Used 2014 Lexus GS 350 for Sale Near Me

Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona

Obsidian 2014 Lexus GS 350 RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, Excellent Condition, Flaxen w/Leather-Trimmed Seats, 18 Unique Design Split 9-Spoke Wheels, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Drivers & Passenger Seat Memory, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, Leather-Trimmed Seats, LED Fog Lamps, Linear Espresso Wood Ornamentation, Luxury Package, Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio System, Multi-Contour 18-Way Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power Rear Sunshade, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Climate & Audio Controls, Rear Manual Side Sun Shades, Semi-Aniline Leather, Wood/Leather Steering Wheel. 19/29 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2014 Lexus GS 350

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus GS 350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBE1BL6E5033102

Stock: MZP1264A

Certified Pre-Owned: No