Overall rating

The 2018 Lexus GS 350 is a multitalented luxury sedan that artfully blends comfort, sophistication and performance. Despite its advancing age — the current generation has been around for five years — the GS still makes a compelling choice with a well-appointed interior, eager powertrain, sure handling and a smooth ride. All-wheel drive is available for those who often drive in wet weather, and there's even an F Sport model that ratchets up the sporting quotient without sacrificing much comfort.

The heart of the GS 350 is a 311-horsepower V6 engine. It lacks the dominating thrust found in rival sedans with turbocharged or supercharged six-cylinder engines but nonetheless impresses with a smooth power delivery. Recent tech and safety upgrades, such as a full suite of driver aids including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane control, make the GS a more compelling choice than ever.

There are no significant changes for the 2018 model, although Lexus now includes its roadside and emergency assistance program free for a full 10 years, which should offer additional peace of mind for the long road trips to which the GS is so well-suited. With its incremental upgrades year over year, today's GS is even more luxurious, smooth, comfortable and engaging than it was at the outset.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team purchased and lived with a Lexus GS 350 for a year. In that time, we drove the GS for more than 20,000 miles and came to appreciate its high levels of fit and finish as well as its smooth road manners over long distances. Since our ownership experience, Lexus has added new features, but most of our observations remain relevant. Check out our long-term GS 350 test page for a more detailed look into our ownership experience.