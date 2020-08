Used 1990 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey

Contact EMG Auto Sales today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Land Rover Range Rover . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Land Rover Range Rover handles with ease. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Land Rover Range Rover is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Land Rover Range Rover . You can tell this 2017 Land Rover Range Rover has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 14,454mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover: The fourth-generation Range Rover retains everything customers loved about the previous model, and Land Rover has improved upon all of it. The result is a massively capable on- or off-road luxury SUV with loads of power, smart handling, extensive use of technology and more creature comforts than you can imagine. It rivals anything produced by Mercedes or Porsche, and in fact now weighs less than either the Cayenne Turbo or GL450, thanks to extensive use of aluminum. The result is the most refined Range Rover yet. This model sets itself apart with efficient diesel engine available, available supercharged V8 power, inspired handling characteristics, fantastic off-road capabilities, and All-aluminum body structure

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALGS5FE2HA340306

Stock: 9592

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-02-2020