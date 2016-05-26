Used 2017 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 19,932 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,724$4,131 Below Market
Midway Ford - Miami / Florida
Our 2017 Ford has aced its 172 Point Inspection qualifying it as a Certified Pre-Owned. Enjoy the 12 month/12,000 mile comprehensive limited warranty with a 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. Plus, receive a CarFax History report and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Don't forget to ask about our special financing optionsRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner, FMCC is offering Zero % up to 36 months. Our 2017 Ford Escape SE SUV is a knockout in Oxford White and certainly injects more fun into each day! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Liter EcoBoost 4 Cylinder with automatic start/stop that's mated to a paddle-shifted 6 Speed Automatic transmission offering astonishing passing authority. Our Front Wheel Drive Escape handles beautifully with precise steering, impressive response, agility, and near 30mpg on the open road. Our Escape SE turns heads with its prominent hexagonal upper grille, sparkle-silver wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips, fog lamps, sculpted hood and athletic stance.The SE interior greets you with a redesigned center console and plenty of cargo-carrying capacity to accommodate your next adventure, as well as amenities such as 60/40 split-fold-flat rear seat backs. Add in a 10-way power driver seat, a rearview camera, AM/FM/CD/MP3, available satellite radio, steering wheel mounted controls, and SYNC Enhanced Voice Recognition Communication with Entertainment System and you just need to plan your trip.Carefully constructed, Ford Escape offers peace of mind with advanced airbags, stability control, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring and traction control. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. Delivering versatility, utility, efficiency, and style, our Escape is a terrific choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Midway Ford-Miami, we offer the lowest pricing and personal service directly through the Internet Department; providing you with a Hassle Free Buying Experience. Midway Ford is a Family Owned and Operated Dealer celebrating our 40th Anniversary, offering the South Florida Community the best service and selection of new and used cars and trucks, as well as Ford Certified Pre Owned Vehicles. We are For more information and details please contact our Internet Sales Dept.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD3HUE69612
Stock: NHUE69612
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 20,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,984$5,535 Below Market
LaBelle Ford - LaBelle / Florida
*LaBelle Ford* Your Down Home Country Dealer Lowest New and Used Car Prices in Fl and No Dealer Fee Open 6 days a week from 9AM to serve you at your convenience Mon - Fri 9 to 8 Sat 9 to 6 Sunday 12- 5 * Sales: 855-206-5510 * Service: 855-399-2561 * Parts: 866-203-2609
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0J96HUD51641
Stock: 3D51641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 21,711 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,984$3,767 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0JD2HUD74628
Stock: 3D74628A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 15,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,200$2,717 Below Market
Theodore Robins Ford - Costa Mesa / California
Theodore Robins Ford offers this Ford Escape to our customers with the following services; Home/Office Test drives, Home/Office Delivery, Video Presentations, Home/Office service delivery. Inquire for details. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Power door locks, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Black Beltline Molding, Black Roof-Rack Side Rails, BLIS w/Cross Traffic Alert, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Equipment Group 201A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Gloss-Black Painted Skid Plates, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Gloss Black-Painted Sideview Mirror Caps, Gloss Black-Painted Upper Grille Bars & Plinth, Halogen Projector Headlamps, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/Black Bezels, Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, LED Tail Lamps w/Black Bezel, One-Touch-Up/Down Front & Rear Windows, Panic alarm, Partial Leather Sport Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Single CD/MP3, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Sport Appearance Package, SE Technology Package, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Traction control, Wheels: 19" Ebony Black Prem Painted Alum Wheels. 2017 Ford Escape SE Ingot Silver Metallic FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Roadside Assistance * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD5HUD85162
Stock: 0PD85162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 20,334 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$13,499$2,288 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4929 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD4HUD08556
Stock: B299100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 23,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,591$3,433 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Torrance - Torrance / California
Se Leather Comfort Package Equipment Group 201A Engine: 2.0L Ecoboost Voice-Activated Touch Screen Navigation System Leather Seats Power Liftgate Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Heated Leather-Trimmed Buckets W/60/40 Rear Seat Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0G98HUE36942
Stock: HUE36942
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 26,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,598$3,268 Below Market
Byerly Ford - Louisville / Kentucky
2017 ESCAPE SE 4X4 2.0 ECOBOOST --- *ONE OWNER LEASE TURN IN* --- SE TECH/SYNC 3 PACKAGE, SE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, SYNC/BLUETOOTH, POWER LIFTGATE, MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY, 27 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, TURBOCHARGED, ALLOY WHEELS. CLEAN HISTORY REPORT.WHITE GOLD METALLIC, SE COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: All-Weather Floor Mats (Front & Rear), Heated Front Seats, Power Heated Sideview Mirrors, integrated blind spot mirror, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, Supplemental PTC Heater, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, POWER LIFTGATE, EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: SE Technology Package, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, enhanced voice recognition, 8" center LCD touch-screen w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and two smart charging USB ports, Black Roof-Rack Side Rails, SYNC Connect, services for 5 years, Late Availability, 9 Speakers, One-Touch-Up/Down Front & Rear Windows, Reverse Sensing System, BLIS w/Cross Traffic Alert, Halogen Projector Headlamps, LED signature lighting, LED signature lighting (non-configurable) replaces the standard configurable daytime running lamps, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology, 3.07 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 4,840 lbs, CHARCOAL BLACK, UNIQUE CLOTH BUCKETS W/60/40 SPLIT REAR SEAT -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar adjust and 4-way manual passenger seat, Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Unique Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Split Rear Seat -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar adjust and 4-way manual passenger seat. This Ford Escape has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford Escape SE Has Everything You Want *Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: Low-Rolling- Resistance, mini spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition communication, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD screen in center stack, AppLink and smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Selective Service Internet Access, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows.*Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Byerly Super Store (Ford Nissan) located at 4041 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40216 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9G94HUD51746
Stock: FM6590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 18,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,679$2,566 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Charcoal Black; Unique Cloth Buckets W/60/40 Split Rear Seat Engine: 1.5L Ecoboost Equipment Group 200A Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Memphis's exclusive listings! -TAKE DELIVERY WITH PEACE OF MIND!!! Extra Clean!!!!!! AUTONATION FORD MEMPHIS OFFERS YOU A 90DAY / UNLIMITED MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE...ALONG WITH A 125 POINT INSPECTION AND COMPETITIVE FINANCE TERMS! KBB IN A RECENT NATIONAL SURVEY REPORTED THAT AUTONATION CUSTOMERS PAID LESS!!! 100% CARFAX guaranteed! At AutoNation Ford Memphis, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD1HUE06024
Stock: HUE06024
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 53,871 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,991$3,606 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Ford Escape SE FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD2HUE76504
Stock: XE76504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 1,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,000$1,768 Below Market
Bob Gillingham Ford - Parma / Ohio
YOU ARE READING THIS CORRECTLY.....ONLY 1,369 MILES!!! AS CLOSE TO NEW AS YOU COULD EVER HOPE TO FIND AT A FRACTION OF THE PRICE!!!! ALL NEW LOW, NO HASSLE, NO NEGOTIATION PRICE OF JUST $16,000!!! It also sports some great options, please feel free to call, email or stop for complete details!!! Please call, email or stop for complete details!!! Bob Gillingham Ford's Open and Honest pricing reinforces our 3 pillars of success, being open, honest, and fair! All our pre-owned vehicles are priced with a NO-HASSLE, NO NEGOTIATION approach to make your buying experience with us even more pleasurable . EVERY pre-owned vehicle offered for sale is safety inspected and a copy of any money we spend mechanically is easily available for viewing along with the complete CarFax history...add to that the fact that every pre-owned vehicle is professionally detailed and you are proud to arrive anywhere with your pre-owned purchase from Bob Gillingham Ford! We are Greater Cleveland's Premier Ford dealer that has served customers worldwide for more than 63 years! We are proud to have an 'accredited' and A+ standing with the Better Business Bureau, provide competitive on site financing, reliable Ford Extended Service Plans and most of all the reputation of a family owned and operated business with one of the best, most courteous sales staffs anywhere! Give us the opportunity to earn your business you'll be glad you did!! *We buy clean pre-owned cars and trucks of all kinds, simply drop us an email or call to set up an appointment to show us what you have! We offer one simple challenge.........find a nicer vehicle, comparably equipped and as 'retail ready' as our inventory is for the price we offer our vehicles for...........you won't!!! . At Gillingham Ford we strive to sell the best pre-owned product we can. All vehicles are serviced, detailed and ready to go, we provide competitive on site financing, reliable Ford Extended Service Plans and most of all the reputation of a family owned and operated business with one of the best, most courteous sales staffs anywhere! Give us the opportunity to earn your business you'll be glad you did!! *We buy clean pre- owned cars and trucks of all kinds, simply drop us an email or call to set up an appointment to show us what you have!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD1HUD83750
Stock: 298G20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 15,179 miles
$17,500$2,693 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1987503 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0J91HUC67243
Stock: c1425256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 29,631 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900$4,282 Below Market
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD5HUC94716
Stock: 3C94716A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 26,810 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$13,999$2,215 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3894 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD7HUC33223
Stock: B296063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 29,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,998$3,630 Below Market
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9G95HUD63291
Stock: 18725154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,115 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$13,499$1,998 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5377 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU9GD7HUC08469
Stock: B280840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-23-2019
- 22,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,997
North Central Ford - Richardson / Texas
All Service Work Complete!! * 2017 Ford Escape SE featuring Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Mp3 Player, Blind Spot Monitoring, Sat Radio, Cold Weather Package, Turbocharged, Power Liftgate, and more. One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Please verify any information in question with North Central Ford, located at 1819 N Central Expwy, Richardson, TX 75080. NORTH CENTRAL FORD Thank you for choosing North Central Ford located in Richardson, TX. We are a Sonic Automotive Premier Dealership and strive every day to make your experience with us unforgettable. Sonic Automotive is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States and a leader in the industry. Our mission is to be one of America's best places to work and shop. Our dealerships offer a variety of services from new and used vehicle sales, warranty, extended warranty, collision repair, parts replacement, financing and insurance. Best of all, we offer our Sonic Price on each every vehicle we sell. Sonic Price is based on the selling price of similar vehicles in the market and it's your assurance that you are being offered a price that is straightforward, accurate, and in line with what you've likely researched. This eliminates the need for haggling and negotiations and puts the focus on finding you the vehicle of your dreams. Throughout the car shopping experience, we strive to provide the price you want, the knowledge you need and a dealership you can trust. Please contact us for further information or stop in and see us! A GREAT TIME TO BUY! We have reduced our prices across the board with the goal of increasing our overall volume. Demand in the exploding used car market is at an all- time high, causing trade values to skyrocket. Interest rates from banks are at historic lows, with interest rates as low as 0% available on many new vehicles with approved credit. These are great conditions if you are in the market for a new vehicle. BUY FROM A 16 time Customer Satisfaction - AWARD WINNING DEALERSHIP North Central Ford has won many prestigious awards including the highest Ford designated honor, the President's award for customer satisfaction 16 times. We are very proud of this, as very few top Ford dealerships are given this honor for Service and Sales performance and customer satisfaction. It is quite an accomplishment to win this award once, let alone 16 times. Shop with us and find out why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GD6HUD52638
Stock: BHUD52638
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 31,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,725$2,923 Below Market
Midway Ford - Miami / Florida
Our 2017 Ford has aced its 172 Point Inspection qualifying it as a Certified Pre-Owned. Enjoy the 12 month/12,000 mile comprehensive limited warranty with a 7-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. Plus, receive a CarFax History report and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Don't forget to ask about our special financing optionsRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner, FMCC is offering Zero % up to 36 months. Drive in style with our 2017 Ford Escape SE SUV proudly displayed in Oxford White! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Liter EcoBoost 4 Cylinder with automatic start/stop that's mated to a paddle-shifted 6 Speed Automatic transmission offering astonishing passing authority. Our Front Wheel Drive Escape handles beautifully with precise steering, impressive response, agility, and near 30mpg on the open road. Our Escape SE turns heads with its prominent hexagonal upper grille, sparkle-silver wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips, fog lamps, sculpted hood, and athletic stance.The SE interior greets you with a redesigned center console and plenty of cargo-carrying capacity to accommodate your next adventure, as well as amenities such as 60/40 split-fold-flat rear seatbacks. Add in a 10-way power driver seat, a rearview camera, AM/FM/CD/MP3, available satellite radio, steering wheel-mounted controls, and SYNC Enhanced Voice Recognition Communication with Entertainment System and you just need to plan your trip.Carefully constructed, Ford Escape offers peace of mind with advanced airbags, stability control, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring, and traction control. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. Delivering versatility, utility, efficiency, and style, our Escape is a terrific choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Midway Ford-Miami, we offer the lowest pricing and personal service directly through the Internet Department; providing you with a Hassle Free Buying Experience. Midway Ford is a Family Owned and Operated Dealer celebrating our 40th Anniversary, offering the South Florida Community the best service and selection of new and used cars and trucks, as well as Ford Certified Pre Owned Vehicles. We are For more information and details please contact our Internet Sales Dept.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0GDXHUD51556
Stock: NHUD51556
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Escape Titanium29,430 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,900$3,526 Below Market
Tindol Ford ROUSH - Gastonia / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White Gold Metallic 2017 Ford Escape Titanium FWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT**Ford Factory Certified** **12Mo/12,000Mile Comprehensive Warranty and a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty** **172-point inspection/reconditioning** **24/7 roadside assistance** **Rental Car benefits** and a Clean CARFAX vehicle history report** **Fully Transferable ** Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11856 miles below market average! 22/29 City/Highway MPGUp to any task, our top-of-the-line Certified Clean Carfax One Owner 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a sensation in White Gold and is waiting for you! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter Twin-Scroll EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 245hp along with automatic start/stop that's mated to a responsive 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive SUV handles beautifully with precise steering, awesome response, agility, and near 29mpg on the open road. This Escape Titanium turns heads and the prominent hexagonal upper grille, stylish alloy wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips, fog lamps, sculpted hood, roof rails, and athletic stance. The Titanium interior greets you with a well-designed center console and plenty of cargo-carrying capacity to accommodate your next adventure. You'll appreciate amenities such as a power sunroof, remote engine start, Intelligent access with push-button start, heated leather front seats, a full-color navigation system, a rearview camera, 10-speaker Sony audio, available satellite radio, and SYNC Enhanced Voice Recognition Communication and Entertainment System.Carefully constructed with your active lifestyle in mind, Ford offers advanced airbags, stability control, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring, and traction control to ensure your safety on the road. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. Delivering versatility, utility, efficiency, and style, our Escape is a terrific choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! *Tindol Ford Subaru ROUSH is known to create intense feelings of euphoria and happiness. Sudden outbursts of hugging and high fives are not uncommon. Advertised prices include Tindol Ford discounts, Ford Motor Company public rebates and incentives, and they may or may not include Owner Loyalty Rebates. New vehicle prices include Tindol Trade Assist which requires the trade of a qualifying 2008 or newer vehicle with no more than 120,000 miles. New vehicle prices also include Tindol financing incentive which requires in-house financing to qualified customers. Some discounts and rebates may require financing with Ford Credit. Not all buyers will qualify. Residency restrictions may apply. Some vehicles have equipment and/or accessories added to them that may not be reflected in the advertised price. This discounted price is for this web page only. Must print out this page and present to the salesman. Lot price may differ. All prices are before tax, tag, title, and $699 administration fee. We have an awesome fleet and commercial department and their rebates are often different from retail rebates. Accordingly, this pricing does not apply to fleet and commercial sales. Please see a commercial salesperson for details. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. There may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we use a 3rd party site and multiple data sources. As such, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions, including price, contained within these pages. If you provide us with your contact information, you are giving us permission to contact you via phone, text and/or email. No stunts here, just great people who want to make you a part of the Tindol family. Stop in to see us where we have been in business since 1974
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU0J95HUD83481
Stock: P8621
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escape searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape
- 5(40%)
- 4(28%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(15%)
Related Ford Escape info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2012
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2015
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2017
- Used Ford Taurus 2011
- Used Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid 2017
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2016
- Used Audi S5 2013
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2016
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2014
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2010
- Used FIAT 500e 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- Used Subaru Baja
- Used Volvo S80
- Used Buick Envision
- Used Dodge Magnum
- Used Toyota Prius Prime
- Used Saturn Sky
- Used Suzuki SX4
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse
- Used Toyota MR2 Spyder
- Used Lexus GS 300
- Used HUMMER H3T
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Dallas TX
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Green Bay WI
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty Kansas City KS
- Used Ford Transit Connect Savannah GA
- Used Ford F-150 Sioux Falls SD
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Tampa FL
- Used Ford Taurus Lansing MI
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 Portland OR
- Used Ford F-150 Tacoma WA
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Escape 2016 Rochester NY
- Used Ford Escape 2013 Alexandria VA
- Used Ford Mustang 2017 Everett WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- Buick Encore 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad
- Volvo S90 2019
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019