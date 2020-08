Used 2014 Scion xD for Sale Near Me

Prime Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona

WWW.PAUTO1.COM(602) 288-8938 or(602) 857-8053Credit Union Direct Lending | Wells Fargo Dealer Services | Pre-Approval LetterFinancing Nationwide | Good Credit | Bad Credit | No Credit | First Time Buyer?~ No Credito ~ Mal Credito ~ No Hay Problema ~???~ Trabajamos con ITIN, Matricula Y Primeros Compradores ~??90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED | Purchase with Confidence!??WE BUY CARS - WE TRADE CARS - Extended Warranty AvailableNationwide Financing | Nationwide Towing | Nationwide WarrantyFINANCE REQUIREMENTS:?? Please do not bring us fake paystubs, our system has caught everyone prior to the sale1. INSURANCE CARD2. DRIVER LICENSE or ID CARD3. PROOF OF RESIDENCE4. PROOF OF INCOMEWE HAVE THE LOAN YOU NEED:~ $0 Down Payment Available~ Wells Fargo Dealer Services~ Credit Union Direct Lending~ No Payments for 3 Months~ Rates as low as 2.99% APR~ We accept ~ Disability ~ SSI ~ CASH ~ Job Letters~ We accept Collections ~ Bankrupcy and Repossessions~ No Driver License ~ No Social Security Number ~ No Problem-Prime Auto Dealers, high quality vehicles, you can trust!-If you are looking for quality used cars for sale, look no further than Prime Auto Dealers. -Instead of spending your valuable time looking through the countless online classifieds or driving to various dealerships in your area, Prime Auto Dealers has the information you need right at your computer. -Prime Auto Dealers is a family owned dealership founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We proud ourselves in the quality of vehicles that we offer to our clients. We are here to serve our customers and make their car buying experience unique., acura* acura mdx rdx rlx tlx ilx tl rl alfa romeo* alfa romeo 4c giulia audi* audi blacksacramento a3 a4 a5 a6 a7 a8 q3 q5 q7 s3 s5 s6 s7 s8 tt bentley* bentley continental flyingspur mulsanne bmw* bmw 2 series prestige 3 4 5 6 7 m2 m3 m4 m5 m6 x1 x3 x4 x5 x6 luxuryauto 230i m240i 320i 320 230 330 330i 328 328i 335i 335 340 340i 430i 428i 420i 440 salesdiamond 440i 530i 540i 550i gran turismo 640i 640 645ci 645i 650i 650 coupe convertiblecoupe* convertible* 740i 740 750i 750li 750 128i 128 135i 135 335is 528 528i class eurohigh 740li cadillac* cadillac escalade esv ext cts ats chevrolet* chevrolet camaro 2ssmotors top ss corvette vette tahoe suburban ford* ford mustang gt fusion focus 300 200dodge* dodge challenger charger gmc* quality gmc yukon denali state infiniti* infinitiq50 q60 q70 qx50 qx60 qx70 qx80 ex35 golden fx35 fx50 g35 g25 g37 m35 m37 m56 jaguar*jaguar f-type xf xj xk land rover* land rover range rover three evoque sport sport*lexus* lexus gs350 gs450 gx460 deluxe gx470 is250 is gs rx is350 ls ls460 ls430 lx570rc rc350 f navigator lincoln* lincoln mkt direct maserati* bridges maserati 5 quattroportegranturismo mercedes-benz* mercedes* benz* zoom star mercedes benz mercedees-benz c-class cl-class cls-class e-class g-class gl-class gt glk-class lounge m-class r-class sl-classslk-class cla-class gla-class glc-class gle-class amg amg* m m* c300 c250 c400 c63 c350cla250 cla45 cls500 cls550 cls400 fair cls63 e350 e250 e400 e550 e63 916 g550 star g500g55 g63 gla250 gla45 gl450 gl350 gl550 gl63 glk350 glk250 mirage ml320 ml350 ml550 hayeml63 s550 s500 s63 s65 sl500 sl550 sl63 slk250 slk350 slk55 gle350 gle400 gle550 hausgls euro gls350 gls550 gle c e cla cls g gla gl g glk m s sl slk porsche eu porsche*cayenne 911 cayman classy panamera macan boxster subaru* subaru forester lion brzimpreza legacy galaxy outback wrx crosstrek scion fr-s scion* tacoma tundra f-150 f150ram volkswagen* volkswagen cc golf eos jetta passat tiguan touareg volvo volvo* espanollatino carros altos spanish, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Must test drive, Great first ride, Title in possession, Drives great

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Scion xD with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTKKUPB47E1040754

Stock: 040754

Certified Pre-Owned: No