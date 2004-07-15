Used 1990 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me

1,401 listings
  • 1994 Land Rover Range Rover County LWB
    used

    1994 Land Rover Range Rover County LWB

    116,398 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,500

  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB

    14,454 miles

    $63,881

    $15,950 Below Market
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    6,018 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,400

    $16,884 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    18,034 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $45,966

    $8,385 Below Market
  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    20,176 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $58,995

    $12,337 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in White
    certified

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    8,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $96,995

  • 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography in Black
    certified

    2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography

    5,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $113,999

    $13,967 Below Market
  • 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Black
    used

    2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    22,495 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,998

    $8,002 Below Market
  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    18,888 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,000

    $8,626 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in White
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    14,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $86,990

    $9,057 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Gray
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    8,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $79,999

    $8,607 Below Market
  • 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE
    used

    2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE

    5,894 miles

    $94,900

  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover

    72,118 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,000

    $14,863 Below Market
  • 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    7,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $87,888

    $8,932 Below Market
  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE in White
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE

    40,405 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,299

    $10,899 Below Market
  • 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    89,130 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,966

    $6,088 Below Market
  • 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged in Black
    used

    2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged

    21,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $65,985

    $8,560 Below Market
  • 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE LWB
    certified

    2020 Land Rover Range Rover P525 HSE LWB

    6,959 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $105,931

    $8,927 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover

Overall Consumer Rating
4.38 Reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 3
    (13%)
Great off road / often stranded on road
EasyDriver,07/15/2004
Love solid-truck experience of Range Rovers built in the 90's. Those built later are too car like with plastic-covered bumpers and low-profile tires. No one would take them seriously off road; but the 90's vehicles have all the creature comforts inside the cabin of luxury sedan, yet they're 100% truck on the outside. The four-wheel drive system is better than any I've used. None of the binding you get with some 4x4s when you turn hard. None of the wheel spin that you get with many positraction systems before the posi kicks in. I've scaled steep rocks with sloped sandy spots, and the wheels didn't spin an inch when one hit sand. But beware of maintenance!
