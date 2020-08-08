Used 2006 Lexus GS 300 for Sale Near Me

30 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
GS 300 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 30 listings
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    126,886 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,295

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Red
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    96,094 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $1,701 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    155,416 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,891

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    149,990 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Lease

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    162,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,900

    $782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    130,715 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,200

    $923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    134,910 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    92,694 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,995

    $1,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    124,423 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,997

    $346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    176,144 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,900

    $554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Red
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    45,807 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,998

    $216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    121,622 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,988

    $548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    131,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,985

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    47,309 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    151,825 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,569

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Black
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    111,610 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,489

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    150,690 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $7,995

    $389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus GS 300 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus GS 300

    186,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,450

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus GS 300 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 30 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 300
  4. Used 2006 Lexus GS 300

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus GS 300

Read recent reviews for the Lexus GS 300
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8192 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 192 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Favorite car I have ever owned
SoontobeRN,10/14/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
First, I have had over 20 different vehicles, but this is my first "luxury" vehicle, so I cannot compare this car to other luxury vehicles. Having said that, I have no reason whatsoever to want to drive any other type of car but a Lexus. I am a full time nursing student and commute at least 2 hours a day depending on clinical location, so comfort and fuel economy is at the top of my "car" priority list. This car meets all of my standards and then some. It is so smooth and comfortable, it almost drives itself. I also have a Challenger R/T so if I have a need to "feel the road" I drive it, but I choose to drive this car 95% of the time due to its comfort, excellent gas mileage (I consistently get 30 mpg highway or more, long trips I get around 33.9 avg) ease in driving, acceleration, and classy looks. I will try to break down some pro's and con's for those of you who are considering one. Pro's: Beautiful looks, plenty of leg room (my husband is 6'3" and fits comfortably) well crafted interior, VERY comfortable ride, great acceleration, excellent gas mileage, decent technology (car is 9 years old!), CASSETTE player for those of us who grew up in the '80's and still have a few tapes, great exterior lighting for entry/exit of vehicle, high safety rating, sport mode, and many more pro's that I am probably forgetting. My favorite car before this one was a Nissan Maxima, and it does not hold a candle to this Lexus. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS CAR to anyone who likes a soft, powerful ride and great gas mileage combined with good looks. Last but certainly not least, Lexus customer service is second to none. There was a recall on this model earlier this year. I went online to Lexus.com and scheduled the maintenance, easy - peasey. I took the car (that I did not buy from them) to Butler Lexus in Macon, GA for the servicing. Not only did they give me a brand new Lexus RX350 SUV to drive for two days, when I went to pick up my car, it was clean and full of premium gas- for FREE. I didn't pay a dime for the recall, the carwash/ vacuum, or the gas. Each time I have taken it in for servicing they always wash it and vacuum it, so yeah, I will be buying another Lexus. Con's: Not very many, but here are a few: Lacklustre sound system - however, I love rock and roll and like to crank it up, so this may not be an issue for you (Mine does not have the Mark Levinson), unreliable bluetooth (but at least it HAS bluetooth- it is almost 10 years old!) an annoying thing where the rear view mirrors tilt down in reverse and then won't go back to the preset position- you can turn this feature off but it is easily reactivated, so it gets annoying sometimes, NO TRUNK OR HOOD LIGHT!!!- why????, and a very common issue with these cars is a cold start rattling sound. I have heard this is a crank shaft pulley or something of the sort that costs around $1,600, so I will live with the noise for awhile. The lowbeam lights are ridiculously dim and you can barely see the road at night if it does not have prominent yellow markings. That great gas mileage I referred to comes at a "premium"- the car requires premium fuel. This was not an issue for me; I always use premium, but for those of you who like to use 87 Octane, this might be an issue. That's about it. My car is an '06, Crystal White with tan interior, with 159,000 miles on it. I get MANY compliments on this car and people think it is much newer than it is. I love it and will almost certainly buy a newer version of it when I am finished with nursing school. I hope this helps!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
GS 300
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus GS 300 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings