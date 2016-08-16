Used 2014 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me
568 listings
- 59,990 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,491$4,167 Below Market
- 102,489 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$3,571 Below Market
- 97,540 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,984$2,675 Below Market
- 93,280 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,998$4,087 Below Market
- 92,540 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
- 80,719 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,900
- 45,148 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,942
- 99,850 miles
$18,491
- 74,611 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,585$2,284 Below Market
- 32,705 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,894$1,634 Below Market
- 92,692 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,495
- 79,493 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,881$1,633 Below Market
- 76,082 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,985
- 53,444 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,977$1,651 Below Market
- certified
2014 Lexus GS 35073,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,884$2,399 Below Market
- 48,859 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,697$1,056 Below Market
- 69,598 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,898$2,887 Below Market
- 59,437 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,995
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 350
I recently purchased a 2014 CPO Lexus GS350 F Sport AWD. I wanted an AWD car that was supremely comfortable, reasonably quick, fair on gas, fun to drive and unique. The GS is all that and more. Having owned previous luxury marques such as Acura, Infiniti and a Lexus ES I didn't even bother cross shopping the Cadillac CTS, BMW 5 series, the Audi A6 or the Mercedes E350. Although fine automobiles in their own right my #1 criteria when shopping for any vehicle is reliability and low cost of ownership....and they fall short in that category. That is why I own a Toyota Tundra and not a Ford F150 or a Chevy Silverado, and also a Honda Civic and not a Ford Focus or Dodge Dart. The GS is undoubtedly the nicest vehicle I have ever owned. The 2014 has the toned down spindle grill (compared to the 2016 and other new Lexus'), a high quality interior, great handling and the most comfortable seats I have ever had in a car. The engine is quick to respond, the shifts are crisp without being jarring and the suspension offers great handling while providing a comfortable ride. The steering is fairly precise but a little on the heavy side. There is a sound enhancer under the hood that sends a sweet melody into the cabin when you nail the accelerator. Reminds me of a V8. The Lexus premium audio system is superb. It sounds as good or better than the Mark Levinson system that was in our ES and much better than Acura's ELS or Infiniti's Bose. The huge infotainment screen is top notch as are the gauge readouts. Some have complained about the mouse-like controller for all the functions but after a few minutes of getting familiar I find it quite intuitive. Gas mileage is decent at around 27 hwy / 21 city. Our previous car was a 2014 Accord Touring Hybrid. Loved the 45mpg when gas was $4 a gallon but at today's prices 27mpg is not an issue. I do have a couple complaints with the car, although minor. The first is the road noise from the tires. I can't for the life of me figure out why Lexus builds such an outstanding car and then put on those sorry Bridgestone Turanza EL400s. The entire Potenza/Turanza line of tires are horrible. Doing a little research I have found that the cure for these noisy, hard riding tires are the PIRELLI CINTURATO P7 ALL SEASON PLUS tires. The reviews for these tires are off the charts for any sports sedan. Even better than the much lauded Michelins. I can't wait for these tires to wear out so I can order a set of the Pirellis. The other complaint I have is with the apparent thin paint. My car is Obsidian black and being a CPO Lexus they repaired all the stone chips before selling the car. At only 19,000 miles when I purchased it there are at least 8-10 small repairs on the hood. My Tundra is a silver 2010 with 70k miles and has maybe 3 chips. My '05 Civic has 4 or 5. I owned an Obsidian black Infiniti for 50k miles and it had maybe 3 or 4. I test drove and bought the Lexus on a rainy day so I didn't actually notice the chip repairs until it's first hand washing. Being somewhat OCD about my cars I was a little upset. I hope the repairs were the result of an over zealous paint technician trying to cover up every slight imperfection and not an indication that there is an ongoing problem with the paint. Only time will tell. Besides those 2 complaints I love this car. We are planning a 3 week tour of the western states and can't imagine a better vehicle to take on vacation and enjoy the driving experience at the same time. Other than those 2 minor complaints I am certain this car will provide years of satisfied driving. Update 8/16/2016 Although I have only driven the car about 3,000 miles in the last 8 months we are leaving for Florida soon and will quickly add 2,500 miles. So far the car has been great. I have found that the comfortable 16 way driver's seat becomes a little uncomfortable after a couple hours of seat time. There are no lateral springs on the bottom cushion, just a layer of foam in a steel pan. I purchased a thin memory foam pad that I use on long trips. I was able to repair all stone chips with a razor blade to shave off all the high points. I then used a Porter Cable DA polisher to remove all the car wash scratches that came with the car. It is standing tall and I love driving it. I can't imagine a better road car than the Lexus GS 350. It's the perfect blend of luxury, comfort and performance. My one suggestion is not to buy new. Even though it's a Lexus the depreciation is pretty bad the first 2 years. Either buy a Certified pre owned or if you have to have new, lease. Update 2/17/17 Still an awesome car with tremendous depreciation. MSRP in Aug. 2014: $59,850, CPO price when I bought in Dec. 2015, 19k miles: $39,900 +tax., today's trade value with 26,000 miles: $26-$29k. Daggone! I guess I should have waited and bought it @ 3 years old ...lol! Research by me has revealed that the GS depreciates more rapidly than all other Lexus models. Update 2/21/18 - Sold the car.
