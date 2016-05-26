Used 2017 Ford Escape for Sale Near Me

Tindol Ford ROUSH - Gastonia / North Carolina

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White Gold Metallic 2017 Ford Escape Titanium FWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT**Ford Factory Certified** **12Mo/12,000Mile Comprehensive Warranty and a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty** **172-point inspection/reconditioning** **24/7 roadside assistance** **Rental Car benefits** and a Clean CARFAX vehicle history report** **Fully Transferable ** Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11856 miles below market average! 22/29 City/Highway MPGUp to any task, our top-of-the-line Certified Clean Carfax One Owner 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a sensation in White Gold and is waiting for you! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter Twin-Scroll EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 245hp along with automatic start/stop that's mated to a responsive 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive SUV handles beautifully with precise steering, awesome response, agility, and near 29mpg on the open road. This Escape Titanium turns heads and the prominent hexagonal upper grille, stylish alloy wheels, dual chrome exhaust tips, fog lamps, sculpted hood, roof rails, and athletic stance. The Titanium interior greets you with a well-designed center console and plenty of cargo-carrying capacity to accommodate your next adventure. You'll appreciate amenities such as a power sunroof, remote engine start, Intelligent access with push-button start, heated leather front seats, a full-color navigation system, a rearview camera, 10-speaker Sony audio, available satellite radio, and SYNC Enhanced Voice Recognition Communication and Entertainment System.Carefully constructed with your active lifestyle in mind, Ford offers advanced airbags, stability control, SOS post-crash alert, tire pressure monitoring, and traction control to ensure your safety on the road. MyKey even lets you customize features such as speed and volume controls for the young drivers of the family. Delivering versatility, utility, efficiency, and style, our Escape is a terrific choice!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMCU0J95HUD83481

Stock: P8621

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-07-2020