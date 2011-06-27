  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 300
  4. Used 1993 Lexus GS 300
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

1993 Lexus GS 300 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2019
2018
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Lexus GS 300 for Sale
2018
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$724 - $1,555
Used GS 300 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

New sport sedan looks great, but fails to deliver much performance. Arrived late in 1993 with dual airbags, ABS and CFC-free air conditioning.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Lexus GS 300.

5(70%)
4(26%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A car that never gets the respect
alpha,03/18/2009
This car is amazing, it may not be the fastest but it's capable of reaching 140mph on the hwy. It may not be the most luxurious but it knows how to coddle its driver and passengers.The BMW 5 outhandles it, but I can take it on a back road and it handles the curves confidently. But this is the most reliable car I've ever driven. BMW can't even come close on this point.
Great car
ikester,03/02/2008
My Lexus 1993 GS 300 is nearing 400,000 miles and she still runs strong. I don't think she will ever quit, hardly ever broke down, other than water pump. Keep up preventive maintenance, like tune up, oil change and brakes. That's all she ever needed and still purrs like a kitten. Love this car.
easy to fix
loosahwe,09/03/2013
Bought this lexus from a private seller for 1500.00. The engine was good but needed some small repairs. Took it to my mechanic to redo the needed safety items. It cost me close to 5500 to fix the small items, such as the hoses, head gasket, seals, water pump, timeing belt, and some suspension and recently had to replace the oil pressure sensor. Had it painted for a 1000.00 and went to salvage yard to get items i didn't want to buy OEM. It has over 262,000 miles on it and drove to Kansas from Arizona 4 TIMES AND TO oklahoma a few times. Reliable and smooth on the road.
Best car ever
Toyota Ron,11/08/2010
The only repairs have been replacing the alternator, crankshaft pulley and recently the drivers window regulator. Total repairs over 18 years $1800. It still looks like new and the body style does not look old. Only has 106,000 miles so it is only 50% or less used. When it hits 25 years old I will run it in the Woodward Dream Cruise in Michigan.
See all 23 reviews of the 1993 Lexus GS 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Lexus GS 300 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Lexus GS 300

Used 1993 Lexus GS 300 Overview

The Used 1993 Lexus GS 300 is offered in the following submodels: GS 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Lexus GS 300?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Lexus GS 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Lexus GS 300 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Lexus GS 300.

Can't find a used 1993 Lexus GS 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS 300 for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,013.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,421.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS 300 for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,475.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,975.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Lexus GS 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus GS 300 lease specials

Related Used 1993 Lexus GS 300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles