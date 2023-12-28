- The Kia Telluride currently our highest-rated three-row midsize SUV, with a score of 8.4 out of 10.
- Our latest comparison video focuses on key aspects of our ratings process to see if any of the Telluride's rivals can do better.
- Contenders from Honda, Toyota and Volkswagen have their strengths, but we're here to find out whether or not any of them can unseat the Kia from its throne.
Kia Telluride vs. the Rest: Midsize 3-Row SUV Comparison Shootout
Can the Honda Pilot, Toyota Grand Highlander or Volkswagen Atlas beat Kia's three-row champ?
The Kia Telluride is a truly fantastic three-row SUV. Its rugged design and luxurious interior make it stand out in a large field of competitors and, for these reasons and many more, the Kia is our highest-rated three-row midsize SUV with a score of 8.4 out of 10.
But the Telluride isn't the only game in town. The new Toyota Grand Highlander, Honda Pilot and Volkswagen Atlas have their own individual strengths, but the question is whether or not any of them are well-rounded enough to beat the Kia in this highly competitive segment.
A more focused ratings system
Every car we rate goes through the same process, including instrumented testing and a fuel economy evaluation loop. A score is given out of 10 possible points based on seven total categories. For this test, we’ve distilled the process down to four sections we think are most relevant. We’ll be checking out interior and comfort, technology and safety, cargo space and overall value.
While the Volkswagen Atlas isn’t a new model, it recently underwent a big refresh that brought updated technology and some other interior improvements. Toyota’s Grand Highlander fixes many of the issues we have with the standard Highlander, namely passenger and cargo space. And the Honda Pilot is now in a new generation, though it retains much of the same recipe from before.
Host and Senior Editor Brian Wong goes through each contender meticulously to determine which is the best three-row SUV — and which one could be best for you and your family.
Next year, a new Chevrolet Traverse will hit the market, potentially shaking up the segment all over again. Chevy has finally given its midsize three-row SUV the technology it deserves to compete against the best, and we look forward to putting it to the test.