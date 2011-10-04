Used 2011 Hyundai Genesis for Sale Near Me
- 122,220 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,770$2,884 Below Market
- 43,483 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,590
- 111,034 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,900$853 Below Market
- 102,713 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,225$584 Below Market
- 124,005 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 134,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,991
- 50,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$1,127 Below Market
- 30,517 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,998
- 130,766 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$368 Below Market
- 101,863 miles
$10,150$565 Below Market
- 115,841 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,999$589 Below Market
- 97,894 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,412$354 Below Market
- 72,283 miles
$11,488
- 115,894 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,497
- 99,338 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,000
- 100,331 miles
$9,952
- 73,655 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
- 92,300 miles
$8,900
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Genesis
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Genesis
Overall Consumer Rating4.666 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.666 Reviews
Report abuse
robcar1,04/10/2011
Looked at BMW, Mercedes, and Audi, then I drove the Hyundai Genesis. Found everything I wanted for $20,000 less in the Genesis! The Hyundai Genesis is truly amazing. For not much more than a fully loaded Accord or Camry, you get a luxurious car with the interior space of a BMW 7, the exterior size of a BMW 5, at less cost than a BMW 3. And you get a 17-speaker Lexicon sound system that is found on only one other car in the world: the Rolls Royce Phantom. The Hyundai Genesis is far and away your best luxury car value.
