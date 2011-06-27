I am very pleased with my new Lexus. I am a previous Cadillac owner. I was very satisfied with the two Cadillac STSs I drove, but after the STS was discontinued that model and I found the CTS small in comparison, I opted for the Lexus. Another advantage is the Lexus dealer, compared to the nearby Cadillac dealer. A more accurate depiction of the Cadillac dealer is a mid-service level Chevrolet dealer who also happens to sell Cadillacs. The Chevy dealer team has a difficult time delivering a service experience consistent with a luxury vehicle purchase. 1/6/'18 update - I've now driven the car 31 of the 36 months of the lease. It may be the most trouble-free car I've had. The quality, fit and finish and reliability have been excellent. There are three minor points about the car I don't like, and their minor nature points to the quality of the car: 1) the three "stops" on the door hinges are at distances that often make it difficult to exit the car or easily reach the door to close it when seated in the car, 2) the turn signal lock does not operate conveniently and efficiently, and 3) the heights on the door armrest and the center console arm rest are not at the same height (the door armrest is too low) so on long trips the places where my elbows rest can be uncomfortable . . . clearly a first-world person's problem. I would characterize the dealer experience as an 85 on a 100 scale. One of the service writers would get an A, two of the others would get a B. Otherwise the dealer experience has been excellent - but to be fair remember I am comparing to a Chevrolet dealer who sells Cadillacs. Two sources tell me these cars may be discontinued, which would be a shame. I will likely buy it out of the lease because of that, and because I like the styling better than the car they are selling now after the 2016 update.

