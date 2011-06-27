Used 2011 Lexus ES 350 Consumer Reviews

2011 Lexus ES350 howard42 , 02/25/2015 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful bought this car new in late 2010. Having owned the car over 4 years now, it has been a mechanically PERFECT automobile. Other than changing oil, filters and battery, NO repairs. Not even a light bulb. Updating this review: Have now owned this car for 7 1/2 years and has about 78k miles. Nothing has changed. Just standard maintenance only. No repairs, not even a light bulb. Still has original brakes!!! Perfect car! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sweet and Smooth ES dmac27 , 02/29/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Purchase one of the last new 2011 ES 350's before Christmas so have had it about 2 months. I do a lot of out of town driving so have 5000 miles on the car already. On the highway it is quiet and smooth. Around town it is responsive if you have to move quick. Interior fit and finish is outstanding. No complaints whatsoever. Previously owned a 2004 ES 330 and the new one has more back seat room.

luxury that comes cheap leroy palmer , 01/24/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful i owned a chyrsyler 2004 300m that i did not want to let go because of its superb perfomance on the highway,its interior roominest and large trunk space. after 100+ thousand miles, repair cost was getting too much and a family member convince me to buy a lexus. the 2008 recession hit me badly and i could not pay my bills so my once perfect credit went into the garbage bin. I laughed at the idea of buying lexus because i did not have the down payment and i would need to credit it 100%. Capital one bank came to my rescue with a 30K loan but at 17.5% because of my credit. even with a 30k loan i thought to myself, that this could not buy the lexus everyone is encouraging me to buy. Anyway, i call lexus at bayridge brooklyn and asked the crazy question "do you have a lexus in the 24 to 25 k price range and to my surprise, the answer was yes.i headed there immediately and my salesman was John Pellarmi and he worked with me and got me the best deal ever, a 2011 lexus es350 fully loaded 32k miles for 22k .this was february of 2015. this car is smooth even on the roughest of road, just sweet.i would buy another one tomorrow morning. my wife has a 2012 BMW x5 that cost twice my lexus and she always bragged about it.she drove my car once and she had no choice but admit how smooth the lexus is and how easy it is to use the navigation system. even a kindergarten child could use the 2011 lexus nav system so easy to use,.i love this car beyond love.always checking the web to see what is coming out. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value

2011 ES350 review garsarno , 10/06/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Traded in an Ultra 2007 ES350 on new 2011 ES350. Received $1,000 loyalty rebate, factory rebate of $750, 2.9% / 60 months finance rate plus nice dealer discount and appropriate trade in value for my car. Drives smoother and quieter than my '07. Noticed more bling type trim on the interior. Miss the Mark Levinson sound system but the premium sound system is good. Has navigation system that is a lot more complicated than the '07. Like everything so far on the car as it rolls past the 100 mile mark.