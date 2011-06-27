Estimated values
2017 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,240
|$18,856
|$21,608
|Clean
|$15,837
|$18,381
|$21,048
|Average
|$15,031
|$17,430
|$19,927
|Rough
|$14,225
|$16,479
|$18,806
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,392
|$13,607
|$15,937
|Clean
|$11,110
|$13,264
|$15,524
|Average
|$10,544
|$12,578
|$14,697
|Rough
|$9,979
|$11,892
|$13,870
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,293
|$15,767
|$18,370
|Clean
|$12,963
|$15,370
|$17,893
|Average
|$12,303
|$14,575
|$16,940
|Rough
|$11,643
|$13,780
|$15,988
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,110
|$16,678
|$19,379
|Clean
|$13,760
|$16,257
|$18,877
|Average
|$13,060
|$15,417
|$17,872
|Rough
|$12,359
|$14,576
|$16,866
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,267
|$14,551
|$16,952
|Clean
|$11,963
|$14,184
|$16,512
|Average
|$11,354
|$13,450
|$15,633
|Rough
|$10,745
|$12,717
|$14,754
Estimated values
2017 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,504
|$20,096
|$22,826
|Clean
|$17,070
|$19,589
|$22,234
|Average
|$16,201
|$18,576
|$21,050
|Rough
|$15,332
|$17,563
|$19,866