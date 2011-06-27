This is my first foreign car. I will never buy another brand of car again. As a former Lincoln owner, this car far exceeds my expectations of an automobile. The ride is great, I have never had to take my car in for what Lincoln always called "expected problems with new cars", all I have to do is regular maintenance. I highly recommend this car to anyone who doesn't want to lose all there investment when they drive off the lot. This vehicle will retain over 50% of its value after 5 years.

Read more