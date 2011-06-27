Vehicle overview

The original Lexus GS was intended to boost the company's credibility as a legitimate competitor to German sports sedan rivals. While it was an attractive, well-executed vehicle, its hefty curb weight and underpowered 3.0-liter engine didn't win it any accolades. Lexus has worked tirelessly to create a sports sedan that is as powerful and engaging to drive as it is luxurious. It may have finally succeeded.

The 2007 Lexus GS 350 enters the market as a more powerful version of the third-generation GS 300 that was introduced last year. Replacing the previous 245-hp 3.0-liter engine is a new 303-hp 3.5-liter V6, which delivers a 0-60-mph time of just 5.7 seconds, according to Lexus. A new direct fuel-injection system also helps keep fuel economy respectably high. Surprisingly, the new output actually gives the 350 more hp than the V8 in this year's GS 430.

True to Lexus form, the GS 350 only comes in one trim level and is loaded with comfort and safety features. Factory options include a wonderful 330-watt 14-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, run-flat tires, rain-sensing windshield wipers and Lexus' Pre-Collision System, which uses radar to detect if a collision is inevitable and if so, immediately activates the seatbelt pre-tensioners and brake assist when the brake pedal is depressed.

With the new 3.5-liter V6, impressive multilink suspension and available all-wheel drive, the 2007 Lexus GS 350 is an impressive choice for a midsize luxury sedan. Naturally, one might also want to check out the Infiniti M35, BMW 5 Series and Audi A6. Overall the GS 350 comes highly recommended.