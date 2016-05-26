Used 2017 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

14,476 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escape Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,476 listings
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in White
    certified

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    19,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,724

    $4,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape Titanium in Gold
    used

    2017 Ford Escape Titanium

    20,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,984

    $5,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape Titanium in Gold
    used

    2017 Ford Escape Titanium

    21,711 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,984

    $3,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    15,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,200

    $2,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    20,334 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $13,499

    $2,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in White
    certified

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    23,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,591

    $3,433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in Gold
    used

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    26,372 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,598

    $3,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in White
    certified

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    18,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,679

    $2,566 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in White
    used

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    53,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,991

    $3,606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in Gold
    used

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    1,369 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,000

    $1,768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape Titanium in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Escape Titanium

    15,179 miles

    $17,500

    $2,693 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    29,631 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,900

    $4,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    26,810 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $13,999

    $2,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    29,821 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,998

    $3,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    25,115 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $13,499

    $1,998 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in White
    certified

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    22,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,997

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape SE in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Ford Escape SE

    31,006 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,725

    $2,923 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Escape Titanium in Gold
    certified

    2017 Ford Escape Titanium

    29,430 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,900

    $3,526 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escape searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 14,476 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2017 Ford Escape

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape

Read recent reviews for the Ford Escape
Overall Consumer Rating
3.7134 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 134 reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (15%)
2017 Escape Titanium now at 9800 miles
johnjrs3,05/26/2016
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is the 2.0 liter brand new 2017 AWD Titanium. I should say I traded in a 2014 Escape with 61000 miles I put on it in 24 months. I drive 80 mile commute daily. Ford is now taking the Honda approach. Pay attention to details and fix the little things. There are strong improvements in the new model. Sync 3 is vastly improved easy and highly intutitive. The handling is just a little better with less steering resistance. the car is noticeably quieter. The shiny black plastic is gone replaced with a much higher quality material. The shape of the rear and the front are better looking. All in all every issue I noticed in the 2014 has been improved or eliminated as an issue. Drives like a sports car, and I look forwards to my commute each day. at 9800 miles I continue to have no problems Average mileage has improved to 26 mpg It's not much better on the interstate at around 27 or 28 The passenger seat is a little tight and my spouse complains on this issue She has a new edge which does have more comfortable passenger seats All in all still an A and I would buy again
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Escape
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Escape info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings