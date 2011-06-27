2005 Lexus GS 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Silky engine, available Mark Levinson audio system, commendable blend of luxury and handling.
- Average acceleration, doesn't communicate with the driver enough given the sporting mission of the car.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,029 - $6,373
Edmunds' Expert Review
A capable and comfortable car, but considering that the IS 300 is sportier and the ES 330 nearly as luxurious for less, the GS 300 doesn't make much sense.
2005 Highlights
The GS 300 continues into 2005 with no changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lexus GS 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jouvonte,04/30/2008
When I compare both my GS300 and BMW 525 the GS is equal to or better in all categories except handling...but it's very close. The GS has an ageless design, beautiful fit and finish and unmatched reliability. The soft, black leather interior with a splash of dark burl wood is absolutely stunning...you won't be disapointed with this luxury sports car. The Lexus key is the one I reach for when I leave the house!!
H Janke,05/19/2007
Bought this 05 about two months ago. Saved from the sticker price about $12k. Nice car, ride with standard stock tires is a bit noisy. Suggest a smoother riding factory tire. Interior needs in dash 6 CD, currently in glove box. Needs sunglass holder over head. Very comfortable interior ride over 30 mph. Solid feel and lots of room inside and also in trunk. Gas mileage averages about 18 mpg in town and 22 mpg highway. Nice sound system, leather seats very comfortable, lumbar support very good. Dash instrument panel easy to read. Solid all around vehicle.
BzDentist,12/16/2004
I did my research and found that the GS 300 Lexus is a much better car. It's a lot more comfortable in side than the BMW 525, and guess what they both cost about the same. Yet, it has a more stylish body.
David DeAssis,01/13/2005
This is my first foreign car. I will never buy another brand of car again. As a former Lincoln owner, this car far exceeds my expectations of an automobile. The ride is great, I have never had to take my car in for what Lincoln always called "expected problems with new cars", all I have to do is regular maintenance. I highly recommend this car to anyone who doesn't want to lose all there investment when they drive off the lot. This vehicle will retain over 50% of its value after 5 years.
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
