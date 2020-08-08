Used 2004 Lexus GS 300 for Sale Near Me

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

The 2006 Lexus GS is a showcase of the giant company's most advanced technology. It's not only loaded with more computer power than some third-world countries, and flush with the degree of luxury enjoyed only in the best zip codes, but the fully restyled and reengineered four-door luxury sedan makes a bold dynamic statement that says, "Watch out, BMW!" Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Black Leather Interior, AM/FM CD Player, Dual Power Seats with heat, cooling and memory functions, Alloy Wheels, Rear Decklid Spoiler and more...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBH96S165013719

Stock: B3719RRR

Certified Pre-Owned: No

