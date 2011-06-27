1993 Lexus GS 300 Review
Other years
$724 - $1,555
1993 Highlights
New sport sedan looks great, but fails to deliver much performance. Arrived late in 1993 with dual airbags, ABS and CFC-free air conditioning.
Most helpful consumer reviews
alpha,03/18/2009
This car is amazing, it may not be the fastest but it's capable of reaching 140mph on the hwy. It may not be the most luxurious but it knows how to coddle its driver and passengers.The BMW 5 outhandles it, but I can take it on a back road and it handles the curves confidently. But this is the most reliable car I've ever driven. BMW can't even come close on this point.
ikester,03/02/2008
My Lexus 1993 GS 300 is nearing 400,000 miles and she still runs strong. I don't think she will ever quit, hardly ever broke down, other than water pump. Keep up preventive maintenance, like tune up, oil change and brakes. That's all she ever needed and still purrs like a kitten. Love this car.
loosahwe,09/03/2013
Bought this lexus from a private seller for 1500.00. The engine was good but needed some small repairs. Took it to my mechanic to redo the needed safety items. It cost me close to 5500 to fix the small items, such as the hoses, head gasket, seals, water pump, timeing belt, and some suspension and recently had to replace the oil pressure sensor. Had it painted for a 1000.00 and went to salvage yard to get items i didn't want to buy OEM. It has over 262,000 miles on it and drove to Kansas from Arizona 4 TIMES AND TO oklahoma a few times. Reliable and smooth on the road.
Toyota Ron,11/08/2010
The only repairs have been replacing the alternator, crankshaft pulley and recently the drivers window regulator. Total repairs over 18 years $1800. It still looks like new and the body style does not look old. Only has 106,000 miles so it is only 50% or less used. When it hits 25 years old I will run it in the Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan.
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
