Estimated values
1990 Land Rover Range Rover County 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$551
|$1,265
|$1,626
|Clean
|$501
|$1,151
|$1,486
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$303
|$697
|$925
