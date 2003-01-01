Skip to main content
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Wrangler
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,945
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG17/25 MPG
EPA combined MPG20 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)297.5/437.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.6 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower285 hp @ 6,400 rpm
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Part time 4WDyes
Manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Automatic locking hubsyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length166.8 in.
Overall width without mirrors73.8 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheelbase96.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity31.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle32.7 ft.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Angle of approach41.4 degrees
Angle of departure35.9 degrees
Curb weight3,948 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Gross weight5,000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Sarge Green Clear Coat
  • Earl Clear Coat
  • Limited Edition Reign
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Punk'n Metallic Clear Coat
  • Silver Zynith Clear Coat
  • Sting-Gray Clear Coat
  • High Velocity Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Heritage Tan, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room42.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
6-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
Rear hip room45.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual driver seat easy entryyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/75R17 tiresyes
Fullsize matching spare tireyes
Outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ESS +$0
3.6L V6 VVT eTorque Engine +$0
8-Speed Automatic 850RE Transmission +$4,250
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle +$795
Packages
Smoker's Group +$30
Quick Order Package 25B +$0
Quick Order Package 22B +$0
Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group +$1,145
Quick Order Package 23B +$0
Interior Options
SiriusXM Satellite Radio +$295
Mopar All-Weather Floor Mats +$170
Mopar Grab Handle Kit +$40
Exterior Options
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top +$695
Soft Top Window Storage Bag +$75
Mopar Windshield Tie Down +$40
Side Steps +$695
Mopar Black Fuel Filler Door +$145
Black 3-Piece Hard Top +$1,795
Jeep Trail Rated Kit +$195
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows +$495
Mopar Satin Black Grille +$325
Mopar Doors Off Mirror Kit +$195
