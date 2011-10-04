Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me

366 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 366 listings
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    122,220 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,770

    $2,884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Silver
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    43,483 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,590

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    111,034 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,900

    $853 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    102,713 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,225

    $584 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    124,005 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    134,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    50,731 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $1,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    30,517 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    130,766 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $368 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    101,863 miles

    $10,150

    $565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    115,841 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,999

    $589 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    97,894 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,412

    $354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    72,283 miles

    $11,488

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Silver
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    115,894 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,497

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    99,338 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6 in Black
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 4.6

    100,331 miles

    $9,952

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in White
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    73,655 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2011 Hyundai Genesis 3.8

    92,300 miles

    $8,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Genesis

Overall Consumer Rating
4.666 Reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Best luxury car value
robcar1,04/10/2011
Looked at BMW, Mercedes, and Audi, then I drove the Hyundai Genesis. Found everything I wanted for $20,000 less in the Genesis! The Hyundai Genesis is truly amazing. For not much more than a fully loaded Accord or Camry, you get a luxurious car with the interior space of a BMW 7, the exterior size of a BMW 5, at less cost than a BMW 3. And you get a 17-speaker Lexicon sound system that is found on only one other car in the world: the Rolls Royce Phantom. The Hyundai Genesis is far and away your best luxury car value.
