Used 2008 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Mark Levinson Audio W/Navigation System Lexus Link 18" Alloy Wheels Sun/Moonroof Rain-Sensing Wipers & Adaptive Front Lighting System (Afs) Leather Seats Navigation System Wood & Leather Steering Wheel Pwr Rear Sunshade Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cashmere; Leather Seat Trim Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2009 Lexus GS 350 with 130,150mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2009 Lexus GS 350 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Lexus GS 350. More information about the 2009 Lexus GS 350: While Lexus's similarly sized ES sedan is oriented more for comfort, the 2009 GS line is designed for performance. All three models of the Lexus GS have impressive acceleration and well-rounded performance. And, with available all-wheel drive on the GS350, it's a good choice for those with serious winter weather. The GS--especially in the 460 and 450h models--is also a technological powerhouse with high-tech features, like the Pre-Collision System, not widely found in its rivals. The GS450h continues to stand out in the market as a hybrid model with a distinct performance emphasis. It outpaces the bigger V8 while using 30 percent less gas, according to Lexus. This model sets itself apart with high-technology safety and convenience equipment, available all-wheel drive (GS350)., impressive overall performance, Lively acceleration, and sporty driving characteristics All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBE96S790044886

Stock: 90044886

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020