it was oil/filters/tires. The 60K service happened under the warranty period, and they put a battery and a rear shock on it under warranty also. Reliability wise, no complaints. Driving experience is pretty much exactly as Edmunds describes it. Quiet, serene, effortless. Suspension is a bit floaty for my tastes, brake pedal is spongier than I'd like, steering has zero feedback. I knew all of this when I bought the car so no complaints, just observations. I have the AWD model and with the proper tires it is a very sure-footed companion when traction is at a premium. This includes rain and snow. There is a "snow" setting for AWD that works a treat when it gets really slippery. All that said, driving dynamics are why I give the car 4 stars instead of 5. We've done several long trips in the car. It has been flawless in that regard. Miles disappear beneath it, and passengers emerge fresh and ready. We also transport my elderly parents with some frequency; the back seat is accessible, ample, and comfortable, which made the car great for that purpose as well. In fact it is one of the reasons I bought the car to begin with. The car recently crossed 90K miles. That service was completed by an indepedent shop at reasonable cost. I'm currently looking at replacements; not because there is anything wrong with this car, but just because I'm a "so many cars, so little time" person. This particular GS350 will make its next owner happy for many many more miles in my opinion. It's got many tens of thousands of miles left in it.

Read more