Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

- 44,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,975$4,689 Below Market
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Gorgeous 2008 Lexus GS 350, finished in Smoky Granite Mica over a Light Gray Leather Interior.VERY low miles, Very Clean Colorado Vehicle with good tires wrapping 17 inch alloy wheels.- Navigation- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Moonroof- Heated and Cooled Seats- Backup Camera & Parking Sensors- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, dual climate, cruise control- Fantastic Sound System with Radio, CD, and AUX inputs.A solid 3.5L V6 engine and 6 speed automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably.This beautiful, capable, dependable and comfortable AWD luxury sedan won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S480018569
Stock: 13414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 112,500 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,990$2,673 Below Market
Ride Plaza - Loganville / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S280013306
Stock: 1328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,777$2,923 Below Market
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
Nice Lexus. GS350 AWD. 91k miles leather and loaded. Hail dings on the roof. Excellent driving car. Call Mike @ 303-688-8355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S480017115
Stock: 017115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,570 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,965$2,008 Below Market
Rydell Chevrolet - Northridge / California
VEHICLE TRADE IN, HERE IS A SUPER CLEAN MID SIZE LUXURY SEDAN WITH FULL SIZE POWER AND INTERIOR ROOM BUT WITHOUT A FULL SIZE PRICE, THIS GS 350 IS LOADED UP AND READY FOR DELIVERY, EQUIPPED WITH POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, TILT WHEEL AND CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER INTERIOR, DUAL POWER BUCKET SEATS, NAVIGATION, COLD A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER MOON ROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND SOOOOOOO MUCH MORE, COME ON BY, CALL OR EMAIL US TODAY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE96S580029074
Stock: 201321A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 99,993 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,995$1,497 Below Market
Prestige Motorworks - Concord / North Carolina
Sunroof Navigation Heated and cooled leather seats Alloy wheels and more! FREE 3 MONTH/ 5,000 MILE WARRANTY! EASY FINANCING! APPLY ONLINE TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S780016556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,491 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,988$514 Below Market
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
WANT A SMOOTH, CAREFREE LUXURY SEDAN ? LOOK NO FURTHER!!!! SUPER CLEAN GS350* * ....TOP OF THE LINE WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES..... MOON-ROOF CENTER CONSOLE SHIFT, ALLOY WHEELS , HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR, INCREDIBLE -CD SOUND STEREO - & FULL POWER & A WHOLE LOT MORE....FOLKS...THIS VEHICLE LOOKS NOTHING LIKE A 2007... IN FACT IT RUNS & DRIVES NICER THAN MOST VEHICLES OUT THERE THAT ARE HALF ITS AGE... TRULY A SHOWROOM CLEAN , VERY WELL CARED FOR...THIS VEHICLE DRIVES WONDERFUL & IT IS AS CLEAN AS CAN BE AS YOU CAN SEE IN THE PHOTOS...NOT MUCH ELSE TO SAY...IF YOU WANT A REAL NICE ONE THAT DRIVES WONDERFUL THAN YOU JUST FOUND IT...SMOOTH RIDE...PRICED TO SELL....VERY CLEAN...MUST SEE YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED, EZ FINANCING See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE96S580029401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,957 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,987$1,745 Below Market
Auto Motion Parent - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S880021653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$11,775$622 Below Market
TSF Auto Sales - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
This 2008 Lexus GS 350 4dr 4dr Sedan AWD NAVI REAR CAMERA MARK LEVINSON SOUND HOT&COOL SEAT features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Mercury Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S680018542
Stock: 018542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2008 Lexus GS 35018,069 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$28,900
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2008 Lexus GS 350 4dr features a 3.5L V6 SFI DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire with a Cashmere interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Bucket Seats,Floor Mats,Power Brakes Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE96S480030359
Stock: P33815
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-07-2012
- 142,652 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Auto Showcase of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Power heated/ventilated front bucket seats Navigation 10-speaker audio system with 6-disc CD changer Bluetooth Backup camera Power sunroof Leather/genuine wood multi-function steering wheel with power tilt/telescoping feature Power heated exterior mirrors with turn signal indicators Matador Red Mica with Black leather-trimmed interior.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S080013966
Stock: 5533A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
**AWD** NAVI/NAVIGATION-- WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--THIS GS350 HAS ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT IN A VEHICLE IT IS AWDV6 ENGINE HAS LEATHER INTERIORHEATED SEATSPOWER SEATS MULTIPLE TECH FEATURES EVERY THING A LUXURY HAS THIS GS HAS IT AS WELL WITH WINTER AROUND THE CORNER YOU WILL NEED IT'S ALL WHEEL DRIVE CAPABILITY IT IS SLEEKSPORTY AND FUN TO DRIVE --BLACK exterior and BEIGE Leather interior .Features include:--2all-wheel drive system--Sirius satellite radio--Pwr front seats w/driver lumbar--Advanced alarm system--4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) for rear brakes-- heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options (2) front & (2) rear assist grips Direct tire pressure monitoring system Fully carpeted trunk w/integrated cargo net hooks 1-piece front/rear color-keyed bumpers Door trim-inc: integrated armrests folding front storage pockets HID headlamps-inc: auto-on/off delay 3.5L DOHC 24-valve DI V6 engine w/dual continuously variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) Double wishbone front suspension-inc: high-mount upper arms coil springs Illuminated entry-inc: puddle lamps interior lights engine start button ring 3-pod analog instrument cluster w/electro chromatic device (ECD) variable transparency glass feature Dual exhaust w/stainless steel tips Impact-dissipating upper interior trim 3-point belts for all seating positions w/height-adjustable front shoulder belt anchors Dual front airbags w/occupant-detecting front passenger airbag cutoff Integrated fog lamps 4-wheel vented disc brakes Dual front knee airbags Integrated retractable coat hooks 6-speed automatic electronically controlled transmission w/intelligence (ECT-i)-inc: OD sequential-shift pwr mode normal mode snow mode Dual front seat-mounted side-impact airbags LED rear combination lights 7 multi-info touch-screen Electrochromic rearview mirror-inc: compass HomeLink programmable garage door opener Multi-link rear suspension-inc: high-mount upper arms coil springs Acoustic control induction system (ACIS) Electronic pwr rack & pinion steering P225/50R17 all-season run-flat tires All wheel drive Electronic spark advance (ESA) Pwr moonroof-inc: 1-touch open/close Aluminum alloy scuff plates Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i) Rear glass-imprinted FM diversity antenna Automatic locking retractor (ALR) for front/rear passenger seats Emergency locking retractor (ELR) for all seating positions Rear seat-inc: trunk pass-through fold-down center armrest adjustable headrests Auxiliary pwr outlet Fluid filled engine mounts Rear window defogger w/auto-off timer Brake pedal regression prevention mechanism Force-limiting seat belts for all outboard seating positions w/pretensioners Retained accessory pwr Child safety rear door locks Front seatback pockets Shark fin satellite antenna Chrome surround on grille Front/rear energy managing crumple zones UV & infrared reducing tinted window glass Color-keyed electrochromic heated mirrors-inc: pwr-retract reverse tilt-down puddle lamps turn signals memory Front/rear gas-filled shock absorbers Visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Computer controlled ignition system Front/rear reading lamps Water repellant front door glass Cut pile carpeting Front/rear side curtain airbags Wood & leather-trimmed shift knob Digital odometer w/twin trip meters Front/rear stabilizer bars Wood trim Digital quartz clock
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S580014790
Stock: 51MIL165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,038 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,200
Pristine Auto Group - Bloomfield / New Jersey
Excellent condition 2008 Lexus gs350 awd for sale by pristine auto group Automatic transmission 130,xxx miles Lexus parking assist Heated and cooled leather seating Bluetooth Sunroof Runs and drives excellent Fully serviced and detailed Se habla español Financing available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S780015214
Stock: 015214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,123 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$32,900
Lexus of Cherry Hill - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
This 2008 Lexus GS 350 4dr features a 3.5L V6 SFI DOHC 24V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Opaline Pearl with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Bucket Seats,Floor Mats,Power Brakes Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors - Contact paul siderio at 856-727-1111 x1104 or pauls@lexusofcherryhill.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S380019020
Stock: P33807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2012
- 156,871 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$9,753
Encore Motorcars - Grand Rapids / Michigan
Very nice 2008 Lexus GS 350 AWD Graphite Mica with Black leather clean car fax non smoker full power Navi w/back up camera premium audio w/6 disc with Blue Tooth heated and cooled seats steering wheel controls moon roof Graphite wheels with brand new Uniroyal touring tires front and rear parking sensors rear power sun shade all serviced and safety checked for more pictures and details please visit shopencoremotorcars.com and call Shannon 616-292-5262 Encore MotorCars 2455 29Th. St. SE Grand Rapids, MI. 49512 thanks so much
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S480016997
Stock: 80016997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,491$2,084 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((**350**V6**NAVIGATION**SUNROOF**BACKUP CAMERA**CLEAN CARFAX**)) 2009 Lexus GS 350 RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Cassette, Dual front side impact airbags, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Power steering, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Trip computer. 19/26 City/Highway MPG The general guidelines for these vehicles are: • They all come with an Used Car Inspection, and we encourage you to look at it so you know what it will need. • They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage by us. • They are sold with our wholesale price posted, no negotiation necessary. • They are offered for a limited time only - up to 30 days. Weve given you a head start for the fixer upper you choose: • 3 Complimentary Oil Changes and Tire Rotations. • 3 Day - 300 miles Exchange Guarantee. • 3 Month - 3,000-mile 3rd party Powertrain Warranty. • Emissions, Oil Change, and Safety Inspection on us, a $500 value! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2009 Lexus GS 350
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE96S690046418
Stock: MZP1272A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,735 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,970$1,362 Below Market
Subaru of South Hills - McMurray / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus GS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCE96S970005444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,183 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,991
AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Mark Levinson Audio W/Navigation System Lexus Link 18" Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Rain-Sensing Wipers & Adaptive Front Lighting System (Afs) Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather Steering Wheel Pwr Rear Sunshade Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cashmere; Leather Seat Trim Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2009 Lexus GS 350 with 130,150mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2009 Lexus GS 350 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus GS 350. More information about the 2009 Lexus GS 350: While Lexus's similarly sized ES sedan is oriented more for comfort, the 2009 GS line is designed for performance. All three models of the Lexus GS have impressive acceleration and well-rounded performance. And, with available all-wheel drive on the GS350, it's a good choice for those with serious winter weather. The GS--especially in the 460 and 450h models--is also a technological powerhouse with high-tech features, like the Pre-Collision System, not widely found in its rivals. The GS450h continues to stand out in the market as a hybrid model with a distinct performance emphasis. It outpaces the bigger V8 while using 30 percent less gas, according to Lexus. This model sets itself apart with high-technology safety and convenience equipment, available all-wheel drive (GS350)., impressive overall performance, Lively acceleration, and sporty driving characteristics All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE96S790044886
Stock: 90044886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 91,184 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,000$1,009 Below Market
Bob Moore Subaru - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
***BOB MOORE SUBARU*** LOW MILES, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, NAVIGATION/NAVI/GPS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH COMPATIBLE STEREO, GS 350. Odometer is 39873 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGBob Moore Subaru in Oklahoma City, OK treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and, even more importantly, our commitment to YOU!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBE96S890046663
Stock: L3210657A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback