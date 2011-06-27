  1. Home
2018 Lexus GS 350 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and spacious interior feels rich and luxurious
  • All-wheel drive and high-performance versions cover most driver needs
  • Entertainment and navigation system controller is hard to use
  • Trunk not expandable because rear seatbacks do not fold down
Which GS 350 does Edmunds recommend?

With two trim levels and multiple options, it's easy (and costly) to equip the GS 350 nicely. But we recommend keeping it simple with the base rear-wheel-drive GS 350. It comes very well equipped and offers the highest fuel economy of the bunch. Unfortunately, you can't get the base RWD model with leather upholstery or heated and ventilated seats, but the faux leather seats are still really nice. One option we feel strongly about is the head-up display, which is especially useful on long trips. If you live in an area with cold and snowy weather, though, the GS 350 AWD with the added Premium package is the all-weather version of the same car.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2018 Lexus GS 350 is a multitalented luxury sedan that artfully blends comfort, sophistication and performance. Despite its advancing age — the current generation has been around for five years — the GS still makes a compelling choice with a well-appointed interior, eager powertrain, sure handling and a smooth ride. All-wheel drive is available for those who often drive in wet weather, and there's even an F Sport model that ratchets up the sporting quotient without sacrificing much comfort.

The heart of the GS 350 is a 311-horsepower V6 engine. It lacks the dominating thrust found in rival sedans with turbocharged or supercharged six-cylinder engines but nonetheless impresses with a smooth power delivery. Recent tech and safety upgrades, such as a full suite of driver aids including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and lane control, make the GS a more compelling choice than ever.

There are no significant changes for the 2018 model, although Lexus now includes its roadside and emergency assistance program free for a full 10 years, which should offer additional peace of mind for the long road trips to which the GS is so well-suited. With its incremental upgrades year over year, today's GS is even more luxurious, smooth, comfortable and engaging than it was at the outset.

What's it like to live with?

Edmunds' editorial team purchased and lived with a Lexus GS 350 for a year. In that time, we drove the GS for more than 20,000 miles and came to appreciate its high levels of fit and finish as well as its smooth road manners over long distances. Since our ownership experience, Lexus has added new features, but most of our observations remain relevant. Check out our long-term GS 350 test page for a more detailed look into our ownership experience.

2018 Lexus GS 350 models

The 2018 Lexus GS 350 midsize luxury sedan comes in two main versions: base and F Sport. Both are available with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment for the rear-wheel-drive GS 350 includes a 3.5-liter V6 engine (311 horsepower, 280 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, ambient LED cabin lighting, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats (heated and ventilated), leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel and a power rear sunshade.

Standard tech content includes Bluetooth, the Remote Touch infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, a 12.3-inch display screen and a 12-speaker sound system. Various driver safety aids (blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the Lexus Safety System Plus suite of advanced active safety features) are also included.

Note that on the all-wheel-drive GS 350, leather upholstery is optional by way of the Premium package, which also includes the heated and ventilated front seats and power rear sunshade. A six-speed automatic transmission is used on this model instead of the eight-speed.

The rear-wheel-drive F Sport ups the ante on handling with 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sport-tuned adaptive suspension and bigger front brakes. It offers the option of four-wheel steering or a limited-slip rear differential. The F Sport has more aggressive front and rear bumper and grille styling, power sport seats and different interior trim pieces. All-wheel drive is available, but it's not quite as sporty and doesn't have the option for four-wheel steering or the limited-slip rear differential.

On all GS 350s, key stand-alone options include parking sensors, a premium Mark Levinson sound system and a power-operated trunk.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test and an extended yearlong test of the 2013 Lexus GS 350 F Sport (3.5-liter V6 | 6-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the GS 350 has received some upgrades, including an eight-speed automatic transmission for the rear-wheel-drive models, a more sophisticated fuel-injection system, engine upgrades that added 5 horsepower, LED headlights and more capable entertainment system software. Our initial findings remain broadly applicable to this year's GS 350.

Driving

The Lexus GS 350 F Sport is nimble and moves out nicely, but it's also effortlessly smooth and poised. We have mixed feelings about the rear steering, but at least it's only an option. Our F Sport's summer tires are not meant for cold climates, but an all-wheel-drive version is available.

Acceleration

The 3.5-liter V6 packs considerable punch across a wide range, it's ultra smooth, and it makes great noises when you rev it. Before the recent power and transmission upgrade, we measured a 0-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds, which lags slightly behind the performance of class leaders.

Braking

The GS 350's firm and sure brake pedal tends toward jumpy, but you'll readily get used to it. The car tends to exhibit some nosedive during harder stops, and our measured 0-60-mph panic-stop distance is about average for premium sedans with three-season summer tires.

Steering

We found the optional four-wheel dynamic rear steering to be quick and precise yet very light, which added up to an overeager feeling that may not be for everyone. That said, our GS still cruised arrow-straight on the open road, and it could make exceptionally tight U-turns.

Handling

In F Sport trim, the GS 350 drives like a much smaller and lighter car. It feels nimble and delivers impressive cornering response, but there's also a good deal of grip and overall stability.

Drivability

The six-speed automatic shifts with incredible smoothness. Sport and Normal driving modes offer drivers a choice of steering effort and throttle response maps. (Note: We have not yet evaluated the 2018 model's eight-speed transmission.)

Comfort

Though the Lexus GS 350 F Sport bills itself as a sport sedan, it doesn't abandon comfort in the pursuit of achieving that title. The F Sport seats are comfy, the ride is smooth, and the cabin is generally quiet and well-ventilated.

Seat comfort

The F Sport leather sport seats proved to be a highlight: sufficiently bolstered for sporty driving but still comfortable and easy to get out of. The seat bottoms deliver excellent thigh support, though some drivers found them a bit flat. And they're heated and ventilated.

Ride comfort

An adaptive variable suspension system helps this GS 350 split the difference between sport sedan and proper Lexus. The ride is generally smooth and controlled with little harshness on rough roads.

Noise & vibration

A bit of road noise emanates from the large (and optional) summer performance tires, but it stops short of being bothersome. And there's precious little wind noise, even at elevated highway speeds.

Climate control

Dual-zone climate controls are prominently located, clearly marked and easy to understand. The air vents put out a nice volume of air, and rear passengers have a pair of their own. The F Sport package adds heated and ventilated seats, and a heated steering wheel is optional.

Interior

The GS is blessed with a fairly roomy and comfortable interior that oozes quality and refinement. There's very little to complain about apart from one thing: the unique but awkward mouse-style interface that controls the entertainment and navigation system.

Ease of use

Most of the GS 350's switches, buttons and knobs are easy to use and understand without cracking open the owner's manual. But there is one prominent sore spot that takes points off: the mouse-style infotainment system controller. It's novel but demands too much attention.

Getting in/getting out

There's a lot to like in this category. The doors open wide, the sills are narrow and, as sedans go, the seats are comfortably high. It's generally very easy to get in or out without the need to stoop or do deep knee bends.

Driving position

Numerous seat adjustments and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with a fairly generous adjustment range made it easy for a variety of drivers to settle in comfortably at the controls with a clear view out over the hood.

Roominess

The GS 350 is a sizable car, with an interior to match. Up front you'll find lots of shoulder room as well as hip-, head- and legroom. The story is much the same in the backseat, unless you and the person seated directly ahead are both quite tall.

Visibility

The generous glass area gives the GS excellent forward and side visibility, and the rear three-quarter blind spot is minimal because of the carefully sculpted rear roof pillar. Front and rear parking sensors and a rear camera take care of the rest. It has fantastic high-beam headlights for the open road, too.

Quality

Everything you touch in the Lexus GS F Sport looks and feels high-quality and purpose-built. The important pieces such as the steering wheel, shifter and even the knee side of the center console offer extra padding and quality leather.

Utility

The GS' trunk is usefully shaped and quite big, but you may not like it if you're the sort who folds down the rear seats to carry larger items now and then; the GS can't do that. The interior provides a reasonable but not memorable amount of storage, and it plays well with most child safety seats.

Small-item storage

Has a useful glovebox, two cupholders ahead of the shifter and a medium-size center console that opens wide. Front door pockets are a decent size, but they won't hold a water bottle; rear door pockets are small but will accept a bottle. The rear center armrest has a storage bin and cupholders.

Cargo space

The trunk is quite spacious because it is wide near the mouth, deep along the floor and accessible through a broad opening. Hidden hinges won't crush bags. The thing is, the rear seatbacks do not fold down to expand the space except for a slender ski pass-through that seems like a consolation prize.

Child safety seat accommodation

Has two pairs of LATCH anchors at the bottom and three tether anchors along the top. Bottom LATCH anchors are tightly recessed between the seat cushions, though. Rear legroom is generous enough for most rear-facing seats to fit, but tall front occupants might have to scoot up some.

Technology

This year the Lexus Safety System Plus suite of driver aids is now standard on all trims. We have not yet tested recent improvements in voice controls and phone-pairing software, but the performance of the original makes us confident. We're still not fans of the audio and navigation controller.

Audio & navigation

The Mark Levinson sound system sounds great, and it has simple volume and tune knobs. Higher audio functions and the navigation system require the use of a quirky interface that's not that easy to use without diverting attention away from driving. The wide screen permits tri-zone image display.

Smartphone integration

New changes to the software are said to improve Bluetooth pairing and hard-wired USB connection speed. We have not yet tried out this latest version, but we expect good performance because the older iteration performed reasonably well.

Driver aids

The previously optional Lexus Safety System Plus is now standard. It includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, intelligent high-beam control, and lane departure warning with mitigation. Blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert is standard, too.

Voice control

New voice control software has been introduced, but we have not yet fully tested it. The last version was stilted and left room for improvement. Those with an iPhone still have the option of holding the voice button longer to directly engage Siri on their phone and make calls that way.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lexus GS 350.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
See all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The unrecognized competitor of the A6 and 5 series
Renee,06/27/2018
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The Lexus GS350 is the luxury sport sedan that gives you the best of both worlds if you are looking for comfort and performance. It may lack a few seconds on the 0-60 time at 5.7 seconds compared to some of its German competitors, but makes up for that with the luxury features and overall quality expected from a Lexus. The F-Sport package gives the vehicle a unique styling and sportier appearance compared to the regular trim level on the GS. Lexus is a brand well known for its reliability, comfort, and quietness and of course all factors are taken into account with the GS350, but the performance singles this vehicle out from the rest of the Lexus lineup. The GS350 is made for those who do not necessarily need to feel the road while driving but still would like great acceleration and handling. Lexus is stereotyped to older clientele, but as a 21 year old the F-sport styling swept me off my feet, but the ride is what sold me on the vehicle. The Triple-beam LED headlights are a must have feature when buying this vehicle and not only look high-end from a mile down the road, but give you unbelievable visibility. I recommend anyone to test drive the GS350 if you are considering any of the other competitors to this vehicle.
The Real Deal
Stan,08/11/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Perfect sporty and sophistication mix, throw in athletic handling, top of the line luxury inside and out, more tech features than you'll use, awesome sound system, excellent safety features, comfy seats and quiet smooth ride, ample power, and last but not least... incredible reliability, and you have a car to own that will take you on journeys for many, many, and many more miles without the fear of the auto breaking down. Now that's a Real Deal. Not to mention it looks wonderful too. This car is one to buy and keep until it's old and gray.
Very happy with Lexus GS350 f sport
Hari ganesh,08/24/2018
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Most practical sport sedan that’s also an every day commute car, comfortable seats, great handling/ride, enough acceleration, great breaking and decent fuel economy
Slick clean and sporty
The Punisher,03/13/2019
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The 2018 GS 350 i bought is comfort and powers in one! Handles and glides like a dream. This is the first brand new car i bought and i like it so much i already dropped 1000 in the clear coat to keep it show room ready for years to come.. I wanted sporty stepping from a ES 350 to a GS f sport that handles much better for me, on how i drive... Aggressive. Test drive it wont disappoint. I promise!
See all 5 reviews of the 2018 Lexus GS 350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
311 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the GS 350 models:

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Also known as adaptive cruise control, this standard GS feature works all the way down to a complete stop, which isn't always the case.
Pre-Collision System w/Ped. Detection
Warns about an imminent front collision, even with a pedestrian. Can automatically apply the brakes.
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Warns the driver when the GS starts to leave its lane unintentionally. Can automatically apply steering to help stay in the lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Lexus GS 350

Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 Overview

The Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 is offered in the following submodels: GS 350 Sedan. Available styles include F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Lexus GS 350?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT is priced between $34,999 and$42,545 with odometer readings between 24007 and43905 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 Base is priced between $36,988 and$36,988 with odometer readings between 30624 and30624 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Lexus GS 350s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lexus GS 350 for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2018 GS 350s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,999 and mileage as low as 24007 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Lexus GS 350.

Can't find a used 2018 Lexus GS 350s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS 350 for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,628.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,148.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS 350 for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,138.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $13,467.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Lexus GS 350?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

