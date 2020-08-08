Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 for Sale Near Me
- 126,886 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,295
- 96,094 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,701 Below Market
- 155,416 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,891
- 149,990 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,500
- 162,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$782 Below Market
- 130,715 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,200$923 Below Market
- 134,910 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$894 Below Market
- 92,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,507 Below Market
- 124,423 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,997$346 Below Market
- 176,144 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,900$554 Below Market
- 45,807 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,998$216 Below Market
- 121,622 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$8,988$548 Below Market
- 131,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,985
- 47,309 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
- 151,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,569
- 111,610 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,489
- 150,690 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$389 Below Market
- 186,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,450
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
SoontobeRN,10/14/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
First, I have had over 20 different vehicles, but this is my first "luxury" vehicle, so I cannot compare this car to other luxury vehicles. Having said that, I have no reason whatsoever to want to drive any other type of car but a Lexus. I am a full time nursing student and commute at least 2 hours a day depending on clinical location, so comfort and fuel economy is at the top of my "car" priority list. This car meets all of my standards and then some. It is so smooth and comfortable, it almost drives itself. I also have a Challenger R/T so if I have a need to "feel the road" I drive it, but I choose to drive this car 95% of the time due to its comfort, excellent gas mileage (I consistently get 30 mpg highway or more, long trips I get around 33.9 avg) ease in driving, acceleration, and classy looks. I will try to break down some pro's and con's for those of you who are considering one. Pro's: Beautiful looks, plenty of leg room (my husband is 6'3" and fits comfortably) well crafted interior, VERY comfortable ride, great acceleration, excellent gas mileage, decent technology (car is 9 years old!), CASSETTE player for those of us who grew up in the '80's and still have a few tapes, great exterior lighting for entry/exit of vehicle, high safety rating, sport mode, and many more pro's that I am probably forgetting. My favorite car before this one was a Nissan Maxima, and it does not hold a candle to this Lexus. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR to anyone who likes a soft, powerful ride and great gas mileage combined with good looks. Last but certainly not least, Lexus customer service is second to none. There was a recall on this model earlier this year. I went online to Lexus.com and scheduled the maintenance, easy - peasey. I took the car (that I did not buy from them) to Butler Lexus in Macon, GA for the servicing. Not only did they give me a brand new Lexus RX350 SUV to drive for two days, when I went to pick up my car, it was clean and full of premium gas- for FREE. I didn't pay a dime for the recall, the carwash/ vacuum, or the gas. Each time I have taken it in for servicing they always wash it and vacuum it, so yeah, I will be buying another Lexus. Con's: Not very many, but here are a few: Lacklustre sound system - however, I love rock and roll and like to crank it up, so this may not be an issue for you (Mine does not have the Mark Levinson), unreliable bluetooth (but at least it HAS bluetooth- it is almost 10 years old!) an annoying thing where the rear view mirrors tilt down in reverse and then won't go back to the preset position- you can turn this feature off but it is easily reactivated, so it gets annoying sometimes, NO TRUNK OR HOOD LIGHT!!!- why????, and a very common issue with these cars is a cold start rattling sound. I have heard this is a crank shaft pulley or something of the sort that costs around $1,600, so I will live with the noise for awhile. The lowbeam lights are ridiculously dim and you can barely see the road at night if it does not have prominent yellow markings. That great gas mileage I referred to comes at a "premium"- the car requires premium fuel. This was not an issue for me; I always use premium, but for those of you who like to use 87 Octane, this might be an issue. That's about it. My car is an '06, Crystal White with tan interior, with 159,000 miles on it. I get MANY compliments on this car and people think it is much newer than it is. I love it and will almost certainly buy a newer version of it when I am finished with nursing school. I hope this helps!
