2004 Lexus GS 300 Review
Pros & Cons
- Silky engine, available Mark Levinson audio system, blend of luxury and sport.
- Average acceleration, doesn't communicate with the driver enough given the sporting mission of the car.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,578 - $5,602
Used GS 300 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A capable and comfortable car, but when one considers that the IS 300 is sportier, and the ES 330 is nearly as luxurious, and both cars cost less, the GS 300 doesn't make much sense.
2004 Highlights
Nothing changes on the GS 300 this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lexus GS 300.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dustin,01/14/2007
My GS 300 spoiled me, but I didn't realize it until I started looking at other cars online. I used to do it for fun, just to fantasize about what I might enjoy. I was lucky enough to find my 04 model with the Nav/Lev package, which has more than proven itself. Now I don't even have fun looking at other cars. I just can't imagine that it would get any better than the reliability, extreme level of comfort, and total owner satisfaction that I have experienced over the past year and a half. My first lexus was a 96 ES 300, which was replaced with this one. As long as I am able, I will never purchase another vehicle.
Jeff351,04/17/2019
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I will never even think about buying another car the Lexus gs300 is the most satisfying car I have ever driven. Thank you Lexus!!!
markinls,10/14/2003
I just traded a 2003 bmw 525 for the 2004 lexus gs300. The ride in the lexus is so smooth compared to bmw. Anyone looking for a comfortable smooth riding car would definately be happy with the gs300.
lexor,09/26/2003
This is a great car that does everything well and not anything bad
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Lexus GS 300 features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the GS 300
Related Used 2004 Lexus GS 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570