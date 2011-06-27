  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2011 Lexus GS 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive power
  • refined ride and handling balance
  • quiet and well-appointed cabin
  • outstanding fit and finish.
  • Minor ergonomic shortcomings
  • touchy brakes
  • headroom might be insufficient for taller occupants.
List Price Range
$13,488 - $18,789
Used GS 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Lexus GS 350 delivers plenty of performance and luxury features at a reasonable price, but is ultimately outclassed by its stout competition.

Vehicle overview

On its own merits, the 2011 Lexus GS 350 is a fine choice as a luxury sport sedan. It delivers performance, prestige, comfort and plenty of upscale features to please some of the most discerning of shoppers. Pit the GS 350 against some of the competitors from Europe, however, and its appeal fades, as those sedans seem to do most things just a little bit better.

The GS 350's drawbacks, as minor as they are, include a bit less headroom and a less responsive suspension. For average-sized drivers with little desire for athletic handling, these faults are easily forgiven, since the Lexus excels in nearly every other category. The quiet and calm cabin delivers segment-leading comfort while enveloping occupants in top-notch materials and expert craftsmanship.

The 3.5-liter V6 produces an ample 303 horsepower to give the GS 350 relatively swift acceleration, which should satisfy the vast majority of luxury sedan buyers. There is also a V8-powered GS 460 for more power-hungry drivers and a slightly more fuel-efficient GS 460h hybrid (both of which are covered in separate reviews). Regardless of which GS model you might be interested in, you can expect an abundance of standard features and state-of-the-art safety systems.

Among the 2011 Lexus GS 350's competitors, the most appealing ones come from Germany. The 2011 BMW 5 Series offers more cabin space and higher performance. The 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is hard to beat in terms of style and prestige, while the 2011 Audi A6 presents a well-rounded and understated alternative. Luxury sedans hailing from Asia are also worth a look, with the 2011 Hyundai Genesis representing a relative bargain, as does the 2011 Infiniti M37 with an added dash of performance. Even though the 2011 Lexus GS 350 might not be a front-runner in this segment, its reputation for reliability and quality should not be overlooked.

2011 Lexus GS 350 models

The 2011 Lexus GS 350 is a midsize luxury sport sedan offered in a single, well-appointed trim level. The related GS 460 is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, foglights, a sunroof, power trunk closer, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 10-way power front seats with driver memory and lumbar adjustment, Safety Connect emergency telematics, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 10-speaker stereo with six-CD changer, satellite radio and USB/iPod interface.

The Luxury Value Edition package adds a 14-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system, a hard-drive navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, a rearview camera, voice controls, Bluetooth phonebook downloading and enhanced telematics features.

Other options include an adaptive suspension, 18-inch wheels with summer tires, adaptive cruise control (includes a pre-collision system), adaptive headlights, automatic wipers, heated and ventilated front seats, a power rear sunshade and a wood-trimmed steering wheel. Note that the availability of optional feature for the GS depends on the region where you're shopping.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Lexus GS 350 carries over mostly unchanged from the previous year.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2011 Lexus GS 350 is a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 303 hp and 274 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift mode is the only available transmission, but buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

In Edmunds testing, a rear-drive GS 350 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a brisk 5.7 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined, while the all-wheel-drive version rates a bit less at 18/25/20.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2011 Lexus GS 350 include antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, stability control, front and rear side-impact airbags, front knee airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Safety Connect, a traditional telematics service with automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator and emergency assistance button is also standard. Adding the optional adaptive cruise control includes a pre-collision system that detects impending collisions and responds by pre-tensioning the seatbelts and activating brake assist.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the GS 350 its highest rating of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side-impact collisions. In Edmunds brake testing, a GS 350 with 18-inch wheels and all-season tires came to a stop from 60 mph in an excellent 114 feet.

Driving

The 2011 Lexus GS 350 delivers sufficient V6 power to please the majority of drivers as well as a comfortably smooth ride and respectable handling. Those expecting the type of athleticism found in other sport sedans may be disappointed with the Lexus' more leisurely reactions when cornering. The brakes can be a bit touchy at first, but they offer a solid feel and competitive performance. The AWD option should be of interest to buyers in areas with inclement weather, while the V8-powered GS 460 should satisfy drivers with a larger appetite for power.

Interior

Upholding Lexus' reputation for finely crafted interiors, the 2011 GS 350's cabin surrounds occupants with supple leather and rich wood and aluminum trim. Average-size adults will fit comfortably, but taller passengers may desire a bit more headroom -- at least compared to other sedans in this class. This is especially true for those relegated to the center rear seat, which is slightly elevated compared to the outboard seats.

Our gripes are minor and include less-than-intuitive audio controls and a distracting glare from the highly polished wood trim. The GS reclaims some points for its optional high-resolution touchscreen and easy-to-operate navigation system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Lexus GS 350.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my GS350
lexus1sttimer,10/08/2014
I have had my GS 350 since 2011. I have had other luxury cars like the BMW 5 series, MB E 63 and a porsche 911. Honestly, this car is more comfortable to drive long distance than any of those other cars. It is so quiet, drives smooth and has good pick up for the size of the engine. I like the way it handles and it is maintenance free! I like it so much, that I bought out my lease because I didn't like anything new on the market as much as this car and I always get a new car every 2-3 years.
Quiet, smooth muncher of miles
wdb,04/30/2020
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased a 2011 GS350 from a Lexus dealer in 2016, as a CPO car with 48K miles. It came with 2 years free service, including pickup and delivery by the Lexus dealer. The whole CPO package -- price, service, warranty -- was outstanding in my opinion. I recommend folks look into Lexus CPO if they are in that market. This year of Lexus still has a great many elegant touches that the newer vintages are beginning to lose. For example the trunk hinges are complex, articulated affairs, and the lid flips up past vertical, moving the edge away from the loading area. Lots of other elegant, clever, useful, and definitely not entry-level touches. It's what you expect when you hear "Lexus". The car has been essentially bulletproof for the 42K miles I've added to it so far. I did need to replace a pricey exhaust part that developed pinhole leaks, otherwise it was oil/filters/tires. The 60K service happened under the warranty period, and they put a battery and a rear shock on it under warranty also. Reliability wise, no complaints. Driving experience is pretty much exactly as Edmunds describes it. Quiet, serene, effortless. Suspension is a bit floaty for my tastes, brake pedal is spongier than I'd like, steering has zero feedback. I knew all of this when I bought the car so no complaints, just observations. I have the AWD model and with the proper tires it is a very sure-footed companion when traction is at a premium. This includes rain and snow. There is a "snow" setting for AWD that works a treat when it gets really slippery. All that said, driving dynamics are why I give the car 4 stars instead of 5. We've done several long trips in the car. It has been flawless in that regard. Miles disappear beneath it, and passengers emerge fresh and ready. We also transport my elderly parents with some frequency; the back seat is accessible, ample, and comfortable, which made the car great for that purpose as well. In fact it is one of the reasons I bought the car to begin with. The car recently crossed 90K miles. That service was completed by an indepedent shop at reasonable cost. I'm currently looking at replacements; not because there is anything wrong with this car, but just because I'm a "so many cars, so little time" person. This particular GS350 will make its next owner happy for many many more miles in my opinion. It's got many tens of thousands of miles left in it.
Love it
Jen,02/10/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Buy extended warranty always great cars but with it just in case
GS350
Topp656,06/11/2018
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The only GS better rite now is the 15!
See all 4 reviews of the 2011 Lexus GS 350
Features & Specs

See all Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Lexus GS 350

Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 Overview

The Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 is offered in the following submodels: GS 350 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Lexus GS 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Lexus GS 350 Base is priced between $13,488 and$18,789 with odometer readings between 57745 and99888 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Lexus GS 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Lexus GS 350 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2011 GS 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,488 and mileage as low as 57745 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Lexus GS 350.

Can't find a used 2011 Lexus GS 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS 350 for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,641.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,361.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS 350 for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,806.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,176.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus GS 350 lease specials

