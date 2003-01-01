2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,945
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|17/25 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|20 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|297.5/437.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.5 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.6 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|285 hp @ 6,400 rpm
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Part time 4WD
|yes
|Manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Suspension
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|166.8 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|73.8 in.
|Height
|73.6 in.
|Wheelbase
|96.8 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|31.7 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|32.7 ft.
|Ground clearance
|9.7 in.
|Angle of approach
|41.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|35.9 degrees
|Curb weight
|3,948 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,000 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|42.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|Front hip room
|53.9 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|6-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|41.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Rear hip room
|45.0 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear folding headrests
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Manual driver seat easy entry
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Cargo floor mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted steel wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|245/75R17 tires
|yes
|Fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|Outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|2.0L I4 DOHC DI Turbo Engine w/ESS
|+$0
|3.6L V6 VVT eTorque Engine
|+$0
|8-Speed Automatic 850RE Transmission
|+$4,250
|Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
|+$795
|Packages
|Smoker's Group
|+$30
|Quick Order Package 25B
|+$0
|Quick Order Package 22B
|+$0
|Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group
|+$1,145
|Quick Order Package 23B
|+$0
|Interior Options
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|+$295
|Mopar All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$170
|Mopar Grab Handle Kit
|+$40
|Exterior Options
|Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
|+$695
|Soft Top Window Storage Bag
|+$75
|Mopar Windshield Tie Down
|+$40
|Side Steps
|+$695
|Mopar Black Fuel Filler Door
|+$145
|Black 3-Piece Hard Top
|+$1,795
|Jeep Trail Rated Kit
|+$195
|Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows
|+$495
|Mopar Satin Black Grille
|+$325
|Mopar Doors Off Mirror Kit
|+$195
