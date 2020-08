Used 2002 Lexus GS 300 for Sale Near Me

Mac Haik Toyota - League City / Texas

JD Power gave this 2003 GS 300 a Power Circle Rating of 5 in Overall Performance and Design, Performance, and Comfort. Buy with confidence, thanks to a CarFax Title history report! It is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Looking for reliability? You can stop right here. Soft and luxurious leather seating. Drive some fun! There's nothing like a sunroof on a sunny day! Features include: EPA estimated 21 MPG combined fuel rating, tinted windows, anti-theft system, an air filter for the cabin and dual exhaust tips.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Lexus GS 300 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

