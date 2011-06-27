  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(36)
2004 Lexus GS 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Silky engine, available Mark Levinson audio system, blend of luxury and sport.
  • Average acceleration, doesn't communicate with the driver enough given the sporting mission of the car.
List Price Estimate
$2,578 - $5,602
Used GS 300 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A capable and comfortable car, but when one considers that the IS 300 is sportier, and the ES 330 is nearly as luxurious, and both cars cost less, the GS 300 doesn't make much sense.

2004 Highlights

Nothing changes on the GS 300 this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lexus GS 300.

5(97%)
4(3%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
36 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No longer fun to browse for cars
Dustin,01/14/2007
My GS 300 spoiled me, but I didn't realize it until I started looking at other cars online. I used to do it for fun, just to fantasize about what I might enjoy. I was lucky enough to find my 04 model with the Nav/Lev package, which has more than proven itself. Now I don't even have fun looking at other cars. I just can't imagine that it would get any better than the reliability, extreme level of comfort, and total owner satisfaction that I have experienced over the past year and a half. My first lexus was a 96 ES 300, which was replaced with this one. As long as I am able, I will never purchase another vehicle.
Spoiled
Jeff351,04/17/2019
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
I will never even think about buying another car the Lexus gs300 is the most satisfying car I have ever driven. Thank you Lexus!!!
Smooth ride
markinls,10/14/2003
I just traded a 2003 bmw 525 for the 2004 lexus gs300. The ride in the lexus is so smooth compared to bmw. Anyone looking for a comfortable smooth riding car would definately be happy with the gs300.
Just great all around
lexor,09/26/2003
This is a great car that does everything well and not anything bad
See all 36 reviews of the 2004 Lexus GS 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Lexus GS 300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Lexus GS 300

Used 2004 Lexus GS 300 Overview

The Used 2004 Lexus GS 300 is offered in the following submodels: GS 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A).

