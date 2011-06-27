  1. Home
2006 Lexus GS 300 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Silky-smooth engine, rich interior, commendable blend of luxury and handling, optional all-wheel-drive.
  • Grabby brakes, overly aggressive stability control system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Lexus GS 300 is the quintessential sport sedan-- quick, athletic, beautifully built and always refined.

Vehicle overview

When the GS was first introduced in 1993, it was intended as a splash of scarlet in Lexus' inoffensive sedan lineup, as well as being Japan's answer to German sport sedans. It was an attractive Lexus car with an inviting interior. But as a sport sedan, the Lexus GS faltered, largely because of its size and underpowered 3.0-liter engine.

Article after article called the Lexus GS a comfortable, competent handler that was seriously lacking a vibrant powertrain. Not content to take much flak over the competitiveness of its products, Lexus redid the car in 1998 with more dramatic styling and an available V8 engine. This V8 made the GS 400 one of the most powerful four-door sedans available at the time. The Lexus GS 300 was meant to appeal to semi-cost-conscious buyers wanting a blend of sport and luxury. To that end, it came supplied with a decent amount of luxury equipment and a 220-hp, 3.0-liter inline six. For 2006, Lexus released a completely redesigned GS 300. Some hints of the previous GS shape carry over to the new car, especially up front, but most of the former ovoid proportions are replaced by taut surfaces and defined creases. The long, sloping roofline and very short deck create a pronounced fastback effect.

Inside, fine materials, tasteful design and that impeccable touch the company does so well are still here. Thanks to a new 24-valve double-overhead-cam engine, peak power is up by 20 hp, from 225 to 245, and the V6 benefits from a slick new six-speed automatic. For improved efficiency, the engine features direct fuel injection and a variable valve timing system, which now adjusts both intake and exhaust cams. Plus, its engine block is cast in aluminum (the old straight-six it replaces was iron), which helps the new GS 300 shed approximately 100 pounds overall. Another notable change is the availability of all-wheel drive. Overall, the 2006 Lexus GS 300 boasts all the refinement you expect, plus edgy styling and crisp performance.

2006 Lexus GS 300 models

The Lexus GS 300 is a midsize four-door luxury sedan that comes in just one trim level. Luxury touches include standard dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel, 10-way power front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an in-dash CD changer. Optional is an impressive-sounding Mark-Levinson audio system that delivers discrete 5.1 multichannel playback, utilizing no less than 330 watts of amplifier power and 14 speakers. Other notable options include a navigation system, a moonroof, ventilated front seats and a rearview camera parking assist system.

2006 Highlights

An all-new GS 300 debuts for 2006.

Performance & mpg

The GS 300 uses a 3.0-liter light-alloy V6 that develops 245 horsepower. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission available. To take advantage of the transmission's six forward gears, the Lexus GS 300 features manual-style upshift and downshift controls. An all-wheel-drive system is also available.

Safety

Safety equipment includes front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length head curtain airbags, four-wheel antilock disc brakes with BrakeAssist, traction control and stability control. An optional Pre-Collision System (PCS), which is packaged with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, uses a millimeter-wave radar sensor to detect obstacles in front of the car and a computer that reads vehicle speed, yaw rate and steering angle. If the computer determines that a collision is unavoidable it preemptively stiffens the suspension, retracts the front seatbelts and preinitializes BrakeAssist so increased braking is applied the instant the brake pedal is depressed.

Driving

The 2006 Lexus GS 300 sparkles on the open road. Its silent cabin, devoid of any noise, harshness or vibration, is a portrait of tranquility. During modest cornering, the chassis is solid and the multilink suspension keeps the tires pressed tight to the ground at all times. Compared to the faster GS 430, the V6 car is quicker on its feet and more poised. It doesn't pull as hard as the V8, naturally, but unless you drive them back-to-back, you might not care.

Interior

The Lexus GS 300 has a roomy cabin that provides the driver and front passenger with space to stretch out. Impressive amounts of leg- and shoulder room easily accommodate the long-limbed and broad-shouldered. The cabin is outfitted with rich wood trim and handsome light-sensitive gauges housed in chrome-ringed pods. Materials quality is excellent, and everything is assembled with precision. Another nice touch is the hidden controls, evidence of the now legendary Lexus attention to detail. Company designers have hidden many of the lesser used secondary controls -- like the power mirror switches and the dimmer switch for the interior lights -- into a retracting panel that hides itself away in the dash to the left of the steering wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lexus GS 300.

5(85%)
4(9%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
192 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 192 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Favorite car I have ever owned
SoontobeRN,10/14/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
First, I have had over 20 different vehicles, but this is my first "luxury" vehicle, so I cannot compare this car to other luxury vehicles. Having said that, I have no reason whatsoever to want to drive any other type of car but a Lexus. I am a full time nursing student and commute at least 2 hours a day depending on clinical location, so comfort and fuel economy is at the top of my "car" priority list. This car meets all of my standards and then some. It is so smooth and comfortable, it almost drives itself. I also have a Challenger R/T so if I have a need to "feel the road" I drive it, but I choose to drive this car 95% of the time due to its comfort, excellent gas mileage (I consistently get 30 mpg highway or more, long trips I get around 33.9 avg) ease in driving, acceleration, and classy looks. I will try to break down some pro's and con's for those of you who are considering one. Pro's: Beautiful looks, plenty of leg room (my husband is 6'3" and fits comfortably) well crafted interior, VERY comfortable ride, great acceleration, excellent gas mileage, decent technology (car is 9 years old!), CASSETTE player for those of us who grew up in the '80's and still have a few tapes, great exterior lighting for entry/exit of vehicle, high safety rating, sport mode, and many more pro's that I am probably forgetting. My favorite car before this one was a Nissan Maxima, and it does not hold a candle to this Lexus. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR to anyone who likes a soft, powerful ride and great gas mileage combined with good looks. Last but certainly not least, Lexus customer service is second to none. There was a recall on this model earlier this year. I went online to Lexus.com and scheduled the maintenance, easy - peasey. I took the car (that I did not buy from them) to Butler Lexus in Macon, GA for the servicing. Not only did they give me a brand new Lexus RX350 SUV to drive for two days, when I went to pick up my car, it was clean and full of premium gas- for FREE. I didn't pay a dime for the recall, the carwash/ vacuum, or the gas. Each time I have taken it in for servicing they always wash it and vacuum it, so yeah, I will be buying another Lexus. Con's: Not very many, but here are a few: Lacklustre sound system - however, I love rock and roll and like to crank it up, so this may not be an issue for you (Mine does not have the Mark Levinson), unreliable bluetooth (but at least it HAS bluetooth- it is almost 10 years old!) an annoying thing where the rear view mirrors tilt down in reverse and then won't go back to the preset position- you can turn this feature off but it is easily reactivated, so it gets annoying sometimes, NO TRUNK OR HOOD LIGHT!!!- why????, and a very common issue with these cars is a cold start rattling sound. I have heard this is a crank shaft pulley or something of the sort that costs around $1,600, so I will live with the noise for awhile. The lowbeam lights are ridiculously dim and you can barely see the road at night if it does not have prominent yellow markings. That great gas mileage I referred to comes at a "premium"- the car requires premium fuel. This was not an issue for me; I always use premium, but for those of you who like to use 87 Octane, this might be an issue. That's about it. My car is an '06, Crystal White with tan interior, with 159,000 miles on it. I get MANY compliments on this car and people think it is much newer than it is. I love it and will almost certainly buy a newer version of it when I am finished with nursing school. I hope this helps!
Phenomenal Used Car - Exceeds Expectations
cardrivinman,01/30/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Just bought the 2006 Lexus GS300 used. This 9 year old car feels new, is ultra comfortable and quiet, and has technology that is still cutting edge. This car hugs the road, smooths out bumps, and feels smooth as silk. Despite being a 2006 model it has power everything, touch start, backup camera, and Bluetooth! Yes, even though this car predates iPhones and Androids and it still has Bluetooth and pairs w/ my iPhone. It has all the technology that a brand new 2015 car would have, except for blindspot warning...which isn't necessary because visibility is excellent in the GS300. This 9 year old Lexus is better than some respectable 2015 cars I tested. The GS300 exceeds my expectations.
Only car I am keeping after paying it off.
ty1753,06/25/2011
I have had several makes and models of other automobiles but my GS300 is the one I have loved the most. I get 30-34 miles per gallon on the road which is awesome. Since the gas prices have gone up I've used regular gas for the last year with absolutely no maintenance problems. This is the first year that I did a beautiful red/cayenne color. I have always done a beige or white/neutral color. It does turn heads and is a people pleaser creating a lot of comments. I have had an accident with a deer and only the grille was damaged. It never affected the engine. I feel extremely safe in this car.
Can't beat the Value ... it's a Lexus
alivetodrive,06/16/2015
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Just bought a 2006 Black on Black GS300 at 80K miles. Put in ~1000 miles driving around North Texas and a round trip from Fort Worth to Houston. For a 9 year old car, it's a beauty in and out. For 1K driving impressions, it's a great car! I will come back to update this review when the car passes the 100K mark. Had great luck with a 1999 GS300, still driving great at 260K without any issues. Normal maintenance [oil changes, tires, brakes] were all that are needed so I looked at the next generation and if it is as reliable like its older brother has been, the 06 GS300 would be a great value. It is better looking, drives better with more technology, hope it will last as long w/out issues
See all 192 reviews of the 2006 Lexus GS 300
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2006 Lexus GS 300
More About This Model

Don't waste much sympathy on Toyota, since it sits atop this industry's loftiest mountain of cash. But the global auto giant still faces a challenge when trying to inject a little more adrenaline into its Lexus products.

In cooking up the 2006 GS 300 (and the V8-powered GS 430), Lexus wanted a little more moxie, a little more swagger. And yet the principles of smoothness, silence, refinement and general conservatism that define the Lexus brand could not be violated.

"With this all-new GS," asserts Denny Clements, Lexus group vice president and general manager, "we will change the perception of what a performance sedan is all about."

How did the carmaker do? As GS 300 reviews roll in, we're confident the consensus will be that Lexus' midrange luxury sport sedan has been energized without being misdirected.

Sharpening the Edge
Some hint of the previous GS shape carries over to the new car, especially in the face. But most of the former ovoid proportions are replaced by taut surfaces and crisp creases. The long, sloping roofline and very short deck create a pronounced fastback effect. Overall the car is a hair shorter, narrower and longer than a 5 Series.

Inside, a Lexus is a Lexus is a Lexus. Fine materials, tasteful design and that impeccable touch the company does so well are still here. We might pick nits and suggest that the large, unadorned expanse of dash in front of the passenger looks a little stark. But the GS cabin will feel entirely familiar to a Lexus fan, and comfortingly polished to most anyone. Previous GS owners will recognize the gated shifter and three-pod gauge cluster.

But it's in the performance arena that Lexus really wants to differentiate this new car. The sprinter is the GS 430, using the same 300-horsepower, 4.3-liter V8 it has relied upon since 2001. With a new six-speed automatic transmission, this car is good for a claimed 0-60-mph time of 5.7 seconds and a governed top speed of 149 — the fastest Lexus ever. The GS 430 starts at $51,125, and we will have one in a full comparison test shortly.

The volume seller, though, will be the $42,900 GS 300, which makes use of an all-new ultrasmooth 24-valve double-overhead cam V6 engine. For improved efficiency, it features direct fuel injection and a variable valve timing system, which now adjusts both intake and exhaust cams. Plus, its engine block is cast in aluminum (the old straight-six it replaces was iron), which helps the '06 GS 300 shed approximately 100 pounds overall.

Peak power is up by 20 hp, from 225 to 245, and the V6 also benefits from the slick new six-speed automatic, so performance clearly improves, even in this "base" car. The last GS 300 we tested (1999) gave 7.5 seconds to 60. We expect the new one to be in the high-6-second range.

Everything but the Kitchen Sink
Tech junkies and acronym lovers have lots to swoon over in the new GS line. The 430 gets a new Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management system (VDIM) that works with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), traction control (TRAC), BrakeAssist (BA), antilock brake system (ABS), Electronic Throttle Control with intelligence (ECT-i), electric power steering (EPS), Variable Gear Ratio Steering (VGRS) and electronically controlled brakes (ECB).

The GS 300 gets along without some of the new-generation trickery (VDIM, VGRS and ECB), but we noticed no dynamic problems that called for additional techno-fizz, even during hard driving. We also weren't distracted by the overt intervention of electronic nannies, which is good.

Among the decisions GS 300 buyers now get to make is whether all-wheel drive suits their style. Lexus has ambitious hopes for the $44,850 all-wheel-drive version, which weighs 224 pounds more and trades slightly busier road feedback for the added traction. (Also, a GS 450h hybrid will roll out in about a year.)

The other big choice (not really a choice at all) concerns the spectacular Mark Levinson premium sound option. It's a true surround system, delivering discrete 5.1 multichannel playback, utilizing no less than 330 watts of amplifier power and 14 speakers.

The Big Secret
Obviously, the GS 300 will not hog the performance spotlight the way the GS 430 will, but you know what? The lighter, better-balanced GS 300 gave us a driving experience we might judge more pleasant all around. With less mass in the nose, the V6 car is quicker on its feet and more poised. It doesn't pull as hard as the V8, naturally, but unless you drive them back-to-back, you might not care.

However you spec out a 2006 Lexus GS, you'll find a spirited, sophisticated, elegant automobile that hits both the "luxury" and "sport" targets Toyota aimed for in this modern luxury sport sedan.

Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 Overview

The Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 is offered in the following submodels: GS 300 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Lexus GS 300?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 Base is priced between $7,500 and$8,699 with odometer readings between 107730 and166846 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Lexus GS 300s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Lexus GS 300 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2006 GS 300s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,500 and mileage as low as 107730 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Lexus GS 300.

Can't find a used 2006 Lexus GS 300s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus GS 300 for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,852.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,171.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus GS 300 for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $21,158.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,753.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Lexus GS 300?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

