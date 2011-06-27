  1. Home
2021 Volvo V90 T6 R-Design Wagon Exterior Shown
2021 Volvo V90
MSRP Range: $51,800 - $57,800

MSRP$57,800
Edmunds suggests you pay$61,081
Save as much as $3,265 with Edmunds

2021 Volvo V90 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 V90 Cross Country

msrp 

$51,450
starting price
2021 Volvo V90 price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Volvo V90.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
    MSRP$57,800
    MPG 21 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
    T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon features & specs
    T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$51,800
    MPG 22 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
    T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
    T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A
    MSRP$57,800
    MPG 21 city / 32 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower316 hp @ 5700 rpm
    T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon features & specs
    T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$51,800
    MPG 22 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower250 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2021 Volvo V90 features & specs
    FAQ

    Is the Volvo V90 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 V90 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo V90 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the V90 gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the V90 has 53.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo V90. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Volvo V90?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Volvo V90:

    • The V90 receives a subtle styling update
    • Part of the second V90 generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Volvo V90 reliable?

    To determine whether the Volvo V90 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the V90. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the V90's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Volvo V90 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Volvo V90 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 V90 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Volvo V90?

    The least-expensive 2021 Volvo V90 is the 2021 Volvo V90 T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,800.

    Other versions include:

    • T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $57,800
    • T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,800
    • T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) which starts at $57,800
    • T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,800
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volvo V90?

    If you're interested in the Volvo V90, the next question is, which V90 model is right for you? V90 variants include T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of V90 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Volvo V90

    2021 Volvo V90 Overview

    The 2021 Volvo V90 is offered in the following submodels: V90 Wagon. Available styles include T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), T5 Inscription 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A), and T5 R-Design 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Volvo V90?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Volvo V90 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 V90.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Volvo V90 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 V90 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Volvo V90?

    2021 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

    The 2021 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $58,795. The average price paid for a new 2021 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is trending $3,265 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,265 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $55,530.

    The average savings for the 2021 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) is 5.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Volvo V90s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Volvo V90 for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2021 V90s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $64,140 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Volvo V90. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,566 on a used or CPO 2021 V90 available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Volvo V90s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volvo V90 for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,868.

    Find a new Volvo for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,234.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Volvo V90?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

