Used 2017 Kia Sportage Consumer Reviews
My Sportage is SeXy!
I have had my 2017 Sportage SX (FWD) for 4 weeks, and 1500 miles. I love it. I had a 2015 Honda CR-V[ibrate]. The Sportage feels like such an upgrade with all of the luxury and technology features, the turbo engine, the quiet interior, the better sound system, the improved handling. Honda is supposed to be the reliability king - I had problems and dealers unwilling to figure out the causes. As a loyal Honda customer (I've had 5), I was nervous about moving to Kia. So far, so good. I'm really happy that I made the move. Kia engineers seem to be really trying to put out a quality vehicle, and so far with the Sportage, they have. Comfortable seats, engaging driving dymamic. Honestly, it feels a little like a grown-up version of my 2010 VW GTI. Friends have been giving me sh!t about moving to a Kia...until they ride in it, and drive it. They're surprised. My only complaints thus far are the fuel efficiency (or lack thereof) and the numb steering.
And The Winner Is
Thirteen Month Update: I guess if I were to change the title, I would change it to " And The Winner Still Is" the Kia Sportage. Every interior and exterior surface still looks totally new. The car's driving dynamics are as sharp as the day I bought it. The steering wheel and front end still perfectly aligned. Not a rattle or vibration anywhere. Though my most recent cars have been Hondas, I've owned two BMWs and a Mercedes 300E and over time they show and feel their age. At 13 months there's not even a hint of that in the Sportage. As I've said twice before, every time I get into the car I look forward to the driving experience. Outshines everything else in the category except in gas mile Seven Month Update: Per my original review, the 2017 Sportage is exceptional in every way. If you enjoy driving and you are in the market for a compact SUV there is just nothing else in this price range, that uses regular unleaded that even comes close to delivering the pleasure of driving the Sportage. Every morning, 7 months later I still look forward to taking it out on the road. The car has a beautiful silhouette that I just never tire of looking at. Seats in the EX are extremely comfortable. The car is easy to park and has plenty of hp to get you on the highway safely. The car is super quiet at least compare to my previous Honda CRVs. The safety features and camera that come with the EX Premium Package work flawlessly as does the whole multi-media interface for easy connections to your cell phone or Ipad. The vehicle is rock solid not a squeak or rattle anywhere. Buying a car is a totally subjective thing but if like myself, there is or was a reluctance to try a Korean car as opposed to an American or Canadian made Japanese vehicle......I think with 2017 the entire Kia line up shows a depth of quality, performance and design sophistication that Honda, Mazda, Toyota and Subaru just don't feel they need to step up to. Would highly recommend that you include both the Sportage on your test drive list. I’m going into week three with my 2017 Sportage EX with AWD and the EX Premium Package and just enjoy the heck out of it. I had crossed shopped the Kia with the Honda CRV and Mazda CX5. Other then gas mileage, the CRV is lacking in every category from ride quality, to handling, to quiet on the road, to the electronics and design language. In terms of design, Honda’s approach is to add 4 pieces of fake chrome and call it a mid cycle refresh. I happen to have had a 2016 CRV rental for 10 days and found the CVT yet another Honda attempt to convince us that it was worth sacrificing any pleasure at all in the driving experience for gas mileage and it just ain’t so. I’m a 6 time Honda owner including 3 CRVs and if the Kia delivers on the reliability I’m hoping for, those will probably be my last Hondas. The Mazda CX5 Touring with AWD was seemingly a less expensive and attractive alternative to the Kia in spite of it being 4-year-old technology, at least until you go just a bit under the skin. Check out the 61 complaints on the NHSTA website for the 2016 CX5, most of which focus on catastrophic failures of the transmission. In fact, look at blogs across the world including New Zealand and Australia, it's a worldwide problem. And borrowing right from the movie Fight Club, the Old GM Handbook and Ford Pinto Directives, Mazda has taken the position that its cheaper to put their CX5 customers in harms way then to retool and fix the problem. All a Mazda Representative could say about the transmission failures was: the problem usually doesn’t happen twice to the same person. If that wasn’t enough to discourage me, there are the strange interior ergonomics of the vehicle with the cup holder placement too far back and thus impossible to use for your GPS, the poor rearward visibility and the location of the armrest. I also drove, to my great disappointment, the Hyundai Tuscon which at least for 2017 had probably the worst, under powered, turbo engine I've ever experienced. I can't believe that anyone in Hyundai top management even bothered to drive the car before they green lighted it. You hit the gas, Nothing happens for 2-3 seconds and the the vehicle begins to move. A total disaster of an engine. The Sportage reminds me in a general way of the Audi Q5. It drives and feels planted like a German car. When you close the doors it sounds like a German car. Its nice to know that Peter Schreyer and the engineers he works with instilled more then a look into the vehicle. All the electronics and infotainment work well and are user friendly. The back up camera, rear traffic avoidance and blind spot monitoring are great. Sound quality on the radio us better then expected. Rearward visibility is excellent. At least on paper, the Magna AWD system with locking differential is probably the most sophisticated and capable on the market other then the Quattro and Subaru systems. So all in and all, I’m very pleased with the vehicle and enjoy driving it.
Still love my Sportage after 2 1/2 years
We continue to enjoy our Sportage after 2 1/2 years. Just the right size, nimble and great aceleration, especially in “sport” mode. Serviced at the same great dealership where purchased (Kemper/Bridgewater Kia) for normal maintainence items. No mechanical or warranty issues as of this writing. Our SX model came with all of the electronic safety features which have worked very well. Front seats are very comfortable, back row slightly less. Very pleased with this vehicle and the dealership where purchased.
No longer an Acura owner!
Love this SUV. Test drove one a few months ago and liked it. Drove other SUV's in the mean time- RDX, CX5, RAV4 Hybrid etc. and none of them really appealed to me. Test drove the EX with premium and tech packages- so all the goodies, and I loved it. White with grey interior looks awesome and the infotainment system is very nice. Fuel economy is lousy so lets hope the fuel prices don't go sky high for a while. UPDATE: We have owned the car for about 6 months and so far so good. We put a lot of miles on the Kia going back and forth to our sons college and we only had one real issue. Over the summer the air conditioning failed during a 90 degree day. We were not happy to say the least. When we brought the Sportage to the dealer they told us that they had a new firmware version that will fix the problem. I thought that they were full of it. BUT, low and behold the air conditioning worked perfectly from then on. The best part of the car so far is the Android Auto and Apple Car Play. I would never purchase a car without this technology ever. It works so well that it changes the driving experience. We are looking forward to the snow so we can try out the locking differentials- a feature that sets this compact SUV apart from others in the class.
kia hits a home run
this 2017 sx turbo sportage is our 4th Kia.Had a 2007 sportage that was great, traded it for 2009 BMW X3 when service contract ran out it was very,very expensive for service,traded in for 2014 Sorento Limited absolutely loved the vehicle,lease up in March 2016 and released 2016 Soento inhancements make it even better than 2014.Decided to trade 2013 Toyota RAV4 Limited for all new 2017 Sportage SX turbo,absolutely love it the handling,power,and equipment are superb.Kia is putting BMW etc to shame with standard equipment and options.Well done Kia.... I now have approx. 5,000. miles on my Sportage and have found around town keeping it in sport mode increases the gas mileage to around 25 mpg.Also have driven it in our first snow storm and was really impressed with the over all handling.The options like auto high beams and auto stopping are very impressive and have recommended the 2017 Sportage to several friends that did go and purchase one.
