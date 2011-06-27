  1. Home
1998 Lexus GS 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Awesome new sedan screams down the road faster than a scalded cat.
  • High price. Lack of a manual transmission.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Last year's GS300 was an attractive car with an inviting interior. It was, however, supposed to be Lexus's sport sedan, a mission it couldn't fulfill when saddled with its rather large size and underpowered engine. Article after article in enthusiast rags would call it a comfortable, competent handler that was seriously lacking a real motor.

Lexus is not content to take much flak over the competitiveness of their products. This became obvious last year when they redesigned their ES300 to best in class levels after a few years of hearing it called a glorified Camry. It was no surprise, then, when we heard that Lexus was planning a dramatic improvement for their midlevel sport sedans.

What did surprise us was the level of improvement that the new car has received. While retaining the same basic outline as its predecessor, the new GS cars are considerably more attractive. A beautiful quad headlight front end sweeps back into the hood and fenders in much the same manner as Mercedes' E-Class cars. Short front and rear overhangs give the GS a very sporty look, and the tidy hindquarters convey an impression of agility.

The appearance of the car is supported by improvements to the drivetrain, the area that the GS 300 received the most criticism about in the past. The GS 300 is available with a 3.0-liter 225-horsepower inline-six engine and comes standard with antilock brakes, all-speed traction control, and Vehicle Skid Control (VSC). Vehicle Skid Control is designed to measure the degree of steering wheel angle and compare it to the car's direction. If it detects a serious difference, it will employ one or more of the car's antilock brakes to put the car back on the driver's intended course.

1998 Highlights

A totally redesigned GS 300 appears for 1998. Featuring the familiar inline-six engine of the previous model in the GS 300, or an overhead cam V8 with continuously variable valve timing in the GS 400, the new cars lives up to the promise of providing serious fun in an elegant package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Lexus GS 300.

5(92%)
4(4%)
3(0%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

14 yrs later.... this car still rocks!
zoilus,09/25/2012
I picked up this car 8/2011 with 103K miles. I got for $9k out the door! clean 1 owner carfax with great service record! It was a steal!! It's in virtual mint condition. It has 130k miles now and no issues what so ever on many long trips, day to day city driving. Its comfortable, built like a tank, but ride is so quiet & smooth! It's not for racing! Not even the V8 is for that, but this car's power is enough to do what you needed to. It has classic & timeless good looks and I get compliments on it all the time. This car is durable reliable car that I can recommend to anyone. This model stopped in 2005 as in 06 a new style came out, but I like this one better!
i love it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
i love it !!!!!!!!!!,03/23/2009
When I bought this car it had 80000 miles I didn't do anything to the car until it reached 100000 miles nothing major and had to change the starter at about 105000 miles now at 110000 miles no problems so far an I hope it stays that way. Overall the car is great compare to whats out there don't think twice and buy it...........
Money muncher since day one!
lisa r,07/06/2019
4dr Sedan
I bought my car in 10/18, one owner, carfax report very good, maintenance kept up, only 109k miles and I thought I made the right decision in buying the car. But, I made a poor decision because ever since day one it's been in the shop 3 times all for different reasons. First it was the accelerator pedal sensor, then the throttle control sensor, then the brain as a result of the first two; then suddenly white smoke emitted from the engine, which it apparently only needed some gas treatment (but still incurred costs for repairs); now, it's in the shop again for some sort of right front suspension/wheel bearings/control arm (not sure right yet) issue. So, paying a car loan and for repairs isn't really something I can afford. But, overall the car drives nice when it drives, eats gas like no other, very comfortable car to drive. I'm still not happy with the cost of repairs and the problems.
98 Lexus GS 300
BSSHusker,07/09/2002
This has been a great car. There has been only one problem - w/ the fuel gauge and that was fixed by the dealer. It is a very quiet smooth ride and feels sporty for a sedan. It feels solidly made and is comfortable on long or short trips. Lexus gives outstanding service to its customers - I love being able to make an appt for any type of service I may need - and they are on time.
See all 24 reviews of the 1998 Lexus GS 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Lexus GS 300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Lexus GS 300

