Vehicle overview

Competition among luxury midsize performance sedans can seem tighter than an Olympic 400-meter relay. In the years since its introduction in 1993, the Lexus GS -- which was aimed at unseating well-established German marques in this segment -- impressed us with its sharp styling and impeccable fit and finish. But unfortunately, it lacked the athletic handling and power of its European adversaries.

Times have changed, and the 2009 Lexus GS 350 has nearly leveled the playing field. A capable 303-horsepower V6, available all-wheel drive, a luxurious cabin and plenty of standard and optional features are enough to keep just about any luxury-sedan buyer happy. It's not quite best-in-class in terms of handling prowess, but the GS's overall ride and balance make it an exceptional highway cruiser.

But as good as the 2009 Lexus GS 350 is, we must admit that the venerable BMW 5 Series still reigns supreme over the Lexus. Other alternatives to consider over the GS 350 include the Audi A6, Cadillac STS V6, Infiniti M35, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and even the new Hyundai Genesis. While these competitors offer similar comfort with comparable or better performance, the GS 350 remains a solid choice that is sure to live up to its exceptional reputation.